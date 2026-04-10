Niger Delta
Edo Defends 18-month Record, Cites Gains In Other Sectors
The Edo State Government has defended its performance in office so far, saying ongoing projects in infrastructure, healthcare, education and security showed clear progress despite criticism from the opposition.
Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the State, Prince Kasim Afegbua, stated this at a news conference held in Benin on Wednesday.
Afegbua said the Statement Governor, Monday Okpebholo, had been focused on addressing inherited challenges rather than engaging in propaganda.
He described the recent protests against the government as driven by “faceless actors,” questioning the credibility of those behind the protests.
The Commissioner also dismissed claims that the state was stagnating.
“The current Edo narrative is cheering news to the average Edo mind. We are not into propaganda. What we are doing, you can see for yourselves”, he said.
Afegbua anchored the government’s defence on infrastructure, pointing at the ongoing and completed road projects across the state.
He also listed the near-completion of the Ramat Park flyover and a second flyover at Aduwawa Junction as some of the new infrastructural developments being carried out by the Okpebholo administration.
He also cited rehabilitation works on Sapele Road, previously abandoned, as well as multiple urban and rural road projects, spanning Edo South, Central and North Senatorial Districts.
“In 18 months, we can beat our chest that the Governor has done so much to advance critical infrastructure”, he said, noting that road construction was being accelerated despite early rains affecting timelines.
Afegbua also highlighted interventions in the education sector, stating that about 6,500 teachers had been recruited, alongside rehabilitation of dilapidated schools previously lacking basic facilities, such as desks, roofs and toilets.
“Today, you can go around and see the difference,” he said.
The Commissioner added that completed school projects had risen from 68 at the administration’s one-year mark to nearly 80.
In healthcare, he said the state government had expanded primary healthcare access by already constructing 75 centres, with a target of 160 within four years.
He said many of the facilities had been equipped to deliver immediate services at the grassroots, while work had resumed on Stella Obasanjo Hospital which, he said, was inherited at 55 per cent completion.
“We are strengthening primary healthcare because it is the first point of contact for our people,” he said.
On higher education, Afegbua disclosed that the state recently committed N2 billion to infrastructure development at Edo State University, Iyamho, while also increasing its monthly subvention from N100 million to N250 million.
Government, he said, had also provided buses to support students’ mobility.
Beyond infrastructure and social services, he pointed at the economic support initiatives, including a N1 billion interest-free loan scheme for market women and another N1 billion set aside for students’ bursaries.
All these, he noted, were aimed at easing economic pressure and expanding access to education.
While acknowledging that security incidents had shifted from urban centres to the hinterlands, Afegbua, however, maintained that overall security had improved significantly in the state.
“The way kidnapping was rife when we took over, I think it has dropped maximally,” he said, citing bush-combing operations, arrests and destruction of criminal hideouts.
He also stated that government had procured over 100 Hilux vans and 300 motorcycles for security agencies.
Similarly, he said government had supported the local vigilante operations and established a rapid response mechanism for road maintenance and emergency interventions.
Afegbua further said that local governments had been empowered with heavy-duty equipment to open rural roads and improve mobility, describing the decentralised approach as critical to grassroots development.
“We need the cooperation of everyone. Security is not just about government; it is about collective responsibility,” he added.
Responding to concerns about transparency, particularly around contract costs, the commissioner insisted that all projects followed due procurement processes and were approved by the State Executive Council.
“If you check with the Ministry of Works, you can always get the cost of those contracts,” he said, stressing that the administration was prudent in resource management.
Continue Reading
Niger Delta
CSOs, Bille Community Urge Solution To Persistent Underwater Gas Eruption
Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the people of Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State have called for government’s urgent intervention to end the suspected underwater gas eruption in the community.
The groups, under the aegis of the Environmental Rights Action and Social Action, made the call during their advocacy visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), in Port Harcourt.
The Programme Manager of Environmental Rights Action, Mr. Kentebe Ebiaridor, said the visit was to seek clarity on the response efforts of the regulators to the development in the community.
Ebiaridor expressed concern over what he described as “inadequate response from regulatory agencies and the government concerning the incident”.
He said discussions with some officials revealed that there was still no clear timeline for action to address the situation.
According to him, in the absence of clear ownership of the facility linked to the incident, companies operating within Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 should be held accountable.
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had in a statement issued on March 20 by its Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the commission had commenced an investigation into a gas bubbling incident in Bille Community.
Eyesan said the commission expressed concern over the development and assured residents of its ongoing efforts to address the situation.
Also, the Resource Justice Manager of Social Action, Dr. Prince Edegbuo, warned that the situation could escalate into a public health emergency, if urgent steps were not taken.
Edegbuo called on relevant authorities to release the results of the tests reportedly conducted in the area, stressing that residents had the right to know the condition of their environment.
He also said CSOs were prepared to intensify advocacy on the matter, urging the development of emergency response measures, including possible evacuation plans.
