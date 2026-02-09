IPOB Orders Total Cancellation Of Sit-At-Home In S’East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered the total cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East, with effect from today.

This was disclosed by the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a press statement issued yesterday.

He said that the directive came directly from the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that the pro-Biafran group declared the sit-at-home in August 2021 as a way of protesting the rendition of Kanu to Nigeria and his subsequent incarceration. During the exercise, markets, schools, banks and offices remained shut.

Powerful said that with the current directive, there is no need, excuse or justification for anyone to stay at home on Mondays, adding that markets, schools, offices, transport services and economic activities must resume fully and normally from Monday.

The statement read in part, “The IPOB, under the supreme leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, hereby announces to the entire world that the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East is officially and permanently cancelled with effect from tomorrow, Monday, February 9, 2026.

“This directive comes directly from Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu himself, who has once again staked everything on the line to ensure that our children return to school every Monday and that our people go about their lawful businesses without fear, intimidation or molestation.

“Any person in doubt should visit Sokoto Correctional Centre to confirm with him. We can no longer hide under ‘Onyendu cannot be reached to confirm’ to persist with our recalcitrance or docility. Monday sit-at-home is over. That era is gone!

“There is now no need, excuse or justification for anyone to stay at home on Mondays. All markets, schools, offices, transport services and economic activities must resume fully and normally from tomorrow. This is the clear and unequivocal order of the Supreme Leader of IPOB.”

Kanu, the statement said, “has made it abundantly clear that any individual or group attempting to enforce sit-at-home from this moment forward is acting against his direct command. Such persons are enemies of our people and the Biafran cause. They will be pursued to the ends of the earth and confronted until they are completely defeated.”

The group noted that some people are attempting to create fear, stage attacks or intimidate people into staying indoors under false flags.

“Let it be known that any person or group identified as enforcing or enabling sit-at-home will be confronted wherever they are. Our people must remain vigilant, calm and law-abiding.

“At the same time, IPOB wishes to make it clear that no state governor has the right to threaten, demolish or forcibly shut down the businesses of traders who, out of conscience, choose to sit at home in solidarity with our leader.

“Any attempt by Governor Soludo or any other governor to intimidate our people with demolition threats or forced market closures will be firmly resisted,” the statement added.

According to the group, any renovation, reconstruction or improvement of markets that involves temporary relocation must be carried out only with the consent of all stakeholders, adding that adequate temporary trading sites must be provided before any such projects commence.

“Our enemies have in the past succeeded in instigating crises and planting seeds of discord among our people. We must not allow them to succeed again. We are one people, united by a common destiny. Our struggle is for freedom, dignity and justice for all, not just for Biafrans.

“We therefore call on all our people across the South-East to come out tomorrow, open their shops, go to work and send their children to school without fear.

“The era of Monday sit-at-home is over,” the statement concluded.