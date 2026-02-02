Rivers
Police Raise Alarm Over Rise In Officers’ Impersonation
The Rivers State Police Command has raised the alarm over a disturbing rise in criminal activities involving individuals impersonating police officers and extorting members of the public across the state.
The Command described the trend as a serious threat to public safety and trust, urging residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times.
In a press release by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt, the Police said the suspects allegedly operate by dressing in black outfits and posing as law enforcement officers while setting up illegal checkpoints to harass and intimidate unsuspecting citizens.
According to the release, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adewole Adepoju, also expressed concern over the development and assured the public that decisive steps have been taken to curb the menace.
He said a robust monitoring and intelligence mechanism has been activated to identify, apprehend and prosecute those behind the criminal acts.
Police authorities noted that the actions of these impostors not only amount to extortion and impersonation, but also undermine the credibility of legitimate security operations within the state.
The Command warned that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.
The statement further clarified that no police officer or security agent has the legal authority to stop citizens on the road or at checkpoints to search their mobile phones, laptops or other personal electronic devices.
Such actions, the Police said, are unlawful and should be resisted through proper reporting channels.
Residents were also cautioned against complying with demands to accompany any individual to a Point of Sale (POS) operator, bank or other financial outlet for the purpose of withdrawing or transferring money, as this is a common tactic employed by the criminals.
The Police Command also called on members of the public to be alert and to take note of their surroundings, especially when confronted by suspicious persons or hostile checkpoints that do not follow established policing procedures.
To strengthen community participation in tackling the problem, the Command provided several emergency contact numbers for immediate reporting of suspicious activities.
The numbers include the Complaint Response Unit hotlines: 07057605256, 08120822987 and 09035774814.
Additional contact lines include the Police Public Relations Officer on 09014273818 and the Command’s Control Room on 08032003514, all of which are available for prompt response to distress calls.
Security analysts have observed that impersonation of law enforcement officers has become a recurring challenge in urban centres, often thriving where public awareness is low.
They stress that timely reporting by citizens is critical in dismantling such criminal networks.
The State Police Command reassured residents of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property across the state.
It also appealed to the public to continue supporting legitimate police operations with credible information.
The statement further emphasized that cooperation between the Police and the public remains essential to ensuring a safe and secure Rivers State.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Fasthire, PHCCIMA, CIPM Host CareerFest 2026 In PH
Fasthire Services, in collaboration with the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Rivers State Chapter, is set to organise a two-day career development and job creation event in Port Harcourt, from February 27-28, 2026.
The event, known as “Fasthire CareerFest 2026”, is expected to attract over 1,000 job opportunities, with employers actively recruiting across various sectors.
CareerFest 2026 is designed to be a high-impact platform that goes beyond a traditional job fair, and will also feature career exhibitions and professional guidance sessions, aimed at helping participants navigate career pathways, professional development, and long-term career planning.
There will be virtual sessions and industry conversations on February 27, and physical conference and job fair in Port Harcourt on February 28.
The hybrid event will feature three core components career and Industry Conference – keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats with HR leaders, business executives, policymakers, and industry experts.
The organisers said CareerFest 2026 is open to students, fresh graduates, job seekers, professionals, recruiters, business leaders, and anyone seeking career clarity, growth, or new opportunities.
They called on members of the public, employers who have vacancies and want to recruit, and professionals to register and participate in what is positioned as one of the most impactful career and employment-focused events in the South-South region.
The vision for CareerFest was originally conceived by Fasthire Services and has since received strong buy-in and strategic support from PHCCIMA and CIPM Rivers, reflecting a shared commitment to workforce development, youth empowerment, and sustainable employment.
Other strategic partners supporting the event include NTA, 3MTT, Google Developer Group (GDG) Port Harcourt, SMFest, and other companies and organisations that are committed to skills development, innovation, and employment creation.
With strong institutional backing, a clear employment focus, and a growing network of partners, Fasthire CareerFest 2026 is positioned to play a meaningful role in shaping careers, strengthening the workforce, and driving inclusive economic growth in Rivers State and beyond.
Rivers
Fubara Restates Continued Support For NYSC In Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the state.
He gave the assurance during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch A Stream I corps members on Friday at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Benibo Anabraba, the Governor emphasised that no nation could develop or attain greatness without harnessing the potential of its youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow.
He assured the corps members that the ongoing renovation and upgrade of facilities at the camp would soon be completed.
The State Governor also stated that new infrastructure would be constructed to accommodate the increasing number of corps members deployed to the state.
The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, thanked the Governor for constructing a 1,000-capacity hostel accommodation for both male and female corps members at the camp.
Oleghe announced that a total of 2,638 corps members, comprising 1,007 males and 1,631 females, had completed their registration, while more than 300 corps members were yet to register.
The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Chibuzor Amadi, who was represented by another judge, Justice Chika Mini.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Rivers
RSG Debunks Allegation Of Disrespect To Tinubu
The Rivers State Government (RSG) has debunked allegations by a chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) that the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has removed the official portrait of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from Government House, Rivers State.
The allegation, which was contained in a statement by the said chapter of the NYCN, was signed by one Bestman Innocent Amadi.
A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Kuru Sirawoo, said contrarily, “the Rivers State Government has no policy, directive, or intention that disrespects the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the authority of the Federal Government.”
The statement continued that, “As a matter of fact, the State Government and the Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, currently enjoy a more robust and collaborative relationship with the Federal Government, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Renewed Hope Agenda that is yielding positive impacts on the lives of the citizenry and the State.
“Therefore, the insinuation that the Governor acted out of ‘ingratitude’ or ‘disrespect’ is misleading, irresponsible, inflammatory, and unsupported by verifiable facts and should be discountenanced.
“It is also regrettable that a supposed body that is expected to promote youth unity and peace, would resort to incendiary language, personal attacks, and unsubstantiated claims capable of heating up the polity at a time when Rivers State requires calm, dialogue, and responsible leadership.
“The Rivers State Government, therefore, calls on well meaning members of the public, particularly our esteemed and hardworking Youths, to disregard and dissociate themselves from elements that are bent on driving divisive rhetoric and falsehood in politicising matters.
“Rivers State belongs to all of us. Political differences must never be allowed to override truth, civility, and the collective desire for peace and progress.”
It urged the public “to be wary of inflammatory statements and not give vent to those fifth columnists in their dubious agenda to cause division.”
