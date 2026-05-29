S’Eagles Coach Demands More From Azeez

Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle has expressed some dissatisfaction with debutant Femi Azeez’s overall contribution despite the Millwall winger’s match-winning brace in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the opening game of the Unity Cup in London on Tuesday, Tidesports source reports.

Azeez, one of several fresh faces invited for the four-nation tournament, was handed a starting role straight away and repaid the faith with two goals to seal the win for the Super Eagles at The Valley.

He scored with a powerful low strike in the sixth minute before calmly tapping home a Terem Moffi layoff in the second half, making him the undisputed standout performer by most assessments.

However, Chelle was far from satisfied.

The Franco-Malian tactician acknowledged the goals but was sharply critical of the 24-year-old’s failure to execute his tactical instructions during the 91 minutes he spent on the pitch before being replaced by Aderemi Adeoye.

“You can ask Azeez directly. The first objective was for him to run today; this is what I asked of them,” Chelle said. “The second instruction was to press high, but during the 90 minutes, they did not.

“We have to analyse the performance, particularly Azeez’s. I know he scored two goals, so congratulations to him.”

But he lost possession far too often, technically, so I’m not happy. He won the ball back at times, but other times he didn’t, so I’m not happy. But for his debut, I can say congratulations to him.”

When asked whether Azeez had done enough to earn a spot in the squad for Nigeria’s upcoming friendlies against Poland and Portugal in June, Chelle was deliberately vague.

“If I want him for the games against Portugal and Poland, I’ll say yes. But if I don’t want him, I’ll say no,” he said.

Chelle handed debuts to eight players against Zimbabwe overall, with Arthur Okonkwo, Chibueze Oputa, Obinna Igboke, and Azeez all starting, while Rafiu Durosinmi, Tosin Oyedokun, Owen Oseni and Adeoye came off the bench.

Nigeria, who advance to the final of the tournament, will now await the winner of the second semi-final between India and Jamaica.