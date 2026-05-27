Edo Completes Oba Market Reconstruction In Benin  … 6 Yrs After Fire Incident 

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, attributed cooperation of traders to the successful completion of the reconstructed Oba Market in Benin, which was razed by fire.

The Tide’s source recalls that a midnight fire razed the Oba Market in June 2020.

Okpebholo, who led his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa, and top government officials and party leaders on an inspection tour of the facility, thanked traders and market women for their patience and cooperation throughout the reconstruction process, about six years after the fire incidence.

“Your understanding made it possible for the contractors to complete the project successfully”, he said.

The Governor assured traders that shops in the reconstructed market would be allocated without charges to genuine traders and previous occupants.

“I want to thank the market women and men for their cooperation and support, which contributed greatly to the successful completion of the market reconstruction project.

“I came here today after seeing reports and complaints from some traders about the section of the market that is yet to be completed. Their concerns touched me deeply and that is why I decided to visit personally.

“Those traders who are yet to get spaces will first be accommodated in the newly completed section. We also have another government-owned building behind the market which will be reconstructed for the benefit of traders.

“Traders operating outside will also be moved into the main market so they can trade in a safer and more comfortable environment protected from rain and harsh weather conditions. No trader will be required to pay for shop allocation”, he said.

Okpebholo further assured the traders that all shop owners who occupied spaces before the fire incident would retain their shops upon full completion of the market.

“We are committed to restoring the pride of Oba Market and improving the welfare of traders and business owners. Our administration will continue to work to make Edo people happy”, he added.

Also speaking, the a Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Pius Odubu, commended the Governor for quality of the reconstruction, describing it as world-class.

“I have travelled across different parts of the world and what we are seeing here today can compare favourably with modern markets in Dubai.

“Okpebholo has done exceptionally well and Edo people are proud of this achievement”, Odubu said.

Another former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Imasuen, noted that the reconstruction has restored life and dignity to the market environment.

“Traders now have a more comfortable and secure environment to conduct their businesses. This development has brought back life to the Oba Market and we are proud to be associated with this achievement”, he said.

Also speaking, Sen. Mr Matthew Urhoghide praised the Governor for reviving economic activities in the area.

Urhoghide explained that reconstruction of the market has restored hope, pride and economic confidence in traders and residents.

A trader, Mrs. Grace Osunbor, commended the Governor for his intervention, adding that the market is now better than it was before the fire incident.

Osunbor noted that Edo people would remain grateful to the Governor for the remarkable intervention.

Other dignitaries on the governor’s entourage include, Maj.- Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, Edo State APC Secretary, and Lawrence Okah.