Umahi Dismisses Allegations On Social Media, Insists On Projects Delivery 

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, last Saturday, dismissed allegations circulating on social media by one Mrs Tracy Nither Ohiri, insisting that his record in public service speaks for itself and reaffirming his commitment to delivering critical infrastructure across the country.

Speaking during an inspection tour of major infrastructure projects in the South East, the Minister addressed the claims directly, rejecting them as unfounded and mischievous.

In a signed statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, the Minister pointed to his long-standing record in leadership positions as evidence of his integrity.

“I want to thank a lot of you who know me very well. As party chairman, I owe nobody and of course I presided over both men and women, and nobody ever said I harassed him/her or I owe him/her,” Senator Umahi said.

Reflecting on his years in executive office, he highlighted his experience as deputy governor and governor, stressing that his tenure was marked by notable infrastructure achievements.

“I was deputy governor, governor for eight years, and I did fantastic(ally well) in infrastructure. So nobody could come and say he’s been owed unless the person is being mischievous,” he added.

Addressing the rapid spread of the allegations of sexual harassment and financial misconduct online, the Minister maintained that he was neither angered nor distracted, describing such episodes as part of public life.

“So what you read in social media, I’m not worried about it. It makes me stronger, and I’ve fought many battles, so this is nothing,” he said.

Making light of the matter, Senator Umahi employed humour to underscore what he described as the non plausibility of the allegations.

“There’s nothing wrong to say, oh, you are chasing a woman but not anyhow person that will accuse this handsome man of chasing her for twelve years. That person must be the Queen of England. So, it’s just to make social media to be alive,” he remarked.

Beyond the humour, however, the Minister made it clear that his focus remained firmly on his official responsibilities.

“But I think we can turn our attention to the war in Iran now and then allow David Umahi to focus on his job,” he said.

2026 ELECTORAL ACT: SENATE REJECTS CALLS FOR AMENDMENT

The Senate has dismissed fresh calls by opposition leaders seeking another amendment to the 2026 Electoral Act, insisting that any proposed changes must follow laid down legislative procedures within the National Assembly.

The position of the upper chamber followed a press conference in Abuja by leaders of opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who urged lawmakers to urgently review aspects of the newly signed law.

The opposition leaders described certain provisions of the Act as unfair and skewed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The 2026 Electoral Act was recently passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Tinubu on February 18.

Among other changes, the new law limits political parties to direct primaries and consensus options in selecting candidates. Under the previous 2022 Act, parties could choose from direct primaries, indirect primaries through delegates, or consensus arrangements.

The law also shortens campaign periods and timelines for party primaries.

In addition, funding for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will now be released six months before an election, instead of 12 months as provided under the previous legislation.

Reacting to the opposition’s demand, Senate spokesman, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC – Ekiti South), advised aggrieved political actors to channel their concerns through their representatives in the National Assembly rather than making public pronouncements.

“Electoral Act again? Do you abort a pregnancy after the naming ceremony? But no problem. If they (opposition leaders) have any grey areas, they can just make their personal proposals to their legislators and they will bring them.

“Once they bring it to the National Assembly, we will look at it,” Senator Adaramodu told reporters.

Also speaking, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu stressed that the constitutional power to amend the Electoral Act resides exclusively with the National Assembly.

He cautioned political actors against making statements capable of heightening tension in the country and urged them to prepare for the 2027 elections if they are dissatisfied with the current administration.

“The opposition should stop heating up the polity. The route they are taking is not the right one. They should leave this route because it can only lead to chaos.

“If they are not comfortable with the current administration, they should change it by contesting against Mr President in 2027 and see if they can defeat him. In the meantime, they should stop heating up the polity,” he said.