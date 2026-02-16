Customs to Go Paperless by Q2, June ,2026

An Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the performance and benefits accrued to the Federal Government from concessionaires operating air and sea port terminals and related shipping activities from 2006 to 2025 has given a seven-day ultimatum to them all, to submit all requested documents.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kolawole Davidson Akinlayo, issued the directive during a public hearing in Abuja attended by key stakeholders including the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Also present at the hearing were major concessionaires and operators such as Dangote Group, Julius Berger, Joseph Dam, West Africa Container Terminal, Tincan (Tinker) Terminal, ECM Terminal, Ibeto Terminal, Apm Terminals, Intervention facilities operators and other industry players.

The committee had initially proposed a 72-hour deadline for submission of documents but, following appeals during the interactive session, resolved to grant agencies and concessionaires from Monday to Friday next week to comply.

Akinlayo stressed that the extension was granted in good faith and must be treated with urgency.

He explained that the committee already possesses extensive records and data from relevant government agencies covering the period under review, but requires corresponding submissions from concessionaires and stakeholders for verification and comparison.

“We have data from 2006 to 2025. What we need now is your own submission to compare with what has already been submitted to us by the agencies.

We cannot rely on one-sided information. You must also present your records,” he stated.

The chairman warned that failure to submit the requested documents by the close of work on Friday next week would attract consequences, including possible referral to relevant investigative and prosecutorial bodies.

It also directed that the heads and chief executive officers of the affected agencies and organisations must appear before the panel at the expiration of the ultimatum to account for their records and address any discrepancies.

“Any organisation that fails to comply within the stipulated period will leave us with no option. Once we adopt the information before us and you have not made your submission, we may refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he cautioned.

Akinlayo reiterated that the investigation is not a witch-hunt but a constitutional oversight function aimed at improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in Nigeria’s maritime and aviation sectors.

“This is not a witch-hunt. We are here to work for the benefit of Nigeria. Asking for these submissions is even in your interest because it gives you the opportunity to clarify your position,” he added.

He noted that a standard template had been attached to the committee’s correspondence to guide submissions and urged all concerned to strictly adhere to it.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Harrison Anozie, stressed that the investigation would be strictly fact-based and guided by the concession agreements signed by the parties.

“When you speak, you must speak to documents.

We will rely on facts as contained in the agreements and your submissions. If you claim any agency stopped you from carrying out your obligations, show us the written evidence,” Anozie said.

He reminded concessionaires that the partnerships were voluntarily entered into and that due diligence should have been conducted before signing the contracts.

“No one forced you into these agreements. You signed them and committed to specific improvements in the facilities assigned to you.

Those obligations are clearly stated. Where you have done well in line with your agreement, you will be commended.

Where you have not, the facts will speak for themselves,” he stated.

Anozie added that the real hearing would commence after all submissions are received, analysed and benchmarked against industry data already in the committee’s possession.

The committee maintained that the probe is designed to ensure that concession agreements over the past 19 years have delivered value to the Federal Government and improved operations at the nation’s ports, airports and terminals.

Urges Freight Forwarding Associations to Unite Amid Rejection of JACOFF

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has made an urgent call for unity among freight forwarding associations in Nigeria’s maritime sector, warning that escalating conflicts and fragmentation are undermining the maritime sector’s credibility and its ability to contribute to national economic growth.

Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, National President of APFFLON in a press release on Sunday 15th February, 2026 said leadership rivalries and confrontations are weakening the freight forwarding industry at a critical time for Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

Otunba Ogunojemite’s appeal comes amid growing tensions within the sector, following recent developments that saw the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) distancing themselves from a group known as; Joint Action Committee of Freight Forwarders (JACOFF)

“Division, rivalry, and unnecessary confrontations among industry players only weaken our relevance and credibility. Leadership in this industry must be guided by maturity, vision, and responsibility, not actions capable of creating confusion or anarchy within the system.”

The APFFLON president warned that internal fragmentation threatens the sector’s ability to participate meaningfully in transformation opportunities under the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including port reforms, trade facilitation initiatives, and digitalization efforts.

“Posterity will judge each of us if we fail to come together and position our sector as a constructive partner in national development,” he said.

APFFLON outlined four key benefits of unity: strengthened negotiating power, enhanced policy influence, increased investor confidence, and sustainable growth through collective engagement.

The association emphasized that the maritime industry is too strategically important to Nigeria’s economy to be weakened by association rivalries.

“The freight forwarding profession thrives on coordination, structured engagement, and collective advocacy. When leaders fail to promote harmony, the entire industry suffers the consequences,” Ogunojemite stated.

He urged stakeholders to rise above personal interests and prioritize dialogue over division, noting that meaningful contribution to national development requires a united front.

“In unity, our voice is stronger. In unity, our industry is respected. In unity, we secure the future of freight forwarding in Nigeria,” Ogunojemite concluded.

Ahmed takes command at NNS Victory, pledges continuity

COMMODORE Shuaib Ahmed on Saturday assumed duty as Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory in Calabar, pledging to sustain his predecessor’s gains.

The Tide reports that Ahmed sought the same cooperation given to Commodore Ajumobi Oride to advance the base’s mandate.

He said securing marine channels and enhancing personnel welfare would be his immediate priorities.

“Securing our maritime environment and improving staff welfare will remain paramount under my watch,” Ahmed said.

Following the formal handover, a farewell parade was held in honour of the outgoing commander, Oride.

In his remarks, Oride thanked God for the successful completion of his tour of duty.

He reflected on achievements recorded during his tenure and praised officers and ratings for their dedication and professionalism.

“I am proud of what we accomplished together in strengthening maritime security,” Oride said.

Deputy Governor of Cross River, Dr Peter Odey, representing Gov. Bassey Otu, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the base’s operations.

He commended Oride for his steadfast efforts in securing Cross River’s maritime domain.

The event drew senior government officials, retired military officers, heads of agencies, service commanders and industry leaders.

[2/15, 7:30 PM] John Enyie: 18 ships discharge petroleum products, others in Lagos ports

Forty-six other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between Saturday and 22 February.

byAgency Report February 15, 2026 Reading Time: 1 min read

A total of 18 ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa Lekki and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Saturday.

NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck fertiliser, general cargo, bulk sugar, gasoline, bulk urea and condensate, bulk gypsum and containers.

The Tide reports that 46 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between Saturday and 22 February.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, bulk urea, bulk wheat, empty containers, crude oil, bulk gypsum, trucks, bulk gas, bulk pallets, containers of different goods, bulk salt and petrol.

It said seven ships had arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk urea, crude oil, diesel, aviation fuel, general cargo and petrol.