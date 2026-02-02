Land ownership disputes are civil matters, not police cases – FCID

The Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Alagbon, Lagos, has restated that disputes over land ownership are civil matters that fall under the jurisdiction of the courts and should not be handled by the police.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, the FCID spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aminat Mayegun, said the role of the police in land-related cases is limited to addressing criminal infractions that may arise from such disputes.

Her clarification follows growing complaints from property owners and residents in Lagos who have raised concerns about alleged police interference in land disputes, despite long-standing directives that ownership disagreements are civil in nature.

Some residents have accused law enforcement operatives of actions that allegedly worsened tensions, encouraged intimidation and complicated the resolution of land ownership matters, which they insist should be determined strictly through legal proceedings.

Others claim such involvement sometimes tilts in favour of powerful interests, further eroding public confidence.

Mayegun explained that issues relating to land boundaries or ownership are governed by civil law and must be settled in court, stressing that the police lack the authority to determine who owns any parcel of land.

She noted, however, that police intervention becomes necessary when criminal acts are committed in the course of a land dispute.

“The police are duty-bound to intervene and investigate only when land-related disputes give rise to criminal offences, as they have no mandate to determine ownership of land,” she said.

According to her, offences such as obtaining money by false pretence, malicious damage to property, arson, assault or any other act recognised under the Criminal Code Act fall squarely within the responsibility of the police.

She warned that individuals who resort to fraud, violence or destruction of property under the pretext of asserting land rights would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

The FCID spokesperson also cautioned members of the public against taking laws into their hands, urging aggrieved parties to seek redress through established legal channels.

She assured that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to carry out its duties strictly in line with the law and called on citizens to report cases of improper land-related interference through the Police Complaints Response Unit.