Police Raise Alarm Over Rise In Officers’ Impersonation 

The Rivers State Police Command has raised the alarm over a disturbing rise in criminal activities involving individuals impersonating police officers and extorting members of the public across the state.

The Command described the trend as a serious threat to public safety and trust, urging residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times.

In a press release by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt, the Police said the suspects allegedly operate by dressing in black outfits and posing as law enforcement officers while setting up illegal checkpoints to harass and intimidate unsuspecting citizens.

According to the release, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adewole Adepoju, also expressed concern over the development and assured the public that decisive steps have been taken to curb the menace.

He said a robust monitoring and intelligence mechanism has been activated to identify, apprehend and prosecute those behind the criminal acts.

Police authorities noted that the actions of these impostors not only amount to extortion and impersonation, but also undermine the credibility of legitimate security operations within the state.

The Command warned that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

The statement further clarified that no police officer or security agent has the legal authority to stop citizens on the road or at checkpoints to search their mobile phones, laptops or other personal electronic devices.

Such actions, the Police said, are unlawful and should be resisted through proper reporting channels.

Residents were also cautioned against complying with demands to accompany any individual to a Point of Sale (POS) operator, bank or other financial outlet for the purpose of withdrawing or transferring money, as this is a common tactic employed by the criminals.

The Police Command also called on members of the public to be alert and to take note of their surroundings, especially when confronted by suspicious persons or hostile checkpoints that do not follow established policing procedures.

To strengthen community participation in tackling the problem, the Command provided several emergency contact numbers for immediate reporting of suspicious activities.

The numbers include the Complaint Response Unit hotlines: 07057605256, 08120822987 and 09035774814.

Additional contact lines include the Police Public Relations Officer on 09014273818 and the Command’s Control Room on 08032003514, all of which are available for prompt response to distress calls.

Security analysts have observed that impersonation of law enforcement officers has become a recurring challenge in urban centres, often thriving where public awareness is low.

They stress that timely reporting by citizens is critical in dismantling such criminal networks.

The State Police Command reassured residents of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property across the state.

It also appealed to the public to continue supporting legitimate police operations with credible information.

The statement further emphasized that cooperation between the Police and the public remains essential to ensuring a safe and secure Rivers State.