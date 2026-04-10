Monarch Urges Residents To Abstain From Crime

The Traditional ruler of Evo Kingdom, His Majesty, King Leslie N. Eke, has called on residents of the Kingdom and Rivers State at large to shun all forms of crime and embrace peaceful coexistence in the interest of sustainable development.

He made the call recently while briefing newsmen at his palace in Woji Community , Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

While stressing that crime remains a major setback to growth and stability in the state, the monarch expressed deep concern over the rising cases of insecurity in some communities, noting that such acts not only endanger lives, but also discourage investment and meaningful development.

According to the royal father, traditional institutions must continue to play a pivotal role in promoting peace and guiding the conduct of youths within their domains.

King Eke, who is also the Chairman of the Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, urged community leaders to collaborate with security agencies to rid their areas of criminal elements.

He emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved when residents consciously decide to uphold law and order, adding that no meaningful progress can thrive in an atmosphere of fear and violence.

He also used the occasion to throw his weight behind the peace initiative of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as timely and necessary for the unity of the state.

He commended the Governor for prioritizing peace and stability, noting that such efforts would create an enabling environment for governance and socio-economic development.

King Eke called on youths in the state to resist the temptation of being used as instruments of violence, urging them instead to engage in productive ventures that would enhance their future.

He appealed to parents and guardians to instill moral values in their children, stressing that the fight against crime begins at home.

The traditional ruler reaffirmed the commitment of the Ikwerre traditional institution to support all genuine efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across the state.

He also urged all stakeholders, including community leaders, security agencies and residents, to work collectively towards building a safer and more prosperous Rivers State.

King Onunwor