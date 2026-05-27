Advocates Tasks N’Delta Govs On Rights-Based Disability Laws Enactment 

Some disability rights advocates have urged governors in the Niger Delta region to enact rights-based disability laws and ensure the inclusive implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to protect persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The call was made during a two-day workshop organised by the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State on Persons with Disabilities, Mr. David Anyaele, said the training became necessary due to the exclusion of PWDs from the implementation processes of the PIA in many host communities.

Anyaele, who facilitated the workshop, said the PIA provided for host community trusts, boards of trustees, advisory councils and needs assessments, but noted that PWDs were often excluded from such structures.

According to him, excluding persons with disabilities from community needs assessments would deny them access to development projects and programmes in oil-producing communities.

He said the workshop was designed to equip participants with knowledge of the PIA and the advocacy skills needed to engage traditional rulers, host community leaders and other stakeholders.

Anyaele said the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act required the inclusion of PWDs in governance and guaranteed accessibility to public infrastructure.

However, he noted that many public facilities across the country remained inaccessible, thereby limiting the participation of PWDs in education, governance and social activities.

The disability advocate urged governments at all levels to address institutional, environmental and attitudinal barriers affecting persons with disabilities.

He also described advocacy as a continuous process requiring sustained engagement, knowledge and strategic communication with relevant stakeholders.

Similarly, the Executive Director of Faecare Foundation, Freky Andrew-Essien, called for the enactment of a rights-based disability law in Rivers State and the inclusive implementation of the PIA.

Andrew-Essien is also Chairperson of the Spinal Cord Association of Nigeria, Rivers Chapter.

She said the workshop focused on building the capacity of PWDs, especially those from host communities, to understand the provisions of the PIA and advocate for their rights.

She said participants were trained on disability rights, disability-inclusive advocacy, risk assessment strategies and engagement approaches for effective participation in PIA processes.

According to her, Rivers currently operates a welfare enhancement law, which she said does not adequately protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

Andrew-Essien said disability groups and civil society organisations had continued to advocate for a rights-based law and the establishment of an autonomous disability commission with adequate powers and funding.

She also highlighted the impact of oil spills, gas flaring, flooding and poor infrastructure on persons with disabilities.

Andrew-Essien urged oil companies and host communities to ensure that development projects and interventions were accessible and inclusive from the planning stage.