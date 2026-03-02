Police Games : Zone 2 celebrates victorious athletes 

While the zone won overall medals, it however was 13 gold medals behind the Force Headquarters, which won 103 gold while zone 2 won 90 gold medals.

The zone won 79 silver medals while the Force Headquarters won 65 silver medals. On the Bronze table, Zone 2 came first with 77 while the Force Headquarters won 75.

Umuahia came third with 44 gold medals, 26 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Out of the zones, Bauchi came 18th after ending the competition with zero gold, six silver and 15 bronze medals.

Speaking at the Zonal Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, where he officially received the Zone 2 sport contingents, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, expressed optimism that some of the winners would represent Nigeria at the Olympics and do the country proud like Chioma Ajunwa.

“I salute our athletes for being good representatives”

It was as if we were not going to meet up when the competition was announced, however, despite the late preparation, our team excelled and made Lagos and Ogun proud.

“Coming out with the total of 246 medals, being the highest in the competition shows that we are the real champion. Even though the Force Headquarters came first with the highest number of gold medals, we still give kudos for our athletes for their outstanding performance. I have no doubt in my mind that the athletes in the Nigeria Police Force will represent Nigeria.

“I appreciate the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for allowing the game to continue and made sure this was a success. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Ogun State provided the logistics and support in other ways, and the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department (ZCID) for Zone 2, Olubode Fakeye for being with the athletes through the event. His presence motivated the athletes to attain the level. We thank God for safety.

“The next event is in two years and I am urging the athletes to start preparing,” he said.