Niger Delta
C’River Suspends Taskforce Activities Over Drivers’ Protest
The Cross River State Government has suspended all taskforce activities connected to commercial transportation and ticketing across the state.
The State Governor, Bassey Otu, announced the suspension at an emergency stakeholders meeting on Friday in Calabar.
It would be recalled that commercial drivers in Calabar metropolis took to streets on Thursday to protest alleged multiple taxation and extortion by government agencies.
During the protest, the drivers alleged that taskforce groups claiming to represent the state government openly harassed and extorted them.
Represented at the meeting by Ekpenyong Akiba, his Special Adviser on General Duties, Otu said the suspension would subsist pending further review of the situation.
The Governor stated that the state government did not commission anyone to extort drivers in the name of task force.
He urged commercial drivers and other road users to remain law-abiding while government worked out a lasting solution.
On his part, the Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Calabar Metropolis, Mr. Sunday Dennis, expressed optimism that the dialogue would yield positive results.
He said the meeting had provided an opportunity for the aggrieved commercial drivers to present their concerns directly to the state government.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Unified Drivers Association, Mr. Nta Henshaw, described the harassment on drivers as worrisome, and urged the state government to be decisive in resolving the matter.
Niger Delta
Stakeholders In Delta Seek Stronger GBV Action, Women’s Leadership
Stakeholders in Delta State convened in Asaba for a leadership workshop organised by Otdel Health Heritage and Environmental Initiative (OHHEI), focusing on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and women’s participation in decision-making processes.
OHHEI Project Director, Mr. Peter Olayinka, represented by a consultant, Juliet Obiajulu, urged participants to contribute meaningfully toward advancing women’s leadership and combating GBV across communities in the state.
He said the workshop aimed to strengthen participants’ capacity to influence policies, challenge harmful cultural norms, and reinforce initiatives designed to prevent and respond to GBV.
Olayinka said women often faced bias even when they occupied leadership positions, and stressed that gender diversity improved the quality of decision-making and promoted innovation and accountability in governance structures.
Speaking, the Chairperson of the Association Against Child Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Mr Eris Jewo-Ibi, identified cultural norms, domestic responsibilities, political resistance, and grassroots barriers as constraints to women’s participation.
Delta State GBV Desk Officer, Mrs. Rosemary Okpuno, emphasised that effective decision-making required women’s perspectives, adding that inclusion remained critical to addressing persistent gender-based challenges.
Voke Angbagh of the Delta State Ministry of Justice outlined penalties for rape and called for the establishment of special courts to handle sexual offences cases.
Angbagh said frequent adjournments delayed justice for survivors, stressing that dedicated sexual offences courts would ensure timely trials and stronger protection for victims in Delta State.
The Tide’s source reports that facilitators identified cultural acceptance of violence, unequal power relations, discrimination, poverty, limited education, and low self-esteem as major drivers of GBV.
They emphasised that violence and exclusion resulted in social, physical and emotional harm, imposed economic costs, reinforced harmful stereotypes, and widened existing gender inequalities.
The source also reports that OHHEI, a local non-profit organisation, focuses on education, health, environment, and social justice, promoting sustainable development initiatives with gender equality at the centre of its interventions.
Niger Delta
A’Ibom Assembly Urges More Private Investments In Agriculture
The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Nutrition and Food Security has called for more private sector investments in agriculture.
The Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Moses Essien, made the call when the committee visited Aviclaire Farms, a private establishment in Usung Idem, Uruk Usoh in Abak Local Government Area.
Essien, who represents Ibiono Ibom in the Assembly, commended the Management of the farm for partnering an NGO, ECEWS, to promote private investment in agriculture.
He commended the partners for adopting climate-smart agriculture initiatives in their operations, adding that such move would promote food security.
“Your interest in using transformative intervention to promote food security is a veritable way of complementing the efforts of the state government,” he said.
The lawmaker continued that adopting practical climate-smart agriculture model would help to generate employment, improve nutrition outcomes, and strengthen food sufficiency.
He further said he was impressed with the strides recorded by the partners, saying, “your investment has created jobs for no fewer than 2,000 youths.
