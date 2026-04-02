Rivers
Don Traces Nigeria’s Highway Woes To Design Failures … Proposes Mechanistic-Empirical Design Approach
A lecturer at the Rivers State University (RSU), Professor Emmanuel Osilemme Ekwulo, has called for a fundamental overhaul of Nigeria’s highway pavement systems, stating that poor design practices and weak standards, not just inadequate funding, are at the heart of the country’s persistent road failures.
Delivering the 128th inaugural lecture at the Rivers State University, titled “Removing Roadblocks: Rebuilding The Foundation For Reliable Highway Pavement Infrastructure”, Ekwulo argued that Nigeria’s roads will continue to deteriorate prematurely unless critical engineering principles are strictly applied and enforced.
According to him, recurring defects in the nation’s highways stem from a combination of faulty design processes, substandard construction materials, weak regulatory enforcement, poor drainage systems, and widespread disregard for professional ethics.
He stressed that these systemic failures have undermined the durability of road infrastructure despite significant financial investments.
“Premature pavement failures in Nigeria are not due to lack of funds alone, but largely due to poor design decisions, weak material standards, and absence of accountability,” he said.
Ekwulo proposed the adoption of the mechanistic-empirical design approach, a scientifically grounded method for predicting pavement performance, as a pathway to improving road quality.
He also advocated for the development of a localized framework, the Nigerian Empirical and Mechanistic Pavement Design System (NEMPADS), to reflect the country’s unique environmental and material conditions.
He further recommended stricter quality control measures, including independent audits, the establishment of a national database for material characterization, and compulsory traffic load analysis for all road projects.
The use of modified binders and advanced materials, he added, would enhance pavement resilience.
To ensure sustainability, the Professor called for the implementation of a National Pavement Management System to coordinate maintenance and monitoring efforts nationwide, noting that consistent upkeep is essential to prolonging road lifespan.
Ekwulo emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between academia and industry, urging universities to lead applied research initiatives and pilot projects that can deliver practical solutions to Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.
Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi, said universities must play a frontline role in addressing national development issues through research-driven interventions.
He described the lecture as timely, noting that the neglect of core engineering standards has contributed significantly to the country’s failing highways.
The event, held at the Dr. Ezenwo Wike Senate Building in the campus, also featured the formal decoration of Ekwulo as the institution’s 128th inaugural lecturer.
Reiterating his position after the lecture, Ekwulo stated that with proper design methods, quality materials, and strict adherence to global standards, Nigeria’s roads can achieve their intended lifespan of 10 to 20 years or more.
“Without a return to engineering fundamentals and accountability, investments in road infrastructure will continue to yield poor results”, he concluded.
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Rivers
NDDC Provides Lifeline To Flood-Hit Ogu-Bolo Community
In response to the recent flood disaster that displaced families, destroyed farmlands, and worsened economic hardship in Ogu/Bolo Community, The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has distributed relief materials to residents of the community.
Presenting the items on behalf of the Managing Director, the Director II, Education, Health and Social Services, Engr. Jeremiah Onolejoloni, said the intervention underscores the commission’s commitment to alleviating the plight of vulnerable communities across the Niger Delta.
According to a statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, the gesture followed the devastating impact of flooding on livelihoods in the community.
The Managing Director noted that the commission, in collaboration with the Derek and Davia Foundation, provided financial support to facilitate the distribution of essential food items and household materials to affected residents.
He described the initiative as part of efforts to address pressing needs, adding that it also reflects government’s solidarity with citizens facing economic challenges.
“This intervention goes beyond palliatives. It is a demonstration of government’s presence, compassion and commitment to supporting families in distress, in line with the renewed hope agenda of the President,” he said.
He urged community leaders to ensure fair distribution of the items and encouraged residents to sustain peace and support development programmes.
The Paramount Ruler of Ogu-Bolo, Chief Joachim Amachiri, commended the Commission for the timely intervention, noting that it would provide much-needed relief to victims of the flood.
He reaffirmed the community’s support for NDDC initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in the region.
