Tinubu’s  Drive for Sports Inspires Reform at NIS – Shaibu

Speaking in Abuja while receiving a delegation that formally presented him with a letter of nomination for an award, Shaibu said the current administration has shown uncommon commitment to repositioning sports as a strategic tool for youth empowerment, national unity, and economic diversification.

According to him, President Tinubu’s interest in sports development goes beyond rhetoric, noting that the National Sports Commission and its agencies are now enjoying improved attention and funding.

“I want to thank Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for consistently showing interest in funding and developing Nigerian sports and using it as a vehicle to empower the youth, unite Nigeria, and diversify the economy,” Shaibu said.

He added that the President has issued a clear directive to restore Nigerian sports to global prominence—a mandate the NIS is determined to fulfil.

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Edo State maintained that his passion for sports is longstanding and not politically motivated.

Reflecting on his tenure overseeing sports in Edo State, he recalled the transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the development of several mini stadia across the state as deliberate efforts to revive grassroots sports and create accessible platforms for young talents.

“We’re happy that the little we have done is being noticed,” he said, emphasising that sports had always been his first love.

He explained that politics only provided an avenue to confront systemic lapses and promote structured development in the sector.

On his appointment as DG of the NIS, Shaibu acknowledged initial scepticism, especially from those who recalled his past criticisms of Nigeria’s sports administration.

“When I was appointed, I was told I was one of those who criticised the system. They said, ‘Now you have the opportunity; let’s see how you will run it.’ I came and met a wilderness. It was tough at the beginning,” he admitted.

However, he said he chose action over excuses, starting with office renovations to create a conducive working environment rather than waiting for federal allocations.

Addressing claims that the role amounted to a demotion from his former position, Shaibu said public service should be measured by impact, not title. “If the President finds you worthy out of over 200 million Nigerians, who am I to say no? Any position you are called to serve your country is recognition,” he remarked.

He disclosed that upon assuming office, he convened stakeholders and management to interrogate the reasons behind the Institute’s past struggles.

The outcome was a comprehensive 10-year strategic development plan aimed at restoring relevance. “Sports is a business, but if we put money first, we will miss it. If we put ideas and structure first, we will get it right. Nigeria must come before material gains,” he said.

Earlier, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), led by George Aluo, formally presented Shaibu with a letter detailing their decision to honour him.

The groups said the award recognises Shaibu’s resilience, visionary leadership, and bold reforms at the NIS. They cited his stakeholder engagement, strategic direction, and achievements in Edo State—particularly the revitalisation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the construction and upgrade of mini stadia—as catalysts for grassroots sports development. They also described his acceptance of the NIS role despite public criticism as an act of humility, patriotism, and commitment to national service.

In response, Shaibu expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as encouragement to remain focused on institutional reforms. He reaffirmed that the NIS under his leadership would continue to align with the President’s vision of rebuilding Nigeria’s sporting glory through structure, innovation, and dedication to national interest.