NCDMB, Jake Riley Empower 250 Youths On Vocational Skills 

As parts of efforts to promote self-reliance and job creation, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, in collaboration with Jake Riley Academy, has trained 250 Lagos youths in different vocational skills.

The month-long intensive training programme aimed at equipping them with full range of skills was also designed to enable them become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the industrial development of the country.

The programme was conceived and conducted under the FAST Selling Skills Training Programme, to sharpen the skills of Nigerian youths and equip them with business starter packs that enable them launch out into commercial services.

Speaking at the event, the Director, Capacity Building, Directorate of the Board, Abayomi Bamidele, challenged Nigerian youths to embrace skills acquisition as a viable pathway to self-reliance and national development.

Bamidele, who was represented by the Supervisor, Marine Vessel Categorization and Technical Assistant to the Director, John Barigha, urged the graduands to take full advantage of the opportunity, stressing that their success would largely depend on how effectively they apply the skills acquired.

He cautioned the beneficiaries against trivialising the programme, noting that discipline, dedication and commitment would determine how far they progress in their chosen fields.

He also disclosed that the Board is concluding plans to introduce a new training programme targeted at youths aged 35 years and below, particularly those with engineering backgrounds, to enhance participation and create more opportunities within the oil and gas sector.

He urged beneficiaries to utilise their starter packs effectively, cautioning against selling the equipment provided.

“We are not giving you fish; we are teaching you how to fish.“What we have given you today is the net. It is now left for you to make meaningful use of it,” Bamidele said.

He stressed that the Board invested heavily to ensure the programme delivered lasting impact.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Jake Riley Ltd, Mrs Funmi Ogbue, described the graduation as a defining moment for 250 young Nigerians.

Ogbue said the programme reflected NCDMB’s expanding role in local content development, with youth empowerment central to economic transformation.

She described the programme as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, noting that NCDMB continues to demonstrate that human capital development is central to national growth.

“Today celebrates not just achievement, but a national vision positioning young people as drivers of Nigeria’s economic future,” Ogbue said.

Ogbue described the initiative as a strategic human capital investment aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s inclusive growth agenda adding that the training prioritised market-ready skills capable of generating immediate income across growth sectors.

“What these graduands have received is not charity, but capability,” she said.

Ogbue noted that beneficiaries underwent transparent selection and intensive foundation training before advancing into seven specialised skill tracks of solar installation, fashion design, catering, digital freelancing, textile and Adire making, electrical installation and GSM phone repair.

“These skills were chosen to meet market demand and expand employment opportunities nationwide,” Ogbue added.

She commended NCDMB leadership, especially Director of Capacity Building, Bamidele Abayomi, for championing demand-driven training.

Ogbue also praised trainers, facilitators and Jake Riley Academy for blending technical excellence with entrepreneurship.

A beneficiary, Anuba Chidera, a solar installation trainee, described the training as life-changing with strong real-world focus.