Also speaking, a consultant on the programme, represented by Dr. George Smile, praised the commission’s responsiveness to disaster-affected communities, disclosing that plans were underway, in partnership with development stakeholders, to extend similar support to neighbouring areas.
Wokoma Emmanuel & Theresa Frederick
Rivers
CP Reaffirms Commitment To Human Rights, Community Policing In Rivers
The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has assured residents of the command’s commitment to upholding human rights and delivering people-oriented policing.
He stressed that officers under his watch would continue to operate within the confines of the law, while strengthening community relations.
Adepoju gave the assurance during a sensitisation walk organised by the State Police Command as part of activities marking the National Police Day in Port Harcourt.
He noted that the exercise was aimed at fostering trust and enhancing cooperation between the police and the public.
While expressing appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a special day for the Nigeria Police to celebrate its achievements, he described the gesture as a morale booster that would spur officers to greater efficiency and professionalism in service delivery.
The CP also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for initiating a week-long celebration, which he said had provided an opportunity for the police to reconnect with citizens and showcase reforms within the force.
According to him, the large turnout of residents, stakeholders and members of the business community during the exercise was a clear indication of the growing confidence reposed in the police by the people of Rivers State.
He reiterated that the Command would sustain its sensitisation efforts, adding that officers had been adequately briefed to respect the rights of citizens, maintain professionalism and work closely with the media to promote transparency and accountability.
Adepoju disclosed that the week-long activities commenced with environmental sanitation across commands and divisions, alongside public enlightenment campaigns targeted at strengthening police-community relations.
He further revealed that the Command had also embarked on free medical outreach for both officers and members of the public, as part of its corporate social responsibility and commitment to public welfare.
The CP added that financial support would be extended to widows of fallen police officers through the presentation of cheques, in line with directives from the police high command, to cushion the effects of their loss.
In his response, the Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in the state, Voke Emore, said the initiative was geared towards rebuilding trust between the police and the communities they serve.
Emore noted that the renewed synergy between the police and residents in Rivers State had created an enabling environment for effective policing, urging the public to continue supporting security agencies with useful information.
Also, a representative of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Mrs. Chima Nnaji, said the group participated in the walk to show solidarity with their spouses.
The event drew attendance from senior police officers, members of the PCRC, and stakeholders from various sectors of the state.
King Onunwor
Rivers
Low Awareness Bothers RIVCHPP … As Agala Calls For Grassroots Sensitisation
The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (ES/CEO) of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr. Vetty Agala, has called on residents of the state to amplify awareness of the state’s health insurance scheme to boost enrolment and access to quality healthcare.
Agala, represented by the agency’s Head of Planning, Dr. Juliet Aleme, made the appeal during a sensitisation and enrolment meeting at the palace of the Eze-elect of Oyigbo, Eze Samuel N. Azuh, in Oyigbo Town.
He stressed that wider dissemination of information about the scheme would deepen public awareness and encourage more residents to take advantage of the initiative championed by the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.
Agala explained that the programme is designed to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to residents across the state’s 23 local government areas, by eliminating financial hardship at the point of care.
She noted that both federal and state governments have already covered premiums for vulnerable groups, urging residents of Oyigbo and beyond to enrol for seamless healthcare delivery.
Responding, Azuh commended the initiative and assured that his people would embrace the scheme.
He, however, appealed for an expansion of the vulnerability category to accommodate more citizens, while also urging the inclusion of eye care services and surgeries.
Earlier, the Head of Community Medicine at PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Chidinma Opara, disclosed that research conducted by 600-level medical students revealed low awareness of the scheme and poor utilisation of primary healthcare centres in Oyigbo.
She said the institution partnered with RIVCHPP to bridge the awareness gap and enhance community access to the programme’s benefits, particularly among vulnerable populations.
As part of the collaboration, officials conducted an assessment visit to the PAMO University Teaching Hospital, with ongoing discussions to onboard the facility as a service provider for RIVCHPP enrollees.
Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
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