Flood: NDDC Extends Lifeline To Ayakoro Community

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said knowledge, intellectual capital and history are veritable tools for promoting sustainable development and effective governance.

He stated that in an era in which history is distorted, fragmented or misinterpreted, the importance of deliberate documentation cannot be overemphasized.

The Governor stressed this recently in Yenagoa, the state capital, at the launch of a book titled, “When The Tide Turns: Reflections on Bayelsa’s Historic Odyssey,” authored by the pioneer State’s Commissioner for Works, Engr. Numoipre Wills.

Represented at the event by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Akpe, Diri stated that human civilization does not consist in the building of physical infrastructure alone, but also in what a people preserve and understand about themselves.

He said it was in recognition of this that his administration would continue to pursue infrastructural development, promote the culture of documentation that encourages effective leadership, and intellectual capital development.

The State Chief Executive described the publication as an “authoritative account that safeguards memories, reinforces identity and guides future generations”, and commended the author for bringing his experiences to public knowledge.

According to him, the book serves both as a mirror reflecting the state’s journey, and as a compass directing its path towards unity, development and sustainable progress.

”Across key sectors, we are witnessing progress; from strategic road infrastructure connecting communities, to power initiatives unlocking industrial potential, and the development of the Blue Economy as a pathway for sustainable growth.

“But beyond infrastructure, the Prosperity Administration recognises that true development is anchored not only on what we build, but also on what we preserve and understand about ourselves.

“Knowledge, history and intellectual capital remain essential tools for sustainable development and effective governance.

“This publication aligns seamlessly with that vision, promoting a culture of documentation, encouraging reflective leadership and strengthening the intellectual foundation of our society.

“Engineer Wills has accomplished what many have contemplated, but few have executed with such clarity. He has gathered the fragments of our collective experiences and woven them into a coherent instructive narrative.

“To Engr. Wills, I extend warm congratulations and deep appreciation. The completion of a work of this magnitude demands vision, discipline and conviction. You have demonstrated all with distinction.

“This work is not merely a book, it is a legacy document, an investment in preserving our identity and ensuring that the story of Bayelsa is neither lost nor distorted over time.

“In an era where history is often fragmented or misinterpreted, the importance of deliberate documentation cannot be overemphasized”, he stated.

The Governor used the opportunity to urge citizens to be vigilant against individuals who thrive on misinformation and divisions, warning against the influence of sycophancy and disruptive elements within society.

Earlier, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, eulogized the author for his foresight, discipline, and commitment in documenting the history from a standpoint of experience and service.

Dr. Jonathan, who was represented by Chief James Tobias, noted that the author’s contributions to the growth of Bayelsa, both in public service and in literature, are worthy of recognition and emulation.

Reviewing the 247-page book, the Chairman of the state Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) Board, High Chief Fidelis Agbiki, described the publication as not only a descriptive literary work, but also written in simple and straightforward style that makes for an interesting reading.

The Book Reviewer noted that although the book is not a chronicle of Bayelsa’s founding fathers, the author uses firsthand information to highlight critical contributions of a few of them as well as the difficulties encountered in the administration of the state at its inception.

On his part, the author of the book, Engr. Numoipre Edward Wills, explained that the book was not merely a collection of words, but a journey shaped by experience, service and a profound connection and love for his state.

He added that his decision to write the book was borne out of a simple but urgent realization that, “if we do not tell our own story, others will tell it for us, and not always with accuracy or sincerity.”

He recalled the rare privilege of serving in the executive councils of the old Rivers State, and that of Bayelsa, informing that he was one of the two commissioners deployed to the state following its creation in 1996.

The event attracted a distinguished audience, including the Chief Launcher, Chief Gesi Asamowei, who was represented by the Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Agbedi, his Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency counterpart, Mrs. Marie Ebikake, and former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi.

Also in attendance were: the Senator representing Bayelsa East, Chief Degi Eremienyon: Members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly: Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo; Commissioners and other top government functionaries.