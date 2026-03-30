South-South APC Elects New Zonal Executive … Reaffirms Unity Ahead Of 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South has elected a new Zonal Executive Committee, following a successful congress held on Wednesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The congress, which drew top party leaders, including the Senate President, Governors, lawmakers, and delegates from across the region, was conducted through a consensus arrangement, reinforcing the party’s commitment to unity and internal cohesion.

Proceedings commenced with a motion for the dissolution of the outgoing Zonal Executive Committee, moved by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and seconded by his Bayelsa State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, and was unanimously adopted.

Subsequently, a motion adopting consensus as the mode of electing new officers was moved by Senator Essien Williams of Cross River State and seconded by Senator Aniekan Bassey of Akwa Ibom North East, and was also unanimously adopted by all delegates.

At the end of the exercise, Chief Victor Giadom emerged as National Vice Chairman (South-South); Dr. Ita Udosen, Zonal Secretary; Barr. Neworld Safugha, Legal Adviser; Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, Publicity Secretary; Prince Urhoro Koyoyo, Youth Leader; Hon. Suobankuo Omoni, Women Leader; Hon. Prince Edward, Organising Secretary; and Prince Ayo Peter, who is to represent Persons with Disabilities.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, conveyed the goodwill of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and commended the South-South for its growing unity and political consolidation within the APC.

He noted that the region had witnessed remarkable transformation, moving from minimal APC presence to becoming a strong political bloc with increased alignment from governors and stakeholders.

Akpabio challenged party faithfuls to position the South-South as the highest vote-delivering region for the APC in the 2027 general elections, stressing that such a goal was both achievable and necessary.

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in his goodwill message, welcomed delegates to Asaba and described the congress as a demonstration of the party’s strength, unity, and readiness for future political engagements.

Oborevwori emphasized the need for sustained grassroots mobilization and urged party members to deepen internal cohesion, strengthen structures across all levels, and maintain strong connections with the people.

Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, also underscored the importance of unity, describing the adoption of consensus as a major step in reducing internal conflicts and fostering collective ownership within the party.

He noted that, for the first time in recent political history, the South-South was speaking with one voice, adding that the full attendance of governors at the congress demonstrated their shared commitment to the region’s progress.

Governors Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) in their separate remarks, spoke in the same vein, stressing the importance of the zone aligning with the Government at the centre.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief Victor Giadom thanked party leaders and stakeholders for their support during his tenure and highlighted the progress made by the APC in the region, including electoral victories and increased political alignment.

In his acceptance speech, Giadom, who was relelected, expressed optimism that the party would continue to expand its influence ahead of the 2027 elections and position itself for greater success.

The congress was also attended by members of the National and State Houses of Assembly, Ministers, other top government functionaries, party leaders and stakeholders from across the zone.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment by party leaders and members to strengthen unity, expand grassroots support, and consolidate the APC’s growing influence in the South-South region.