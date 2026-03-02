“Sports Is Beyond Podium Placement”

“All of these are fully entrenched in the Niger Delta Games,” he said while declaring the 2nd edition closed in Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday night.

Olopade, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the closing ceremony, delivered a passionate address highlighting the broader value of sports to national development, youth empowerment and economic growth.

He described the Niger Delta Games as a living example of how sport can unify communities while stimulating local economies, adding that the Commission would continue to back the initiative.

“This is why I make a bold statement today that the National Sports Commission will continue to support Dunamis Icon and the Games,” he said.

Olopade emphasised that the vision behind the Games aligns strongly with President Tinubu’s commitment to repositioning sports as a strategic tool for youth engagement and national development.

“The father of the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has shown in so many ways his determination to use sports as a tool of empowerment and engagement with the most important demographic in our country, the youth,” he said.

“For the first time in this country, sport is being given its rightful position in government. The President did not stop at that. Just last week, in a meeting with the Chairman of the Commission, sweeping reform policies were approved. These reforms will ensure that sporting facilities are upgraded and equitably distributed across the nation, while also opening the door for increased private sector involvement in sports.”

“In the last one year, we have taken deliberate steps to collect data from sporting events organised across the country. The numbers show clearly that these Games are putting money in the pockets of our people. They are supporting small businesses, creating direct and induced jobs, boosting corporate sponsorship opportunities and creating visibility for host cities and states,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Dunamis Icon Ltd and lead Consultant to the NDG, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, has revealed plans to increase the number of sports from 16 to 21 at the next edition.

Speaking to journalists at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Ikpokpo explained that the expansion would depend largely on the popularity of the sports within the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the vision of the games goes beyond winning medals, stressing that talent discovery remains the primary objective.

He noted that canoeing was removed from this year’s programme due to lack of equipment in participating states, while Taekwondo was introduced instead.

He emphasised that one of the key legacies of the Games is ensuring athletes welfare and proper organisation.

He called for a return to vibrant school sports and urged state governments to adequately fund coaches to drive grassroots talent identification.