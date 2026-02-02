Govs Move To Prioritise Sugar For Industrial Growth

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has unveiled plans to prioritise sugar as a key driver of industrial development across the country.

The initiative, in partnership with the National Sugar Development Council, aims to boost local production, create jobs, and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported sugar.

Disclosing this yesterday in a statement, the NGF said it has agreed to include sugar projects as priority beneficiaries in engagements with both local and international development partners.

The decision follows requests by the NSDC to accelerate the development of the sugar sector, with the dual goals of achieving self-sufficiency in sugar production and creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Speaking at a meeting with NGF officials, NSDC Executive Secretary/CEO, Kamar Bakrin, highlighted the vast investment potential in the sugar sector and encouraged governors of states with suitable lands to embrace sugar project development.

He identified 11 states with prime sugarcane cultivation potential: Oyo, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba.

“Recent macroeconomic shifts have made domestic sugar production more commercially viable.

“While global sugar prices remain relatively stable in dollar terms, exchange rate fluctuations have made imports significantly more expensive. With locally sourced inputs, Nigeria’s sugar industry now offers robust returns,” Bakrin explained.

He added that Nigeria has approximately 1.2 million hectares of land suitable for large-scale sugarcane cultivation, far exceeding the 200,000 hectares needed to achieve national self-sufficiency.

“Sugarcane projects will empower host communities, promote inclusive development, and support environmental sustainability,” he noted.

Bakrin also cited a model sugar project producing 100,000 metric tons annually, requiring an estimated $250 million investment, with an internal rate of return of 24 per cent. Beyond sugar, the projects generate valuable by-products such as ethanol and bio-electricity, further enhancing profitability and sustainability.

The Director-General of NGF, Abdulateef Shittu, welcomed the initiative, noting that several state governments are already exploring sugar-related investments spanning land development, agricultural schemes, and agro-industrial projects.

He emphasized that effective coordination, credible investment frameworks, and alignment with federal policy objectives are critical for scaling such opportunities.

“The NGF secretariat is committed to supporting state-level development priorities that leverage sugar projects for rural development and job creation,” Shittu stated.