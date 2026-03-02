Politics
Umahi Dismisses Allegations On Social Media, Insists On Projects Delivery
Speaking during an inspection tour of major infrastructure projects in the South East, the Minister addressed the claims directly, rejecting them as unfounded and mischievous.
In a signed statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, the Minister pointed to his long-standing record in leadership positions as evidence of his integrity.
“I want to thank a lot of you who know me very well. As party chairman, I owe nobody and of course I presided over both men and women, and nobody ever said I harassed him/her or I owe him/her,” Senator Umahi said.
Reflecting on his years in executive office, he highlighted his experience as deputy governor and governor, stressing that his tenure was marked by notable infrastructure achievements.
“I was deputy governor, governor for eight years, and I did fantastic(ally well) in infrastructure. So nobody could come and say he’s been owed unless the person is being mischievous,” he added.
Addressing the rapid spread of the allegations of sexual harassment and financial misconduct online, the Minister maintained that he was neither angered nor distracted, describing such episodes as part of public life.
“So what you read in social media, I’m not worried about it. It makes me stronger, and I’ve fought many battles, so this is nothing,” he said.
Making light of the matter, Senator Umahi employed humour to underscore what he described as the non plausibility of the allegations.
“There’s nothing wrong to say, oh, you are chasing a woman but not anyhow person that will accuse this handsome man of chasing her for twelve years. That person must be the Queen of England. So, it’s just to make social media to be alive,” he remarked.
Beyond the humour, however, the Minister made it clear that his focus remained firmly on his official responsibilities.
“But I think we can turn our attention to the war in Iran now and then allow David Umahi to focus on his job,” he said.
2026 ELECTORAL ACT: SENATE REJECTS CALLS FOR AMENDMENT
The Senate has dismissed fresh calls by opposition leaders seeking another amendment to the 2026 Electoral Act, insisting that any proposed changes must follow laid down legislative procedures within the National Assembly.
The position of the upper chamber followed a press conference in Abuja by leaders of opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who urged lawmakers to urgently review aspects of the newly signed law.
The opposition leaders described certain provisions of the Act as unfair and skewed ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The 2026 Electoral Act was recently passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Tinubu on February 18.
Among other changes, the new law limits political parties to direct primaries and consensus options in selecting candidates. Under the previous 2022 Act, parties could choose from direct primaries, indirect primaries through delegates, or consensus arrangements.
The law also shortens campaign periods and timelines for party primaries.
In addition, funding for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will now be released six months before an election, instead of 12 months as provided under the previous legislation.
Reacting to the opposition’s demand, Senate spokesman, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC – Ekiti South), advised aggrieved political actors to channel their concerns through their representatives in the National Assembly rather than making public pronouncements.
“Electoral Act again? Do you abort a pregnancy after the naming ceremony? But no problem. If they (opposition leaders) have any grey areas, they can just make their personal proposals to their legislators and they will bring them.
“Once they bring it to the National Assembly, we will look at it,” Senator Adaramodu told reporters.
Also speaking, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu stressed that the constitutional power to amend the Electoral Act resides exclusively with the National Assembly.
He cautioned political actors against making statements capable of heightening tension in the country and urged them to prepare for the 2027 elections if they are dissatisfied with the current administration.
“The opposition should stop heating up the polity. The route they are taking is not the right one. They should leave this route because it can only lead to chaos.
“If they are not comfortable with the current administration, they should change it by contesting against Mr President in 2027 and see if they can defeat him. In the meantime, they should stop heating up the polity,” he said.
LP Crisis: Ex-NWC Member Dumps Dumps Abure Faction
Mr Ojukwu, who recently returned to the interim National Working Committee led by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, noted that the party had 34 elected members in the House of Representatives, eight Senators, and 80 members at the state Houses of Assembly after the 2023 general elections.
“Now we lost all of them,” he said. “I don’t think we have as many as five members in the National Assembly.”
The former national officer of the LP talked to journalists in Abuja and said he chose to join the caretaker committee led by Senator Nenadi-Usman because they are now the officially recognized leaders of the Party.
“I chose to work with the caretaker committee to help save the Labour Party, for the benefit of the party. I also want to use this chance to ask my colleagues at the national, state, and local government levels to come together and help rebuild our party.
“Another election is around the corner. We lost everything we have. They have left to other political parties. So I’ll reach out to all my friends in the other group to get together and work on making this party stronger again.
“The caretaker committee has formed a reconciliation committee. Let’s come together and talk so that we can restore the first opposition political party in Nigeria.”
Mr Ojukwu, who was part of the Julius Abure’s group, said there are no more factions in the LP.
He added, “There is a court ruling, and since it is valid, the right people are in the correct positions.”
He urged Barr Abure and others to drop the legal cases they have filed because they are not helping the party.
“Litigations are killing political parties”, he said. “They’ve seen many political parties disappear because of legal battles, and the Labor Party is losing support every day, which makes me feel sad.”
Mr Ojukwu said he did not think joining the Senator Nenadi-Usman’s NWC was a betrayal of the Abure group, describing himself as “the oxygen” of that faction.
“I’m with this group because of the verdict. But I never betrayed anybody. Rather, I was betrayed,” he added.
2027: NIGERIANS FAULT INEC ON DIGITAL MEMBERSHIP REGISTER DIRECTIVE
IT’S A LIE, G-5 GOVS DIDN’T WIN ELECTION FOR TINUBU – SOWUNMI
