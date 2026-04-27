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Southern Monarchs Converge In PH Back Unity, Stability Amid 2027 Signals
In a moment that blended political foresight with cultural reverence, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on traditional rulers across Southern Nigeria to rise as custodians of unity, peace, and regional advancement.
Speaking at the gathering of Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council in Port Harcourt recently, the governor did not mince words as he threw his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second- term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.
With a tone that resonated beyond politics into philosophy and faith, Fubara declared: “In football, no coach changes a winning team.
What Nigeria needs now is continuity, stability, and sustainable leadership”.
Addressing the royal fathers- widely regarded as the conscience of their communities- Fubara charged them to become living symbols of unity across the South-South, South-East, and South-West regions.
Drawing from Scripture, the governor likened regional cooperation to divine instruction:
“The Bible says in Psalms 133:1- “Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity”.
This is the kind of unity we must now embrace as a region”.
He stressed that beyond political affiliations and ethnic differences, Southern Nigeria must speak with one voice to attract development, secure peace, and strenghten its influence in national affairs.
Governor Fubara described President Tinubu as a reform-driven leader, whose administration has laid the groundwork for economic recovery and national transformation.
“There is a time to plant and a time to build. Nigeria is in a building season”, he said, referencing Ecclesiastes 3:1. “We must not abandon the process midway.”
He pointed to ongoing infrastructural strides and policy reforms under the Federal Government, insisting that continuity would ensure that these initiatives mature into tangible benefits for Nigerians.
The governor further emphasized the scared responsibility of traditional rulers, describing them as pillars ordained to guide society at the grassroots.
“You are the light of your communities”, he said, echoing Matthew 5:24. “Where there is confusion, you must bring clarity; where there is division, you must restore peace”.
He noted that their influence remains critical in conflict resolution, youth engagement, and preserving cultural heritage, especially at a time when Nigeria faces complex socio- political challenges.
The meeting which drew monarchs from across the 17 Southern states, served as more than a ceremonial convergence- it became a strategic forum for shaping the future of the region.
Observers described the atmosphere as one of renewed commitment, with traditional rulers seen as key partners in governance and nation- building.
Fubara assured the monarchs of his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace in Rivers State, noting that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of stability.
“Except the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain”, he added, citing Psalms 127:1.
“We must build together- with wisdom, unity, and faith”.
Political watchers say the governor’s endorsement of Tinubu carries significant weight, particularly in the South-South, where political alignments are gradually taking shape ahead of 2027.
His message, analysts argue, is not just about elections- but about direction, continuity, and shared destiny.
Governor Fubara’s charge to Southern monarchs-and their endorsements of President Tinubu- has set the tone for what may become defining political narrative in the journey to 2027
Responding on behalf of the Council, Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi delivered a profound remarks rooted in unity, cultural identity, and divine responsibility.
The revered monarch from Ile-Ife, Osun State commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the good people of Rivers State for hosting what he described as “a historic convergence of royal fathers at a critical time in our national journey”.
He stressed that the strength of Southern Nigeria lies in its diversity, warning against disunity.
“From the creeks of the Niger Delta to the forests of the South-West and the hills of the South-East, we are one people bound by history and destiny. Division is a luxury we cannot afford”.
The Ooni of Ife acknowledged the importance of leadership continuity, but emphasized that good governance must remain the ultimate benchmark.
“Leadership is a scared trust”, he said.
“As Luke 12:48 reminds us, “To whom much is given, much is also expected. “Our leaders must justify the confidence of the people through justice, equity, and service”.
“We are not in competition with government; we are partners in progress. The throne and the state must work hand in hand for the peace and prosperity of our people”.
The Ooni also reflected on the moral burden placed on traditional rulers: “We must not only wear the crown. Our voices must calm tensions, resolve conflicts and guide our people toward righteousness”.
He referenced Psalms 133:1: “Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity”, adding that unity remains the strongest currency for regional advancement.
The meeting ended with far-reaching resolutions that reflect both cultural commitment and political direction.
The royal fathers agreed to strengthen inter- regional cooperation and present a united front on issues affecting Southern Nigeria. They reaffirmed the role of traditional rulers as critical partners in governance, peace-building, and grassroots mobilization; though, not formally political, the council signaled emerging consensus around leadership continuity and regional influence in national politics, pledged to intensify efforts in conflict resolution, community dialogue, and grassroots stability.
Other prominent monarchs present echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing unity, development, and need for moral leadership in governance.
Observers note that the Port Harcourt meeting was not merely ceremonial, but a strategic convergence of tradition and power, where cultural authority intersected with political reality. As the gathering came to a climax, one message stood clear- echoing both scripture and statecraft: “Where there is unity, there is strength, and where there righteous leadership, there is peace”.
In a nation navigating complex political currents, the voices of traditional rulers- anchored in history and moral authority- may yet prove decisive in shaping the road to 2027 and beyond.
By: Bethel Toby
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NPF Warn Applicants Ahead Of Constable Recruitment Exam
The Katsina State Police Command has cautioned applicants for the upcoming police constable recruitment examination to adhere strictly to laid-down procedures and avoid falling victim to fraudsters.
The Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar-Fage, issued the warning in a statement released on Sunday by the command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu.
He disclosed that the nationwide examination is scheduled to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Katsina State and that the exercise will be conducted at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic along Dutsin-Ma Road.
According to the commissioner, only candidates who successfully passed the recently concluded physical and credential screening will be eligible to sit for the examination.
Applicants have been directed to log on to the official recruitment portal from April 24 to print their coloured examination invitation slips, which contain details of their specific date, time, and venue.
Mr Umar-Fage stated that candidates must present a valid National Identification Number (NIN) slip issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), bearing a clear photograph, alongside their printed coloured invitation slip and a writing pen at the examination centre.
He added that the approved dress code for the exercise is a white T-shirt, white shorts, and white canvas shoes.
Reiterating that the recruitment process is entirely free of charge, the police chief warned applicants to be wary of individuals or groups seeking to extort money under the guise of facilitating recruitment.
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Monarch Pledges Strong Action Against Gender-Based Violence
The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council has pledged to take decisive action to curb the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across the state, in partnership with ActionAid and other relevant organisations.
The commitment was made during an event organised by ActionAid in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation in Port Harcourt. The programme, titled “Convening of Traditional Rulers for GBV Prevention,” carried the theme, “From Custodians to Champions: Redefining Culture for GBV Prevention and Community Protection.”
Speaking on behalf of the council, the Okilomuibe of Engenni Kingdom, HRM King Moore MacLean Ubuo, said traditional rulers are determined to move beyond mere responses to incidents of violence by adopting proactive strategies.
“We will establish and empower community-led structures, including traditional cabinets and women leaders, to identify early warning signs of violence and intervene before harm occurs,” he said.
King Ubuo added that traditional institutions are committed to enforcing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law within their domains, stressing that the longstanding culture of silence surrounding abuse would no longer be tolerated.
“We will ensure that our subjects understand their rights and that the law is respected as the ultimate standard for justice,” he added.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Government emphasised that tackling GBV requires more than policies and enforcement, noting that a transformation in societal attitudes is essential.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Lauretta Dimkpa, who was represented by the Director of Child Welfare, Mrs. Fumilayo Adebayo, highlighted the critical role of traditional rulers in shaping societal values.
“As traditional rulers, your voices command respect, your decisions influence behaviour, and your institutions are trusted platforms for conflict resolution and social guidance,” she said.
She urged them to promote cultural norms that uphold dignity, respect, and equality, while also encouraging victims to report abuse without fear of stigma.
In his remarks, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, described the gathering as timely, noting that GBV remains a widespread violation of human rights and a major obstacle to sustainable development.
Represented by Dr. Adedeji Ademefun, he cited data showing that 31 per cent of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence, with many cases going unreported due to fear, stigma, and cultural silence.
“National surveys indicate that nearly three in ten women have experienced physical or sexual violence, underscoring the scale and urgency of this crisis,” he said.
Earlier, the Coordinator of the Rivers State Multi-Stakeholders Action Committee, Barrister Evelyn Asimie Membere, described GBV as one of the most persistent human rights violations, cutting across age, class, and geography.
According to her, traditional rulers are uniquely positioned to influence behaviour and drive meaningful change at the grassroots level.
“In many of our communities, your voice carries more weight than any policy or legislation,” she said.
The event brought together key stakeholders committed to strengthening community-based approaches to preventing GBV and protecting vulnerable groups across Rivers State.
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Tinubu Support Group Canvasses Second Term For President Ahead Of 2027
A socio-political group, the Tinubu Youths Vanguard Organisation (TYVO), Rivers State chapter, has called on Nigerians to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, citing the need to consolidate ongoing economic and infrastructural reforms.
The State Coordinator of the group, Hon. Emmanuel Fubara, made the appeal over the weekend in Port Harcourt on the sidelines of a meeting of the Southern Traditional Rulers Council.
He said granting the Tinubu administration a second term would enable it to fully implement its transformation agenda, particularly under the Renewed Hope initiative.
“It is important that the Tinubu administration is given another opportunity to complete its economic and developmental programmes for the benefit of the country,” he stated.
Fubara disclosed that the group is preparing for its formal inauguration in the State, along with the unveiling of its local government, ward and unit structures, including student and market women wings.
According to him, the organization will be fully mobilised to promote the policies and achievements of the current administration, with a focus on issue-based campaigns aimed at restoring public confidence in the nation’s economy.
He noted that the administration has made strides in revamping the economy and executing key infrastructure projects, including the ongoing coastal road development in parts of the country.
Fubara expressed confidence that the group’s campaign strategies would resonate with Nigerians, adding that opposition voices would be effectively countered through sustained grassroots engagement.
He also urged members of the group to intensify sensitisation efforts across communities, highlighting what he described as visible results of the administration’s reforms.
On security challenges facing the country, Fubara said the situation was inherited from previous administrations but maintained that the current government is taking decisive steps to address it.
He expressed optimism that ongoing efforts, including international collaborations, would significantly curb insecurity in the near future.
When asked whether the group would also campaign for Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the TYVO coordinator said the organisation would take a position at the appropriate time, noting that directives from the All Progressives Congress (APC) would guide its activities.