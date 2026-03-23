Royal Father Commends PH Filmmakers  … As ‘Dara’ Earns Global Honour

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, His Majesty, King Leslie N. Eke, has commended Port Harcourt–based filmmakers following the international recognition of the movie “Dara”, a Port Harcourt Love Story, at a global film forum in the United States.

Eze Eke, who is the Eze Gbakagbaka and Chairman, Forum of Ikwerre Government-Recognised Traditional Rulers, gave the commendation during a media parley at his palace in Woji Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The royal father praised the creative team behind the film for projecting the cultural identity and youthful vibrancy of Port Harcourt to the international community through quality storytelling.

Eze Woji noted that the recent award won by the film at the DC Independent Film Forum held in Washington, D.C., where it clinched the Best Feature Film category, was a testament to the enabling environment fostered by good governance and the peaceful disposition of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, which he described as a catalyst for development in the state.

The award-winning coming-of-age romantic drama, directed by Bobby Rak and Executive Producer, Mfon Essiet, tells the story of Idara, a young campus influencer navigating friendship, love, rivalry and loyalty within a Nigerian university environment.

According to organisers of the Washington-based festival, the film stood out among several international entries due to its emotionally engaging narrative and authentic portrayal of contemporary youth culture.

Reacting to the development, the monarch described the achievement as a proud moment for the people of Evo Kingdom, the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality and Rivers State at large.

He noted that the success of the film underscores the growing influence of Nigeria’s creative industry and the capacity of local stories to resonate with global audiences.

King Eke also lauded the producers for choosing Port Harcourt as the primary filming location, stressing that such creative works help promote the culture, environment and socio-economic potential of the Niger Delta city.

The royal father used the opportunity to urge filmmakers and other creative professionals from Rivers State to continue telling authentic stories rooted in their communities, noting that the global recognition of Dara has opened new opportunities for the region’s film industry.

The film, shot largely in Port Harcourt, highlights the culture and experiences of young people in the oil-rich city, while exploring themes of ambition, identity and relationships.

It will be recalled that the DC Independent Film Forum is an annual international platform that showcases independent filmmakers and emerging creative voices from across the world.

King Eke expressed optimism that the success of the film would attract greater investment in the creative arts sector in Rivers State and further position Port Harcourt as a thriving hub for film production in Nigeria.

Before the global rise of stars like Burna Boy and Omah Lay, several pioneering musicians helped establish Port Harcourt as an important centre of Nigerian music.

Artists such as Duncan Mighty, Timaya, Frank D’Nero, Waconzy and M-Trill played key roles in shaping the city’s musical identity by blending indigenous rhythms with Afro-pop, dancehall, hip-hop and R&B.

Through their songs, albums and collaborations, they demonstrated that talent from Port Harcourt could compete on Nigeria’s mainstream stage, inspired younger musicians, and helped lay the cultural foundation that has enabled a new generation of artistes from the city to flourish.

By: King Onunwor