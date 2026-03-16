IWD: AIRC Distributes Sanitary Pads To 600 Schoolgirls 

African Immigrants Resources Centre (AIRC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in the United States of America (USA), has empowered over 600 schoolgirls with sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene education in Rivers.

The Convener of the “Give a Girl a Pad (GAGAP) Initiative” a subsidiary programme of the AIRC, Mrs. Chimezie Oji-Kalu, made the remark during a sensitisation programme at the Community Secondary School, Amadi-Ama, Port Harcourt.

The programme was organised in commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD).

Oji-Kalu said that AIRC, with the IWD theme, “Give to Gain,” decided to distribute sanitary pads to school girls in Rivers, Lagos, lmo, and Abia states ad well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

She said the initiative was to gain back their confidence and dignity in the society and to address menstrual hygiene challenges faced by girls, while breaking the stigma and misinformation surrounding menstruation.

‘’The programme was aimed at educating and boosting the confidence of young girls, also helping them achieve their dreams through proper menstrual hygiene knowledge.

“Many girls still miss school or feel ashamed due to lack of access to sanitary products or proper information about their bodies.

“This is why the “Give a Girl a Pad” initiative has become a household name in schools to ensure that no girl feels embarrassed or unprepared because of her natural biological process”, she said.

Oji-Kalu noted that the programme did not focus only on the distribution of sanitary pads, but also on education, awareness, dignity and empowerment to a girl child.

She urged the school girls to take the lessons from the sensitisation programme seriously and share their knowledge with others.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of GAGAP, Rivers Chapter, Mrs. Dorris Nwakuna, said the initiative was designed to educate girls on menstrual hygiene before, during and after menstruation.

Nwakuna added that it was also designed to eradicate menstrual poverty, equip the girls with sanitary pads, and the knowledge required to maintain proper hygiene and also to understand their roles in society.

She advised the beneficiaries of the sensitisation and sanitary pads distribution exercise to ensure that they maintained proper hygiene during and after menstruation.

The Principal of the Community Secondary School, Junior, Amadi-Ama, Dr. Mina Wakama, appreciated the organisers for choosing the school for the programme.

Wakama expressed optimism that the initiative would positively impact the students and improve their understanding of menstrual hygiene.

Also, one of the teachers in the school, Mrs. Gloria Ihieme, said the sensitisation would help the students manage themselves better during their menstrual period.

Another teacher, Mrs. Ibim Goodluck, described the distribution of the free sanitary pads as a commendable gesture.

She noted that some girl students lacked access to sanitary products and sometimes resorted to using tissue paper or cotton wool.

Goodluck also commended the organisers for encouraging the girls to speak out against abuse, noting that many children experienced abuse but were often afraid to report it.

Some students who benefited from the programme also expressed appreciation to the organisers for the education and sanitary pads.

Miss Anita Maduabuchi said she learnt the importance of maintaining proper hygiene during menstruation and keeping herself clean.

Another student, who simply introduced herself as Dakara, said the programme taught her the importance of speaking out and avoiding exploitation.

Miss Lily Briggs, on her part, said the programme had boosted her confidence. She also pledged to encourage other girls to keep clean and change their sanitary pads regularly.

By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso