Social Welfare Ministry Accepts UNIPORT’s Training, Vulnerable Database Proposal

The Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation has revealed that it will consider new proposals by the University of Port Harcourt to engage its staff on refresher training and a state-wide database initiative for vulnerable persons, to ensure efficient service delivery and data-driven planning in the state.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Lauretta Davies-Dimpka, disclosed this when she received a delegation from the University of Port Harcourt, led by a Professor of Social Work and Community Development, Prof. Daniel Uranta, which also include some of his PhD students, during a courtesy visit to her office, Friday.

She described the visit as “timely to get our staff up to speed regarding current standards in social work practice”, and assured the visiting team that their proposals, including a one-month certificate programme for staff and a Child Rights Implementation/Enforcement Committee, would be reviewed.

She added that the ministry’s doors are open for collaboration and partnership, noting that with collaborative effort, social work will achieve greater impact and professionalism in the state.

Earlier, Prof. Uranta said the visit was to formally introduce himself and seek collaboration to strengthen the existing partnership between the university and the ministry.

He proposed four key areas of cooperation: refresher training for ministry staff, a one-month certificate programme on social work for staff, development of a state-wide database for vulnerable persons across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, and strengthening of a Child Rights Implementation/Enforcement Committee.

The UNIPORT Professor noted that the proposals are aimed at improving case management and welfare response across the state.

The courtesy visit ended on a cordial note, with both parties expressing willingness to collaborate and review the proposals.