EFCC’s Probe Into Ikpeazu’s ?10bn ‘Audio Airport’ Project On Course – Otti
He said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not closed the case and is continuing to question individuals linked to the project.
The governor made this known during his monthly media briefing in Umuahia over the weekend.
Gov. Otti dismissed reports suggesting the matter had been abandoned by the authorities.
“The EFCC is still working on the audio airport. Some people are still being invited, and at the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will face the consequences,” Gov. Otti said.
The governor restated that public funds were allegedly spent on an airport project that does not physically exist.
He recalled that shortly after assuming office, he challenged his predecessor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to either present the completed airport or account for how the money was used.
Gov. Otti insisted that his administration would not ignore any case involving the misuse of state resources.
Meanwhile, the governor issued a fresh directive on the stalled reconstruction of the Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Federal Road.
He expressed concern that work had not started months after the road was officially flagged off.
Gov. Otti ordered the Commissioner for Works, Mr Otumchere Oti, to ensure construction begins without delay.
“Unfailingly by next week,” he instructed.
He warned factories in Aba against dumping industrial waste into the river.
According to him, such actions threaten marine life and pose serious health risks to residents.
“It is a punishable offence to empty industrial waste into a flowing river. Any factory caught doing so will face the full weight of the law,” he warned.
Gov. Otti explained that the dredging project would support plans to establish a leisure and entertainment centre at Azumini Blue River.
The project is expected to reposition Enyimba Hotel as a major tourism destination in the state.
“We are planning a leisure and entertainment centre at Azumini Blue River to make Enyimba Hotel a centre of attraction,” he said.
He added that the Abia State Government owns 80 percent equity in the hotel, while the remaining 20 percent belongs to the original investors.
Gov. Otti disclosed that the facility would be managed by Radisson Blu, an international hotel management brand.
On transportation, the governor announced that the state’s electric buses would begin collecting fares from March 1.
The buses had been operating free of charge since December 2025 under the state’s urban mass transit programme.
He said passengers would pay between ?700 and ?800 for trips from Umuahia to Aba, and ?1,000 for journeys from Umuahia to Ohafia.
All payments, he added, would be made electronically, as cash would no longer be accepted.
LP Crisis: Ex-NWC Member Dumps Dumps Abure Faction
Mr Ojukwu, who recently returned to the interim National Working Committee led by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, noted that the party had 34 elected members in the House of Representatives, eight Senators, and 80 members at the state Houses of Assembly after the 2023 general elections.
“Now we lost all of them,” he said. “I don’t think we have as many as five members in the National Assembly.”
The former national officer of the LP talked to journalists in Abuja and said he chose to join the caretaker committee led by Senator Nenadi-Usman because they are now the officially recognized leaders of the Party.
“I chose to work with the caretaker committee to help save the Labour Party, for the benefit of the party. I also want to use this chance to ask my colleagues at the national, state, and local government levels to come together and help rebuild our party.
“Another election is around the corner. We lost everything we have. They have left to other political parties. So I’ll reach out to all my friends in the other group to get together and work on making this party stronger again.
“The caretaker committee has formed a reconciliation committee. Let’s come together and talk so that we can restore the first opposition political party in Nigeria.”
Mr Ojukwu, who was part of the Julius Abure’s group, said there are no more factions in the LP.
He added, “There is a court ruling, and since it is valid, the right people are in the correct positions.”
He urged Barr Abure and others to drop the legal cases they have filed because they are not helping the party.
“Litigations are killing political parties”, he said. “They’ve seen many political parties disappear because of legal battles, and the Labor Party is losing support every day, which makes me feel sad.”
Mr Ojukwu said he did not think joining the Senator Nenadi-Usman’s NWC was a betrayal of the Abure group, describing himself as “the oxygen” of that faction.
“I’m with this group because of the verdict. But I never betrayed anybody. Rather, I was betrayed,” he added.
