Tinubu Set To Unveil Projects In Bayelsa, Today

Baring any last minutes changes in plans, Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to pay official State visit to Bayelsa State today.

A statement by the State Government said during the State visit, the President would inaugurate a number of projects, including the new 60mw gas-powered turbines procured and installed by the present administration.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Douyi Diri, who spoke during an Easter Sunday service at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Sampou Community, his hometown, in the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State, said the presidential visit was significant and offered an opportunity for citizens of the State to showcase their famed hospitality and warmth to guests.

He stated that the projects to be inaugurated during the one-day visit were central to the state’s economic development and transformation.

The Governor prayed for sustained unity across the state, noting that peaceful coexistence remains a defining trait of the Ijaw people.

“I call on all Bayelsans to come out en masse to welcome Mr. President and accord him the hospitality that we are known for. It is part of our culture as Ijaw people to warmly receive our guests.

“We are known for peace and unity. Let us continue to uphold these values as we move forward as one people”, he said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the state’s development, Diri said it will continue its infrastructural drive to place the State on the map of investment, tourism, and economic development, describing the 60-megawatt gas turbine project to be inaugurated as critical to improving electricity supply in the state.

The Governor also underscored the significance of the 630-metre Angiama-Oporoma bridge, saying it was a historic milestone for the people of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

“Power is a major driver of economic growth, and this project is key to our development agenda

“For over 60 years, our people in Southern Ijaw have had no road access to Yenagoa. The Angiama-Oporoma bridge changes that reality.

“These are legacy projects that will positively impact our people and open up Bayelsa for greater opportunities”, the Governor added.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa