RSG Debunks Allegation Of Disrespect To Tinubu

The Rivers State Government (RSG) has debunked allegations by a chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) that the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has removed the official portrait of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from Government House, Rivers State.

The allegation, which was contained in a statement by the said chapter of the NYCN, was signed by one Bestman Innocent Amadi.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Kuru Sirawoo, said contrarily, “the Rivers State Government has no policy, directive, or intention that disrespects the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the authority of the Federal Government.”

The statement continued that, “As a matter of fact, the State Government and the Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, currently enjoy a more robust and collaborative relationship with the Federal Government, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Renewed Hope Agenda that is yielding positive impacts on the lives of the citizenry and the State.

“Therefore, the insinuation that the Governor acted out of ‘ingratitude’ or ‘disrespect’ is misleading, irresponsible, inflammatory, and unsupported by verifiable facts and should be discountenanced.

“It is also regrettable that a supposed body that is expected to promote youth unity and peace, would resort to incendiary language, personal attacks, and unsubstantiated claims capable of heating up the polity at a time when Rivers State requires calm, dialogue, and responsible leadership.

“The Rivers State Government, therefore, calls on well meaning members of the public, particularly our esteemed and hardworking Youths, to disregard and dissociate themselves from elements that are bent on driving divisive rhetoric and falsehood in politicising matters.

“Rivers State belongs to all of us. Political differences must never be allowed to override truth, civility, and the collective desire for peace and progress.”

It urged the public “to be wary of inflammatory statements and not give vent to those fifth columnists in their dubious agenda to cause division.”