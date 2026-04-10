NUJ Chairman Applauds RSTV Reforms, Urges Sustained Professionalism  … As Station Rewards Excellence

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, Comrade Paul Bazia-Nsaneh, has commended the management of the Rivers State Television (RSTV) for what he described as remarkable innovations that are reshaping the broadcast landscape in the state.

Speaking during the third edition of the monthly prayer session initiated by the station’s management, Bazia-Nsaneh noted that the renewed vision of RSTV has started yielding positive outcomes, both in staff morale and service delivery.

The NUJ Chairman, in a statement signed by the Council’s Secretary, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, particularly lauded the introduction of the prayer initiative, describing it as a strategic step that would foster unity, dedication, and divine guidance for the station’s operations.

He emphasized that committing institutional efforts to God remains a vital ingredient for sustainable success, adding that such spiritual engagements would strengthen the station’s resolve to excel in a competitive media environment.

Bazia-Nsaneh also praised the management for instituting a monthly award system to recognize outstanding staff, noting that the initiative would encourage diligence and inspire a culture of healthy competition among workers.

According to him, rewarding hard work is essential in driving productivity, as it motivates employees to consistently give their best in the discharge of their duties.

“The award motivates staff and makes them want to work harder because the reward for work is more work”, he stated, while urging the recipients to remain focused and committed.

He further advised staff of the station to uphold professionalism, maintain dignity in their conduct, and refrain from actions that could undermine the integrity of the journalism profession.

The NUJ Chairman reaffirmed the union’s readiness to support RSTV whenever necessary, stressing that the progress of government-owned media outfits remains a priority for the union.

He stated that the NUJ would continue to advocate improved conditions and operational standards for such stations, noting that their success ultimately reflects on the union as a whole.

“We will continue to raise our voice until things change, because the success of RSTV and other government-owned stations is the success of NUJ”, he declared.

Earlier, the Acting General Manager of RSTV, Ambassador Paul Damgbor, called for sustained collaboration between the station and the NUJ to further enhance performance and service delivery.

Damgbor attributed recent progress at the station to the monthly prayer meetings, stating that the initiative has ushered in positive developments and renewed commitment among staff.

He highlighted key achievements of his administration to include the renovation of the station’s canteen to improve staff welfare, training of cameramen to boost video production quality, as well as capacity building for security personnel and reception staff to enhance professionalism.

Other milestones, he said, include the procurement of new studio cameras and the provision of modern computers for the station’s library to support research and proper documentation.

The Acting General Manager also expressed appreciation to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, for his support in facilitating the station’s nationwide broadcast license, a development expected to expand RSTV’s reach beyond Rivers State.

The event underscored a renewed commitment by stakeholders to reposition the station for greater efficiency, professionalism, and public service relevance.

King Onunwor