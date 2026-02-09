Maritime
Maritime PCRC Seeks Intelligence Sharing With Western Ports Police
The Maritime Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has called for stronger intelligence sharing and collaboration with the Ports Authority Police (Western) Command to enhance security across Nigeria’s Western ports.
The called was made during the official visit by members, Maritime PCRC to Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, at the Command Headquarters in Lagos.
The visit was aimed at deepening the partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and port stakeholders through the PCRC, while reinforcing community-based policing as a strategy for safeguarding critical national assets and port facilities.
Speaking during the visit Chairman, Maritime PCRC, Elder Udoh George, commended the Commissioner of Police Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja for her proactive leadership and professionalism in maintaining security within the port environment. He noted that intelligence-driven policing remains critical to crime prevention in the maritime sector, stressing that the Committee is ready to support the Command through timely information sharing and stakeholder engagement.
According to him, the PCRC will continue to work closely with the police in crime prevention, intelligence gathering and community mobilisation, in order to promote peace and operational efficiency at the ports.
Earlier, the Commissioner of Police Agbaminoja appreciated the visit and described the PCRC as a vital bridge between the police and the port community.
She said effective policing thrives on trust, cooperation and the active participation of stakeholders.
Oluwatoyin assured the Committee of the Command’s readiness to sustain collaboration, noting that consistent engagement with port users and adjoining communities is key to maintaining security, orderliness and uninterrupted port operations.
By: CHINEDU WOSU
Maritime
Customs Hands Over Seized Cannabis Worths N4.7bn To NDLEA
The Customs Command in Tincan Island, Lagos, has handed over 2,366 packs of cannabis indica, valued at over N4.7 billion, to the NDLEA.
The seizure comprised of a 40-feet container holding 55 jumbo bags of cannabis indica intercepted during routine enforcement operations at the port.
Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, disclosed this in a Statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson Oscar Ivara.and copied Newsmen
Speaking during the handover, Onyeka said officers acted in line with global standards on border protection and public safety.
“Today, we inform you of developments in securing our borders, aligning with the 2026 International Customs Day theme of vigilance and commitment,” he said.
Onyeka said the container was examined on Jan. 28, 2026 alongside NDLEA and DSS operatives, following intelligence-led profiling.
“A 40-feet container was found to contain 2,366 packs in 55 jumbo bags of cannabis indica,” he said.
He added that officers also discovered a Colt MK IV .45 calibre pistol with an empty magazine inside the container.
According to him, three used vehicles were deployed to conceal the prohibited items, including a Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Sienna and Toyota Matrix.
“Interestingly, we apprehended one suspect in connection with the seizure,” Onyeka said.
He warned that Customs would not tolerate drug smuggling or transnational crime threatening national security and public health.
Receiving the consignment, NDLEA Commander, Solomon Omotoso, commended Customs for strong inter-agency collaboration.
Omotoso assured that the NDLEA would intensify investigations and prosecution in line with existing laws.
By: CHINEDU WOSU
Maritime
Customs Hands Over Three 21 Ft Containers of Expired Drugs To NAFDAC
The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island command, has handed over Three Containers of expired drugs drugs to NAFDAC.
Customs Area Controller at Tincan Island, Comptroller Frank Onyeka disclosed this during the formal handover in Lagos
According to him,”Today marks the formal handover of three 20ft containers of expired pharmaceutical products to NAFDAC for appropriate regulatory action,”
Onyeka explained that two containers, numbered PONU031958/6 and MSKU711656/0, were found to contain expired Tramadol tablets.
He said detailed examination revealed that one container held 86 cartons of Vingil Tramadol BP 50mg, while the second contained 250 cartons of the same expired product.
The third container, MSKU413519/1, contained 370 cartons of expired Diclofenac Sodium BP 50mg tablets without a valid NAFDAC registration number.
“This consignment is illegal and dangerous for public consumption,” Onyeka warned, stressing the public health risk posed by such drugs.
Beyond seizures, Onyeka said Tincan Island Customs had improved cargo examinations, intelligence gathering, and enforcement operations to intercept prohibited and falsely declared goods.
“The Command proactively intercepts controlled pharmaceuticals, arms, ammunition, narcotics, and items threatening public safety and economic stability,”
Onyeka reaffirmed the command’s commitment to public health and national security, pledging a tougher crackdown on illicit drugs across the nation.
On his achievements, he said the Command enforced the anti-smuggling drive, safeguarding public health and national security.
He explained that enforcement is strengthened while facilitating legitimate trade, contributing significantly to revenue generation, in line with Customs’ core mandate.
