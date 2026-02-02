Electricity Boost: Abia Launches Waste-To-Energy Project 

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, says the state is no longer experiencing power failures caused by frequent collapses of the national grid.

This is as his administration begins investing in converting organic waste Into electricity.

Speaking to the media at the State Government House, last Thursday, Governor Otti revealed that waste products are now being transformed into renewable energy through Biogas.

He stated that the state is no longer fully under the supervision of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Otti explained that the new arrangement has been negotiated and accepted by the the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), the utility firm responsible for power distribution in Abia.

In his words “This is a pilot programme. Instead of discarding waste, we can convert it into clean energy, enabling us to power numerous areas, particularly the Umuahia In-Farms.

“I had earlier reported that our proposals to EEDC have been accepted, and we are in the process of raising funds to settle obligations with them.

“On 24th December, the Abia State Electricity Regulation Authority took iver the regulation of power from NERC. From now on, generation, transmission, and distribution will be regulated within the state.”

Otti highlighted that the initiative is aimed at improving efficiency and achieving energy independence, similar to how Aba Power provides electricity for the Aba In-Farms.

“You may Have noticed that during some recent national grid collapses, our state remained unaffected because a significant portion of our power infrastructure is now under our authority,” he said.

Governor Otti further expressed optimism on the Progress of the programme saying “That is the entire purpose acquiring the Umuahia in-farms, and i am pleased with the advancements we are making in this regard.”