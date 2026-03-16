Rivers
IWD: AIRC Distributes Sanitary Pads To 600 Schoolgirls
African Immigrants Resources Centre (AIRC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in the United States of America (USA), has empowered over 600 schoolgirls with sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene education in Rivers.
The Convener of the “Give a Girl a Pad (GAGAP) Initiative” a subsidiary programme of the AIRC, Mrs. Chimezie Oji-Kalu, made the remark during a sensitisation programme at the Community Secondary School, Amadi-Ama, Port Harcourt.
The programme was organised in commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD).
Oji-Kalu said that AIRC, with the IWD theme, “Give to Gain,” decided to distribute sanitary pads to school girls in Rivers, Lagos, lmo, and Abia states ad well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
She said the initiative was to gain back their confidence and dignity in the society and to address menstrual hygiene challenges faced by girls, while breaking the stigma and misinformation surrounding menstruation.
‘’The programme was aimed at educating and boosting the confidence of young girls, also helping them achieve their dreams through proper menstrual hygiene knowledge.
“Many girls still miss school or feel ashamed due to lack of access to sanitary products or proper information about their bodies.
“This is why the “Give a Girl a Pad” initiative has become a household name in schools to ensure that no girl feels embarrassed or unprepared because of her natural biological process”, she said.
Oji-Kalu noted that the programme did not focus only on the distribution of sanitary pads, but also on education, awareness, dignity and empowerment to a girl child.
She urged the school girls to take the lessons from the sensitisation programme seriously and share their knowledge with others.
Also speaking, the Coordinator of GAGAP, Rivers Chapter, Mrs. Dorris Nwakuna, said the initiative was designed to educate girls on menstrual hygiene before, during and after menstruation.
Nwakuna added that it was also designed to eradicate menstrual poverty, equip the girls with sanitary pads, and the knowledge required to maintain proper hygiene and also to understand their roles in society.
She advised the beneficiaries of the sensitisation and sanitary pads distribution exercise to ensure that they maintained proper hygiene during and after menstruation.
The Principal of the Community Secondary School, Junior, Amadi-Ama, Dr. Mina Wakama, appreciated the organisers for choosing the school for the programme.
Wakama expressed optimism that the initiative would positively impact the students and improve their understanding of menstrual hygiene.
Also, one of the teachers in the school, Mrs. Gloria Ihieme, said the sensitisation would help the students manage themselves better during their menstrual period.
Another teacher, Mrs. Ibim Goodluck, described the distribution of the free sanitary pads as a commendable gesture.
She noted that some girl students lacked access to sanitary products and sometimes resorted to using tissue paper or cotton wool.
Goodluck also commended the organisers for encouraging the girls to speak out against abuse, noting that many children experienced abuse but were often afraid to report it.
Some students who benefited from the programme also expressed appreciation to the organisers for the education and sanitary pads.
Miss Anita Maduabuchi said she learnt the importance of maintaining proper hygiene during menstruation and keeping herself clean.
Another student, who simply introduced herself as Dakara, said the programme taught her the importance of speaking out and avoiding exploitation.
Miss Lily Briggs, on her part, said the programme had boosted her confidence. She also pledged to encourage other girls to keep clean and change their sanitary pads regularly.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Continue Reading
Rivers
Elele Alimini Monarch Seeks Government Support … As NGO Trains Leadership Organs In Peace Building, Others
The Paramount Ruler of Elele Alimini, HRH, Eze CP Peter Wagbara (rtd), has called on the Rivers State Government to support the community, citing neglect in critical areas such as healthcare and development.
He made the appeal during the 2026 Commonwealth Day celebration organised by the Young Youth Network for Good Leadership in Nigeria (YYNGLN), in partnership with the Palace of the Nye Nwe Ali of Elele Alimini.
Speaking at the event, the President of YYNGLN, Ambassador Collins Agumagu, commended the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for their roles in maintaining peace in the state.
He also urged the state government to formally recognise CP Peter Wagbara (rtd.) as the Nye Nwe Ali of Elele Alimini, stating that the community had democratically chosen him as their traditional ruler.
Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, Dr. Vetty Agala, represented by Mr. Randy Chukwu, highlighted the state government’s health insurance scheme, which requires ?25,000 per person annually and covers medical services such as drugs, operations and check-ups.
In her remarks, the Executive Director of Pathway for Peace and Development, Mrs. Rita Kiagbara, stressed that community transformation depends on committed leadership and emphasised the vital role of women in societal development.
Other Guest Speakers were: Prof. Emmanuel Ikechi Wonah, Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Port Harcourt; Prof. Mina Ogbanga, Head of Department, Social Work, Rivers State University; Mrs. Sarah Hope Amgbara, Head of Publicity and Media, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, represented by OyoBoy Edman, Director of Administration, told the gathering that the Traditional stool of Elele Alimini is now different from Big Elele and called for peace in communities at all time.
He also commended the YYNGLIN for putting the event for the training on Leadership, Behavioral change and Peace building and Conflict Resolution for members of Elele Alimini Community leadership.
The event also featured an awards presentation to individuals recognised for their contributions to the development of society.
Among the awardees were Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area; HRH, Eze CP Peter Wagbara (rtd.), Paramount Ruler of Elele Alimini; Dr. GodPower Obah, Bursar, University of Port Harcourt; Barr. Peter Ugari of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited and PADU Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Demian Enyindah; Chief Stanley Wuzor; Chief Emma Ofuru Woka; High Chief Ndubuisi Godwin Worlu, Chairman, BOT, Olo-Oil Field Development Trust of Aradel Holding PLC.
Rivers
County Grammar School Old Boys Elect New Executive
Members of the Old Boys Association of County Grammar School, Ikwerre/Etche, Rivers State, have elected a new national executive committee to steer the affairs of the body for the next three years.
The new leadership emerged during the association’s first Quarterly National Congress in 2026, held recently at the premises of El Domino School, along Rumuolumeni Road, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
At the congress, members elected an 11-member executive committee and tasked them with consolidating on the achievements of the outgoing leadership, while advancing the welfare of members and the growth of their alma mater.
Elected officers include Chief Vincent Erinwo, as National President; Dr. Edwin Ojirika, as Vice President; Dr. Godwin Iheanacho, as National Secretary; and Mr. Ezebunwo Amadi, as Assistant Secretary.
Others are Mr. Nwachukwu Chukwuka, Treasurer; Mr. Echeazu Jonathan, Financial Secretary; Senibo Celestine Ogolo, Public Relations Officer; Mr. Nlem Philip Chinedu, Assistant Public Relations Officer; and Mr. Joseph E. Nwoha, Provost.
The immediate past National President, Venerable Bekwelem Wabara (rtd.), and Prince Charles Bekee, a former Commissioner in Rivers State, were named ex-officio members.
Speaking after taking the oath of office, Erinwo, who was returned unopposed, commended the outgoing executive for what he described as a “superlative performance.”
He assured members that the new leadership would build on the solid foundation laid by previous administrations, while introducing fresh initiatives aimed at strengthening the association and improving the welfare of members.
Erinwo also pledged that his administration would prioritise programmes that would contribute to the advancement of the school and promote stronger engagement among members across different sets.
Earlier, the former National President, Wabara, thanked members for their cooperation and support throughout his tenure.
He highlighted some of the achievements of his administration to include the hosting of the first national convention of the association, the production of a constitution, and the expansion of membership across different sets.
Wabara urged members to increase their participation in the activities of the association in order to support academic excellence and the continued development of their alma mater.
The quarterly national congress, hosted by the 1979 set, attracted hundreds of old boys from various graduating sets, including members of the 1958 set, regarded within the association as the “Ancients.”
Rivers
International Women’s Day: Advocate Profers Solution To Gender Gaps
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), “Women Educators Association of Nigeria (WEAN)”, headquartered in Rivers State, Sylvia Briggs, has profered some solutions to gaps in gender equality in Nigeria.
Briggs, who gave the suggestions in her presentation recently in a programme organised by the Department of Adult Education and Community Development to commemorate the 2026 “International Women’s Day” at the Rivers State University (RSU), emphasised on the need for women to be given their rightful place in society.
According to her, some of the strategies to adopt in seeking to address gender gaps include exposing women to tailored training programmes.
