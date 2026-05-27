IFAD-LIFE ND Distributes Cash, Imputes To 630 Beneficiaries In C’River

The Federal Government, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), International Fund for Agricultural Development Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in the Niger Delta (FGN/NDDC/IFAD-LIFE ND) has distributed starter packs to about 630 beneficiaries in Cross River State.

The distribution was done on Thursday in Calabar at the graduation of the first batch of the additional financing phase of the project in the State.

The Tide’s source reports that 250 persons received cash support while 380 received agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, agrochemicals among others.

The National Project Coordinator, Dr. Abiodun Sanni, thanked the Cross River State Government for its commitment to the development of agriculture.

Sanni said the state had deliberately identified agriculture as a key driver of wealth creation and youth employment.

He also commended the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FAD) and the NDDC for their commitment to the project’s success.

He urged beneficiaries to make proper use of the package, describing it as seed capital for future prosperity.

“We will continue to monitor your progress, provide advisory, financial and technical support through our digital platforms”, he said.

Sanni further urged the beneficiaries to join cooperative groups in order to enhance productivity and access to support services.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Mr Johnson Ebokpo, described the beneficiaries as “new agri-preneurs” and urged them to be prepared to drive food security and economic growth.

Represented by Dr. Odey Ikongha, the Permanent Secretary, Ebokpo said the programme would strengthen rice, cassava, poultry and fish value chains across the state.

According to him, agriculture has become a strategic economic activity capable of reducing unemployment and improving livelihoods.

The Commissioner advised the beneficiaries not to divert the funds and inputs to uses that were unrelated to farming activities.

Earlier, Mr. Innocent Ogbin, explained that the beneficiaries were selected through transparent advertisements and community-based screening processes.

Also speaking, the Programme Manager, Agriculture Development Programme in Cross River State, Mr. Bassey Emogor, urged the beneficiaries to take farming as a business venture.

Emogor told them not to sell the inputs, and stated that the project’s monitoring teams would track their performance across communities.

The event featured certificate presentation, inputs distribution and cash disbursement to beneficiaries from the 10 Local Government Areas affected by the project.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to The Tide’s source pledged judicious use of the support packs to create further wealth.