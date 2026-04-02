NDDC Provides Lifeline To Flood-Hit Ogu-Bolo Community

In response to the recent flood disaster that displaced families, destroyed farmlands, and worsened economic hardship in Ogu/Bolo Community, The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has distributed relief materials to residents of the community.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Managing Director, the Director II, Education, Health and Social Services, Engr. Jeremiah Onolejoloni, said the intervention underscores the commission’s commitment to alleviating the plight of vulnerable communities across the Niger Delta.

According to a statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, the gesture followed the devastating impact of flooding on livelihoods in the community.

The Managing Director noted that the commission, in collaboration with the Derek and Davia Foundation, provided financial support to facilitate the distribution of essential food items and household materials to affected residents.

He described the initiative as part of efforts to address pressing needs, adding that it also reflects government’s solidarity with citizens facing economic challenges.

“This intervention goes beyond palliatives. It is a demonstration of government’s presence, compassion and commitment to supporting families in distress, in line with the renewed hope agenda of the President,” he said.

He urged community leaders to ensure fair distribution of the items and encouraged residents to sustain peace and support development programmes.

The Paramount Ruler of Ogu-Bolo, Chief Joachim Amachiri, commended the Commission for the timely intervention, noting that it would provide much-needed relief to victims of the flood.

He reaffirmed the community’s support for NDDC initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in the region.

Also speaking, a consultant on the programme, represented by Dr. George Smile, praised the commission’s responsiveness to disaster-affected communities, disclosing that plans were underway, in partnership with development stakeholders, to extend similar support to neighbouring areas.

Wokoma Emmanuel & Theresa Frederick