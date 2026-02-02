NCDMB, Jake Riley Empower 250 Youths On Vocational Skills 

Business
In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Muda Yusuf, said while public health concerns such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases deserve attention, imposing an additional sugar-specific tax was economically risky and poorly suited to Nigeria’s current realities of high inflation, weak consumer purchasing power and rising production costs.
According to him, manufacturers in the non-alcoholic beverage segment are already facing heavy fiscal and cost pressures.
“The proposition of a sugar-specific tax is misplaced, economically risky, and weakly supported by empirical evidence, especially when viewed against Nigeria’s prevailing structural and macroeconomic realities.
The CPPE boss noted that retail prices of many non-alcoholic beverages have risen by about 50 per cent over the past two years, even without the introduction of new taxes, further squeezing consumers.
Yusuf further expressed reservation on the effectiveness of sugar taxes in addressing the root causes of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.