”You are an example of an environment-friendly investor. I urge Akwa Ibom residents to embrace environment-friendly and technology-driven agriculture models,” he said.
Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, ECEWS, Dr. Andy Eyo, who conducted the committee round the farm, said the collaboration was conceived to demonstrate the viability of climate-smart farming in ensuring food sufficiency.
Eyo said the farm, which commenced operations with four greenhouses, had expanded to 14 within two years, and currently supplying high-quality produce to major markets in Uyo and neighbouring communities.
He said ECEWS was exploring cooperative frameworks to enable rural farmers and women’s groups to adopt greenhouse technology for sustainable livelihoods.
In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Aviclaire Farms, Mrs. Victoria Eyo, said the controlled-environment ensured precision cultivation and consistent yields.
She further said the farm served as a capacity-building centre for students, interns, and agri-business trainees.
Niger Delta
New Bayelsa Dep Gov Promises ‘People-First’ Leadership … Hails Diri On Appointment
Newly sworn-in Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Pastor Peter Akpe, has pledged a tenure anchored on humility, service and collective responsibility, saying his new office is a call to serve the people rather than a platform for personal glory.
He made the commitment during a reception ceremony held at the D. S. P Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall shortly after his swearing-in at the Government House, Yenagoa, the State capital.
Addressing a large gathering of political leaders, church representatives, family members and well wishers from across the country, the Deputy Governor emphasized that leadership must be guided by faith, accountability and genuine concern for the people’s welfare.
According to him, public office should not be seen as a reward, but as a burden of trust that demands sacrifice, discipline and openness to counsel.
Akpe urged the Christian community and citizens at large to remain steadfast in prayer and constructive engagement, noting that governance thrives when leaders and followers work in unity.
He said: “This responsibility did not come by my own making. It is a privilege to serve Bayelsa, and I will do so with the fear of God, respect for the people and commitment to what is right.”
Pastor Akype hails from Ebedebiri Community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the State.
“I didn’t lobby for this. position. My appointment is purely an act of God”, he said.
He expressed gratitude to the State Governor, the House of Assembly, and other stakeholders for their confidence in him, and promised to contribute meaningfully to the administration’s vision for development.
He also assured Bayelsans that his focus would be on supporting policies that improve livelihoods and strengthen institutions, noting that the overwhelming support he has received from Bayelsans since his appointment is a reminder of the expectations placed on him.
“I owe this state more commitment, more listening and more service, This office is not mine alone; it belongs to the people who believe in a better Bayelsa.
“But let me make it clear that I have not gone to lobby for any position, including this one. Most of the influential Bayelsa (big) men are here. If I had ever told you to lobby for me, please say it here. In my life, it has always been God touching people to do things for me. So I’ve always said Lord, just do your own.
“Yes, some people came to me saying, what are you doing about this? and I said let the will of God be done. You don’t go into something God has not allowed or prepared you for.
“So, I want to give the Almighty God the glory. I also want to thank His Excellency, the Governor for this massive privilege. It is a privilege for the Governor to allow you work with him and also see you good enough for higher responsibility. I also sincerely thank the House of Assembly, my constituency”, he stated.
Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, former Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd.), thanked the State Governor, Douye Diri, for appointing Akpe as Deputy Governor, describing the decision as a wise and timely choice.
He prayed for God’s continued blessings upon Akpe and urged Bayelsans to support the new Deputy Governor and the state government to achieve sustainable and measurable development.
In their separate goodwill messages, the Secretary to the State Government, Nimibofa Ayawei, and the Member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mitema Obordor, congratulated Dr. Akpe on behalf of the people of Bayelsa Central and East Senatorial Districts.
They described him as a man of high competence and impeccable character with deep knowledge of governance, praying God to grant him wisdom and strength in the discharge of his duties and pledging their support for his success.
Also speaking, former Deputy Governor, Chief Peremoboere Ebebi, who represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District, said he was not surprised by Dr. Akpe’s steady rise in public service, noting that his capacity and competence distinguished him.
He recalled Akpe’s successful tenure as Head of Administration under his leadership and expressed confidence that Governor Diri’s choice would foster a productive partnership in steering the affairs of the state.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
