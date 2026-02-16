Ministry of Environment Launched Ikosi Market Anaerobic Digester

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MOE&WR) has officially launched the Ikosi Market Anaerobic Digester powered by C40 Cities Urban Climate Action Programme to turn waste-to-energy.

The project is facilitated by C40 Cities Urban Climate Action Programme – Climate Action Implementation (UCAP CAI), financed by the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

It is also supported by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

This facility will systematically collect the market’s organic waste and feed it into an anaerobic digester.

The natural bacteria will break down the waste without oxygen to produce biogas.

Also, in doing so, it will carry out a remarkable process of biological transformation that yields two invaluable products, biogas and bio-fertiliser.

Speaking at the event, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, described the launch of the Biogas as a milestone achievement in addressing waste management issues in the state.

“Today is a proud moment for Ikosi, and indeed for Lagos State, as we mark another important milestone on our journey towards a cleaner, greener and more resilient city.

“We are not merely commissioning a facility; we are unveiling a vision on how Lagos can turn our everyday challenges into powerful opportunities.

“The Ikosi Fruit Market Biogas Plant represents a bold step in reimagining waste, not as a burden, but as a valuable resource that can drive sustainability, resilience and inclusive growth.

“This project transforms a long-standing problem into a practical solution. Instead of rotting in dumps, organic waste from this market will now be converted into clean, sustainable biogas for cooking and electricity.

“At the same time, it will produce nutrient-rich organic fertilizer that can be used on our farms. This is the circular economy in action—closing the loop, reducing emissions, creating value and improving livelihoods,” Wahab said.

He said the project reflects a much bigger ambition for Lagos State.

“The initiative is being implemented in partnership with C40 Cities and UK International Development under the Climate Action Implementation programme.

“Through this collaboration, Lagos continues to show leadership by translating international climate commitments into practical, community-level action.

“Today’s launch affirms a simple but powerful truth: the future of sustainable cities will be built not only in boardrooms and policy documents, but right here in our markets, our communities and our daily activities,” he said.

On his part, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Agency, said the project launch was a testament of the state’s drive to tackle waste.

“Lagos State Government takes very seriously the issue of environment, the issue of waste management, and in particular, the issue of circular economy, which you can only achieve by converting our waste to wealth.

“It’s beginning of many more projects, because we in Lagos State have recognised that waste is a resource.

“By managing our waste in this manner, we are strengthening public health and sanitation in our markets, and we are advancing our shift to climate smart and accountable Waste Management System.

“This project takes organic market waste that would otherwise end up in the drains or illegal dumps or on culverts.

“We want this place to work so that we can get more C40 cities to see what we’re doing and maybe the next market may be the Mile 12 market,” Gbadegesin said.

Also, Mr Gaji Tajudeen, the Permanent Secretary MOE &WR, lauded the partners and all the stakeholders that made the launch a reality.

“I welcome you all to the launch of the Ikosi Fruit Market Biogas Plant. This achievement represents a major step forward in our collective pursuit of environmental sustainability, renewable energy and the conversion of waste into wealth.

“Today is a powerful testament to your commitment to innovation, sustainable development and the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the environmental challenges facing our state.

“This project represents the power of innovation, collaboration and technology. For a long time, we have grappled with the challenge of waste management.

“The Ikosi Fruit Market Biogas Plant provides an ingenious solution, transforming what we once considered “waste” into valuable resources.

“It will convert organic waste into clean cooking gas and electricity for our homes, and organic fertilizer for our farms.

“We owe our sincere appreciation to C40 Cities and UK International Development under the Climate Action Implementation programme for their continued support,” Tajudeen said.

The C40 Cities Regional Director -Africa, Mr Anthony Okoth, said the “C40 is a global entity that actually focuses on bringing together 100 mega cities across the globe.

“It basically controls a population of about 925 million people in terms of cities, and basically takes care of about 20% of the global economy.

“And basically our main mandate is actually to look to ensure that as we engage the cities, we actually are able to drive the Paris Declaration of ensuring that we don’t go beyond the 1.5 degrees centigrade in terms of heat increase.

“As we stand here today, I’m very proud, because it’s truly simple by saying that we can actually turn waste into wealth.

“And for us, that’s our mantra, working with African grown solutions to actually transform and address the African agenda.

“It is not us who have done it alone, but under the leadership of the state government.

“And so we truly appreciate the leadership and the direction that we have gotten and received for us, this project actually is a symbol of local, grown solutions, where we are actually excited,” Okoth said.

Also, Mrs Temitope Okunnu, the Chief Executive Officer of FABE Foundation and implementer of the project, said the launch “is a reality come true”.

“We have had different engagements in this market since a year plus, it has been an amazing. It has been a beautiful work done here.

“Imagine food waste from the regular Ikosi Market that you and I come on a regular basis, now converting their own food waste that was meant to be at the dump site into electricity, gas, cooking gas.

“And the most important of all, is that we can secure our food in Lagos with the digester, which we call the Eco-fertiliser.

“So, let us appreciate the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment for championing this beautiful cause and C40 Cities for supporting this project in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The replication has started already across the other 35 markets, we are ensuring that we would start something and make it work,” Okunnu said.

NAN reports that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems as partners of the project will be distributing the biodigester to the farmers the project was implemented by FABE Foundation and MEYANA.