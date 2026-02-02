NUPRC Pledges Transparency In 2025 Oil Pre – Bid Round

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reiterated its dedication to a transparent process for the 2025 Oil Bid Round.

The Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, while speaking at a Pre-Bid Webinar, at the Weekend, emphasized that the process is an opportunity for investors to participate in a stable, rules-based system that fosters genuine value creation.

Eyesan disclosed that the process involves five steps including “Registration, Pre-qualification, Data acquisition, Technical bid submission, and Evaluation and Commercial Bid Conference.

“This has been done to increase competitiveness and a response to capital mobility,”.

“Only candidates with strong technical and financial credentials will move forward, chosen through a transparent merit-based process”.

She noted that with President Bola Tinubu’s approval, signature bonuses have been adjusted to reduce entry barriers, prioritizing technical capabilities, credible programs, financial strength, and production delivery speed.

“Let me state clearly that the bid process will comply with the PIA 2021, promote the use of digital tools, for smooth data access and remain open to public, and international and institutional scrutiny through partners like NEITI, and other oversight agencies. Indeed, transparency is an integral part of our process,” she stated.

“To further strengthen the process, today’s Webinar, the first of its kind, aims to clarify bid requirements and helps you participate effectively before the tender deadline as well. We also invite your questions and feedback to improve the licensing round process and outcomes.

“In closing, let me emphasize that the Nigerian 2025 Licensing Round is not merely a bidding exercise; it is a clear signal of a reimagined Upstream Sector anchored on the rule of law, driven by data, aligned with global investment realities, and focused on long term value creation”, the NUPRC boss stated.

The 2025 Licensing Round, launched on December 1, 2025, offers 50 oil and gas blocks across various terrains, including frontier, onshore, shallow water, and deep water.

Since then, all licensing materials have been posted on the Commission’s portal, and dedicated support channels have been created to address applicant inquiries.