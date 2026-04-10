Okpebholo Urges Edo Youths To Join Nigerian Army Recruitment

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has urged eligible youths in the state to take advantage of the ongoing Nigerian Army 91 Regular Recruit Intake by enlisting in the Army.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, in Benin.

According to the statement, the call followed the scheduled visit of the Nigerian Army sensitisation team to the state from April 8 to April 14.

It noted that the visit is aimed at engaging, guiding and supporting prospective applicants through the recruitment process.

The Governor, however, urged qualified young men and women in the state to participate in the exercise.

“The opportunity offers a pathway to meaningful employment, national service and personal development through the Nigerian Army recruitment process.

“I urge Edo youths to come forward in large numbers to improve the state’s participation and meet its national quota in the Army recruitment exercise.

“It is a chance for young Edo people to build disciplined and purposeful careers,” he said.

Okpebholo also urged parents, guardians, traditional rulers, community leaders, religious institutions and youth organisations to mobilise and encourage eligible candidates within their communities to take part in the exercise.

He added that interested applicants should visit the official Nigerian Army recruitment portal for full details on eligibility, requirements and application procedures.

The Governor further advised candidates to ensure that all necessary documents are complete before presenting themselves at designated sensitisation centres during the stated period.

“The Edo State Government remains committed to creating opportunities for youths and calls for collective support to ensure the success of this exercise,” he said.