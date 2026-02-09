NCSU Hails Tinubu’s Intervention in Rivers Crisis

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention in the political rift between Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, describing the move as timely, strategic and crucial to restoring stability in the State.

The union also urged members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to reciprocate the President’s peace efforts by working harmoniously with Governor Fubara to promote good governance and political stability.

Speaking in an interview in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Chairman of the NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, said President Tinubu’s intervention has demonstrated responsible national leadership and reaffirmed his role as a unifying figure.

According to Osumah, the President’s action followed a formal appeal by the union calling for federal intervention in the protracted political crisis, a response he said clearly showed Tinubu’s concern for peace and development in Rivers State.

“By intervening at this critical moment, Mr President has done what was long expected of him as the father of the nation. His action has laid to rest doubts and speculations about his commitment to restoring peace and political stability in Rivers State,” Osumah said.

He expressed satisfaction that the intervention had effectively halted impeachment threats against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, noting that the development provides an opportunity for sober reflection and a renewed focus on governance.

Osumah said the resolution of the dispute would allow the governor to concentrate fully on delivering dividends of democracy and advancing development across the oil-rich State.

While acknowledging the political realities in Rivers State, the NCSU chairman said he had no objections to the recognition of Chief Wike as the political leader in the State, while Governor Fubara remains the constitutionally elected governor.

“The most important thing is peace. All parties must sheathe their swords and embrace reconciliation in the overall interest of Rivers people,” he said.

He appealed to lawmakers, particularly those aligned with Wike, to act in good faith by complying with the presidential directive to drop all impeachment plots and work collaboratively with the executive arm of government.

According to him, a harmonious relationship between the legislature and the executive would create opportunities for effective lawmaking, smooth execution of constituency projects and improved service delivery to citizens.

Osumah further advised the lawmakers to set aside emotions and sentiments and conduct themselves in line with democratic norms and legislative rules of engagement, warning that actions capable of destabilising governance would no longer be tolerated by the President.

He also noted that the President’s peace initiative has paved the way for lawmakers to fully relocate to the new Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, commending Governor Fubara for completing and equipping the facility to support effective legislative work.

Expressing optimism about the future, Osumah said Governor Fubara was disposed to reconciliation and would readily respond to genuine peace overtures from the lawmakers in the interest of the collective wellbeing of the State.

He concluded by thanking President Tinubu for once again demonstrating his commitment to Rivers State, urging all political actors to align with the presidential directive and prioritise stability, good governance and public service.