“These achievements result from discipline, integrity, and strong inter-agency collaboration,” he added, highlighting the strategies behind successful operations.
Onyeka commended NAFDAC for its cooperation, noting that their synergy helps prevent fake, substandard, and expired drugs from reaching the public.
He assured that collaboration with NAFDAC would continue to intercept dangerous pharmaceuticals before they enter the Nigerian market.
Onyeka lauded the officers for their dedication, describing their efforts as key to the command’s credibility and operational effectiveness.
He expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for leadership and reforms empowering customs operations nationwide.
“Our command will not relent in combating illicit trade and enforcing compliance with existing laws,” Onyeka said.
He promised continued collaboration with sister agencies to safeguard lives and property across Nigeria.
Receiving the drugs, NAFDAC Chief Regulatory Officer, Kareem Adekunle, said the expired products would be destroyed by burning.
Adekunle commended Customs for their exemplary collaboration and pledged continued partnership to protect Nigerians’ health.
By: CHINEDU WOSU
Maritime
Over 6,223 Seafarers Abandoned In 2025 – Says ITF
The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), says over 6,223 seafarers were abandoned in 2025
ITF also said the abandoned Seafarers were recorded across 410 ships,
The Data shows that the numbers represent 31% increase in such ship abandonments compared to 2024, and a 32% increase in seafarers abandonment.
ITF data, which will be submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) ahead of its discussion at a legal committee meeting this year, also shows that seafarers were owed a total of $25.8m in 2025 as a consequence of the abandonments.
The report said ITF has recovered and returned $16.5m to seafarers.
David Heindel, Chair, ITF Seafarers’ Section“ said it’s nothing short of a disgrace that, yet again, we are seeing record numbers of seafarers abandoned by unscrupulous shipowners,”
“Every day, all around the world, seafarers face horrific violations of their human and labour rights, all so that bottom-feeding companies can make a quick buck at their expense.
” It’s very clear that this is a systemic issue in the industry – and that means we need the entire industry to come together with seafarers and their unions to say, ‘enough is enough’, and take action together to end this crisis.”
“We are normalising, treating seafarers like disposable pawns”
The International Maritime Organization IMO and the International Labour Organization (ILO) run a joint seafarers abandonment database.
Indian seafarers were the worst affected national group in 2025, as in 2024, with 1,125 seafarers abandoned. At the end of 2025, the Indian government announced that blacklisting measures would be taken to protect seafarers from ships with a record of repeat abandonments and other bad practices.
Filipino Seafarers were the second worst affected, with 539 abandoned, followed by Syrians with 309 abandoned.
The worst region for abandonment was the Middle East, followed by Europe.
The two countries where most ship abandonments took place,the countries with the highest number of vessels on which abandonments occurred both of which have significantly higher abandonments than any other country, were Türkiye (61) and the United Arab Emirates (54).
Flag of convenience (FOCs) vessels feature prominently in abandonment: 337 vessels abandoned in 2025 – 82% of the total – were flying FOC flags.
Commenting on the statistics, founder of Seafarer Social Consultants, Carl King told Splash today: “Every abandoned seafarer is a step backwards for the shipping industry. With one hand we talk about a retention crisis; with the other, we normalise treating seafarers like disposable pawns.”
King called the data a “disgrace”, warning shipowners and flag states need to fix the issue quickly, or accept an even steeper decline in the skilled people needed to crew vessels.
International operations manager at the International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN),Chirag Bahri, described how abandonment has lasting impacts on the mental wellbeing of seafarers and their families ashore, alongside severe financial distress.
“Many seafarers are left struggling with unpaid wages, ongoing loans, and money lost to fraudulent agents in the hope of securing work.
The continued rise in abandonment cases highlights systemic failures that necessitate immediate attention and coordinated action across the industry,” Bahri said.
ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton urged the International Maritime Organization to be given more power to play a coordinating role in eradicating abandonment.
The ITF has three ideas to tackle seafarer abandonment which includes, flag states must be compelled to log a ship’s beneficial owner, including contact details, as a pre-condition for registration.
Secondly, National blacklisting of ships should happen to protect seafarers from ships with repeated involvement in abandonment cases.
Finally, the ITF is calling on governments to investigate the use of flags of convenience.
Steven Jones, the founder of the Seafarers Happiness Index, hit out at how regulators were not dismantling the mechanisms which allow bad actors,
“the fundamentally evil owners” who have such blatant disregard for seafarers.
“Until we drive real change, until the regulation aligns with the response, and until we get more agile in spotting the warning signs and in dealing with them, then next year the numbers will be bigger. And the year after that,” Jones said.
By: CHINEDU WOSU