This, she said, can be done by designing adult education programmes that would “cater to the specific needs of women in various sectors, focusing on skills like leadership entrepreneurship and vocational training.”
She said women should be exposed to awareness and sensitisation programmes on what they stand for in the society, and modules should be incorporated in policies to address gender stereotype and biase, while promoting “a culture of equality and inclusivity.”
The CEO further said women should be paired with mentors and role models “who can guide and inspire them, showcasing successful women in various fields.”
She also said women should be given flexible learning schedules such as online courses or part-time programmes to accommodate their care-giving responsibilities, and also be empowered economically with the provision of financial literacy, which should include access to resources such as loans or grants.
In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the RSU, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, who was represented by the Registrar of the school, Dr. Idayingi I. Daminabo, noted that while women are being honoured globally for their strength, resilience and achievements in this year’s International Women’s Day, the honour should cut across all women, not just the trailblazers.
“Let us celebrate not just the trailblazers who paved the way, or continue to empower our women, but also all other women, because when women rise, we all rise together.
“Women never give-up, and have a determined spirit to be go-getters. When a woman is determined, she gets somewhere and tougher.”
While noting that the focus on women doesn’t mean that men are not important, the Vice Chancellor emphasised that the objective is to ensure that society leaves a place for the woman to freely aspire and attain her goals in life.
“Let us give preference to our female child because when you train a female child, you train a nation”, the VC stated.
Also speaking, the immediate past Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Barr. Adata Bio Briggs, thanked the Department of Adult Education and Community Development of the RSU for organising the event to mark the International Women’s Day, noting that globally there’s a call for rights, justice, and action, which, she said, FIDA is passionate about.
While emphasising the importance of education in the fight against gender inequality, she restated the support of FIDA.
“It’s only an educated woman who can navigate the legal protection options available to her. If you’re not educated, it’s going to be very difficult to navigate the legal protection options available to you through the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to the Child Rights Law.
“So, as we mark today, at FIDA Rivers, we reaffirm our commitment to ensure partnering with institutions like Rivers State University to ensure that justice is accessible to every woman, regardless of her social standing or educational background.
“We’re also committed to ensuring that we extend our advocacy to the remote corners of every community in Rivers State. We’re also committed to taking action against all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and marginalisation”, she said.
Noting the theme of this year’s event, “Give To Gain”, she said it’s a reminder that “investing in women and girl children is not an act of charity, it’s an act of nation building.
“So, when you give a girl child an education, you give a resilient workforce. So, if every child is educated, you get a workforce that you can count on.”
She, therefore, called on men to give their wives, daughters, and sisters the same rights as they give males around them, and also encouraged women and girls to stand for their rights at all times, knowing that they would always need to demand for it because no one will give it to them.
Earlier in her welcome address, the Head of Department (HoD) of the Department of Adult Education and Community Development in RSU, Dr. Ngozi V. Ben-Osaro, welcomed participants at the event, which included mostly female students of the Department, and urged participants to be the change being pursued in their own little way.
Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include: the Dean, Faculty of Education, RSU, Prof. Isaac Dokubo; the President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Rivers State, Amb. Princess Jetiba Soberekon; the founder, Tender Succour Initiative, Mr. Obinna Anokwu; and the President, The Events Organisation, who is also the Community Development Practitioner, Tender Succour Initiative, Dr. Chime.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Navy Destroys Illegal Refinery In Rivers, Intercepts Stolen Fuel In C’ River
-
News3 days ago
You’re The Backbone Of Our Society, Fubara Salutes Mothers On Mothering Sunday
-
Rivers3 days ago
County Grammar School Old Boys Elect New Executive
-
Environment3 days ago
Illegal Buildings On Embassies’ Land Will Be Demolished – Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
HUNDREDS OF LATE BAYELSA DEP GOV’S KINSMEN DUMP PDP FOR APC
-
Politics3 days ago
A’Court Voids Rep’s Sack Over Defection To APC
-
Politics3 days ago
You’re Misleading Nigerians, APC Slams ADC Over Poverty Rate Report
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Lawyer X-rays Consequences Of Court Injuction Suspending INC Polls … As Diri Intervenes