NDDC Foreign Scholarship: 5,986 Scale CBT  … As 2,492 Reach Final Interview Stage

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has disclosed that a total of 5,986 candidates have scaled through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) stage of its foreign scholarship programme out of 12,277 applicants.

Speaking during an assessment visit to the scholarship interview venue in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, assured stakeholders that the selection process remained free of bias, compromise and favoritism.

Represented by the Director of Education, Health and Social Services, Dr. Patience Ezugu, Ogbuku commended members of the interview panel for conducting what he described as a seamless exercise without complaints from candidates.

According to him, the scholarship selection process has consistently produced outstanding beneficiaries who have excelled in their respective fields abroad.

“The students who benefited from the scholarship scheme in previous years recorded distinctions in their various fields of study, and we have not received any criminal or negative reports about them”, he said.

The Commission disclosed that after the CBT stage, 2,492 candidates were shortlisted for the oral interview phase, from which successful applicants would emerge for the overseas postgraduate scholarship award.

Director of Education, Dr. Awele Chukwudifu, noted that the computer-based examination process enhanced credibility because candidates saw their scores immediately after completing the tests.

“As soon as the computer-based exams are concluded, the scores pop up instantly for candidates to see, which demonstrates transparency and integrity”, she said.

She added that beneficiaries of the scholarship would be encouraged to return and deploy their acquired knowledge toward the development of the Niger Delta region.

Chairman of the interview panel and lecturer at Niger Delta University, Prof. Beleudanyo Fente, praised the NDDC for sustaining the initiative aimed at improving educational opportunities for youths in the region.

Fente assured that the panel remained committed to selecting only the most qualified candidates, insisting there was no room for compromise in the exercise.

The consultant for the scholarship programme, Chief Godson Ideozu, described the process as dependable and hitch-free since its commencement.

He disclosed that out of the 12,277 applicants, 5,986 candidates passed the CBT stage, while 2,492 advanced to the oral interview stage.

He added that successful candidates would later be invited for a departure briefing.

One of the candidates, Mrs. Akindoyeni Oluwabukunmi, described the process as transparent and satisfactory, noting that the scholarship would help her acquire knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to the development of the Niger Delta region.