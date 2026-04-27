Southern Monarchs Converge In PH Back Unity, Stability Amid 2027 Signals

In a moment that blended political foresight with cultural reverence, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on traditional rulers across Southern Nigeria to rise as custodians of unity, peace, and regional advancement.

Speaking at the gathering of Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council in Port Harcourt recently, the governor did not mince words as he threw his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second- term ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

With a tone that resonated beyond politics into philosophy and faith, Fubara declared: “In football, no coach changes a winning team.

What Nigeria needs now is continuity, stability, and sustainable leadership”.

Addressing the royal fathers- widely regarded as the conscience of their communities- Fubara charged them to become living symbols of unity across the South-South, South-East, and South-West regions.

Drawing from Scripture, the governor likened regional cooperation to divine instruction:

“The Bible says in Psalms 133:1- “Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity”.

This is the kind of unity we must now embrace as a region”.

He stressed that beyond political affiliations and ethnic differences, Southern Nigeria must speak with one voice to attract development, secure peace, and strenghten its influence in national affairs.

Governor Fubara described President Tinubu as a reform-driven leader, whose administration has laid the groundwork for economic recovery and national transformation.

“There is a time to plant and a time to build. Nigeria is in a building season”, he said, referencing Ecclesiastes 3:1. “We must not abandon the process midway.”

He pointed to ongoing infrastructural strides and policy reforms under the Federal Government, insisting that continuity would ensure that these initiatives mature into tangible benefits for Nigerians.

The governor further emphasized the scared responsibility of traditional rulers, describing them as pillars ordained to guide society at the grassroots.

“You are the light of your communities”, he said, echoing Matthew 5:24. “Where there is confusion, you must bring clarity; where there is division, you must restore peace”.

He noted that their influence remains critical in conflict resolution, youth engagement, and preserving cultural heritage, especially at a time when Nigeria faces complex socio- political challenges.

The meeting which drew monarchs from across the 17 Southern states, served as more than a ceremonial convergence- it became a strategic forum for shaping the future of the region.

Observers described the atmosphere as one of renewed commitment, with traditional rulers seen as key partners in governance and nation- building.

Fubara assured the monarchs of his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace in Rivers State, noting that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of stability.

“Except the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain”, he added, citing Psalms 127:1.

“We must build together- with wisdom, unity, and faith”.

Political watchers say the governor’s endorsement of Tinubu carries significant weight, particularly in the South-South, where political alignments are gradually taking shape ahead of 2027.

His message, analysts argue, is not just about elections- but about direction, continuity, and shared destiny.

Governor Fubara’s charge to Southern monarchs-and their endorsements of President Tinubu- has set the tone for what may become defining political narrative in the journey to 2027

Responding on behalf of the Council, Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers’ Council and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi delivered a profound remarks rooted in unity, cultural identity, and divine responsibility.

The revered monarch from Ile-Ife, Osun State commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the good people of Rivers State for hosting what he described as “a historic convergence of royal fathers at a critical time in our national journey”.

He stressed that the strength of Southern Nigeria lies in its diversity, warning against disunity.

“From the creeks of the Niger Delta to the forests of the South-West and the hills of the South-East, we are one people bound by history and destiny. Division is a luxury we cannot afford”.

The Ooni of Ife acknowledged the importance of leadership continuity, but emphasized that good governance must remain the ultimate benchmark.

“Leadership is a scared trust”, he said.

“As Luke 12:48 reminds us, “To whom much is given, much is also expected. “Our leaders must justify the confidence of the people through justice, equity, and service”.

“We are not in competition with government; we are partners in progress. The throne and the state must work hand in hand for the peace and prosperity of our people”.

The Ooni also reflected on the moral burden placed on traditional rulers: “We must not only wear the crown. Our voices must calm tensions, resolve conflicts and guide our people toward righteousness”.

He referenced Psalms 133:1: “Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity”, adding that unity remains the strongest currency for regional advancement.

The meeting ended with far-reaching resolutions that reflect both cultural commitment and political direction.

The royal fathers agreed to strengthen inter- regional cooperation and present a united front on issues affecting Southern Nigeria. They reaffirmed the role of traditional rulers as critical partners in governance, peace-building, and grassroots mobilization; though, not formally political, the council signaled emerging consensus around leadership continuity and regional influence in national politics, pledged to intensify efforts in conflict resolution, community dialogue, and grassroots stability.

Other prominent monarchs present echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing unity, development, and need for moral leadership in governance.

Observers note that the Port Harcourt meeting was not merely ceremonial, but a strategic convergence of tradition and power, where cultural authority intersected with political reality. As the gathering came to a climax, one message stood clear- echoing both scripture and statecraft: “Where there is unity, there is strength, and where there righteous leadership, there is peace”.

In a nation navigating complex political currents, the voices of traditional rulers- anchored in history and moral authority- may yet prove decisive in shaping the road to 2027 and beyond.

By: Bethel Toby