A legal practitioner and community stakeholder, Mr. Commission Deinbo, had, on March 20, said residents had continued to witness unusual signs on the waterways in the area.
Deinbo said the signs included boiling and bubbling from the ground and river, sometimes within residential areas, as well as fire outbreaks, which the residents had always managed to contain.
He appealed to relevant authorities to come to their aid and find a lasting solution to the problem.
In a response, the Port Harcourt Zonal Head of NOSDRA, Mr. Bello Augustin, assured the community that he would relate its concerns to the appropriate quarters.
Augustin also commended the CSOs for their advocacy and concerns to community development in the state.
By: Wokoma Emmanuel & Theresa Frederick
Niger Delta
Police Detain 7, Recover Arms In A’Ibom
The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has detained seven suspects and recovered firearms after raiding a criminal hideout in Ndiya Mfia, Ikono Local Government Area.of the State.
The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, made the disclosure in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday.
John said that the breakthrough which occurred at about 6.00a.m on Wednesday, followed credible intelligence from members of the public.
“We reliably gathered that criminal suspects were hibernating in a compound disguised as worshippers.
“In a decisive operation, our personnel conducted a thorough search of the premises which led to the detention and recovery of arms,” she said.
According to her, the operation was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police to decisively combat crime in the country.
The police spokesman further said that two locally made double-barrel guns, five expended cartridges, four motorcycles and three generators were recovered during the operation.
She also listed 10 mobile phones, one police crest, four jungle boots, one peak cap, saw blade, spanner, number plates, machetes, a special force vest as other items recovered.
“We also found bottles of suspected spiritual oil and one enlarged photograph linked to an ongoing investigation,” she said.
John said that preliminary investigation suggested that the location was being used as cover for criminal operations.
She said the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, has directed a comprehensive investigation on the matter in order to apprehend the principal suspect.
John expressed the commitment of the Command to rid the state of crime, and urged members of the public to always support the police with timely and credible information.
Niger Delta
Otu Launches Grassroot Security Network In C’River
Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has launched a grassroots security intelligence network, named, ”Homeland Safety and Security Agency,” to strengthen community-based surveillance and enhance safety across the state.
Otu, who inaugurated the agency’s office in the Southern Senatorial District of the state on Monday, in Calabar, said similar offices were being inaugurated in the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts.
The Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Emmanuel Ironbar, said the officials of the agency would serve as first point of call before matters would be escalated to main security architecture in the state.
He described Homeland Security as an intelligence-driven structure focused on neighbourhood monitoring and early threat detection through coordinated local efforts.
He said the initiative constituted the directors and field operatives, tasked with gathering and forwarding intelligence to relevant security agencies for prompt action.
Otu noted that the network would serve as a first point of contact before intervention by conventional security agencies.
“It is important that we enhance monitoring of movements across our communities, border areas, and riverine zones to identify suspicious activities and enhance security response.
“The state government will provide necessary gadgets and communication tools to improve efficiency and real-time intelligence sharing,” he said.
Otu called for public cooperation, stressing that ‘’security is a collective responsibility requiring timely information from residents.’’
He said, ‘’to ensure that the security outfit works like a model unit, proper screening would be conducted on the volunteers to weed out undesirable elements from the system.’’
The Tide’s source reports that the Governor handed over 14 motor bikes to the agency’s southern Senatorial district office to enhance their efficiency.
On his part, the Director-General, South of the agency, Mr. Michael Nsan, said the volunteers had played key roles in reducing crime through coordinated patrols and intelligence sharing.
Nsan said over 1,300 volunteers currently supported the operations with additional informants providing critical information across communities.
“Crime rates dropped significantly during the last festive period due to our collaboration with law enforcement agencies in the state,” he said.
The Director-General said volunteers would undergo training and screening, with plans underway for formal recruitment through a government employment portal.
According to him, communication tools, including walkie-talkies, and patrol motorcycles had improved rapid response to security incidents.
He commended the governor’s commitment, noting that the initiative would further strengthen security architecture and community safety across the state.
The source reports that some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were traditional rulers and government officials.
Trending
-
Editorial11 hours ago
Domesticate FG’s Exit Benefit Scheme
-
News12 hours ago
DHQ Confirms Deaths Of Terrorists, Soldiers In Borno Attack
-
News8 hours ago
RSU Unveils Five-Year Strategic Dev Plan …Calls For Collective Commitment To Institutional Excellence
-
Rivers11 hours ago
Dep Gov Seeks Collaboration, Transparency Between RIVCHPP, PHCMB
-
Nation8 hours ago
Rumuji Youth Leader Condemns Protest, Disowns Alleged Government Empowerment Claim
-
Featured10 hours ago
FG Reaffirms Nigeria’s Stability As US Embassy Suspends Visa Appointments In Abuja Office
-
Nation8 hours ago
Haniel Jack Foundation Awards Five Rivers Indigenes Scholarship
-
Rivers11 hours ago
Experts Converge To Tackle N’Delta Business Challenges