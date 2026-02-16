Youth Body Condemns Killing Of Member … Demands Immediate Suspension Of Bike Operation

Youths from Igwuruta Community in Rivers State have condemned the killing of the Secretary of Omuolu-Omunwei Community in Igwuruta, Mr. Nchelem Samuel Festus, describing the incident as tragic and unacceptable.

In a communiqué issued on February 12, 2026, the youth body said Mr. Festus was allegedly murdered on Tuesday February 10, 2026, by commercial motorcycle operators identified as “Aboki bike riders” within the community.

The group expressed sadness and outrage over the development, stating that the killing has heightened tension in the area and disrupted the peace for which Igwuruta has long been known.

According to the communiqué, the incident is part of what the community described as a growing wave of criminal activities, including rape, kidnapping and other violent crimes allegedly perpetrated by the same group.

The youth body said Igwuruta has historically maintained a reputation as a peaceful and hospitable community where residents and visitors carry out their daily activities without fear.

It, however, noted that recent events and what it termed as “escalating violence” have created fear among residents and necessitated urgent intervention.

The communiqué called for the immediate suspension of all motorcycle operations by the group within Igwuruta.

It also demanded the closure of scrap-dump sites in the community allegedly operated by the said individuals.

Furthermore, the youth body urged security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the killing of Mr. Festus and perpetrators of other alleged crimes in the area.

It also called on cattle herders to vacate farmlands in Igwuruta and urged herdsmen to stay away from bushes within the community with immediate effect.

While pledging to uphold the rule of law and refrain from self-help, the youth body gave security agencies a 48-hour ultimatum to act on some of its demands, particularly the suspension of motorcycle operations and closure of scrap sites.

The communiqué appealed to security agencies, local government authorities and other stakeholders to treat the matter with urgency and collaborate with the community to restore peace and ensure justice.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police has not issued any official statement about the incident.

By: King Onunwor