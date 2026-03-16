Elele Alimini Monarch Seeks Government Support  … As NGO Trains Leadership Organs In Peace Building, Others 

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), “Women Educators Association of Nigeria (WEAN)”, headquartered in Rivers State, Sylvia Briggs, has profered some solutions to gaps in gender equality in Nigeria.

Briggs, who gave the suggestions in her presentation recently in a programme organised by the Department of Adult Education and Community Development to commemorate the 2026 “International Women’s Day” at the Rivers State University (RSU), emphasised on the need for women to be given their rightful place in society.

According to her, some of the strategies to adopt in seeking to address gender gaps include exposing women to tailored training programmes.

This, she said, can be done by designing adult education programmes that would “cater to the specific needs of women in various sectors, focusing on skills like leadership entrepreneurship and vocational training.”

She said women should be exposed to awareness and sensitisation programmes on what they stand for in the society, and modules should be incorporated in policies to address gender stereotype and biase, while promoting “a culture of equality and inclusivity.”

The CEO further said women should be paired with mentors and role models “who can guide and inspire them, showcasing successful women in various fields.”

She also said women should be given flexible learning schedules such as online courses or part-time programmes to accommodate their care-giving responsibilities, and also be empowered economically with the provision of financial literacy, which should include access to resources such as loans or grants.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the RSU, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, who was represented by the Registrar of the school, Dr. Idayingi I. Daminabo, noted that while women are being honoured globally for their strength, resilience and achievements in this year’s International Women’s Day, the honour should cut across all women, not just the trailblazers.

“Let us celebrate not just the trailblazers who paved the way, or continue to empower our women, but also all other women, because when women rise, we all rise together.

“Women never give-up, and have a determined spirit to be go-getters. When a woman is determined, she gets somewhere and tougher.”

While noting that the focus on women doesn’t mean that men are not important, the Vice Chancellor emphasised that the objective is to ensure that society leaves a place for the woman to freely aspire and attain her goals in life.

“Let us give preference to our female child because when you train a female child, you train a nation”, the VC stated.

Also speaking, the immediate past Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Barr. Adata Bio Briggs, thanked the Department of Adult Education and Community Development of the RSU for organising the event to mark the International Women’s Day, noting that globally there’s a call for rights, justice, and action, which, she said, FIDA is passionate about.

While emphasising the importance of education in the fight against gender inequality, she restated the support of FIDA.

“It’s only an educated woman who can navigate the legal protection options available to her. If you’re not educated, it’s going to be very difficult to navigate the legal protection options available to you through the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to the Child Rights Law.

“So, as we mark today, at FIDA Rivers, we reaffirm our commitment to ensure partnering with institutions like Rivers State University to ensure that justice is accessible to every woman, regardless of her social standing or educational background.

“We’re also committed to ensuring that we extend our advocacy to the remote corners of every community in Rivers State. We’re also committed to taking action against all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and marginalisation”, she said.

Noting the theme of this year’s event, “Give To Gain”, she said it’s a reminder that “investing in women and girl children is not an act of charity, it’s an act of nation building.

“So, when you give a girl child an education, you give a resilient workforce. So, if every child is educated, you get a workforce that you can count on.”

She, therefore, called on men to give their wives, daughters, and sisters the same rights as they give males around them, and also encouraged women and girls to stand for their rights at all times, knowing that they would always need to demand for it because no one will give it to them.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Head of Department (HoD) of the Department of Adult Education and Community Development in RSU, Dr. Ngozi V. Ben-Osaro, welcomed participants at the event, which included mostly female students of the Department, and urged participants to be the change being pursued in their own little way.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include: the Dean, Faculty of Education, RSU, Prof. Isaac Dokubo; the President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Rivers State, Amb. Princess Jetiba Soberekon; the founder, Tender Succour Initiative, Mr. Obinna Anokwu; and the President, The Events Organisation, who is also the Community Development Practitioner, Tender Succour Initiative, Dr. Chime.