Akpabio Faults Critics Of Electoral Act Amendment

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has defended the Senate’s ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act, saying critics are misjudging lawmakers based on an incomplete legislative process.

Akpabio insisted that the Senate did not remove electronic transmission of election results in the amendment of the Act.

According to a statement made available to The Tide yesterday, the Senate President spoke in Abuja as special guest of honour at the unveiling of a book, ‘The Burden of Legislators in Nigeria,’ authored by Senator Effiong Bob.

He noted that the lawmakers only questioned the requirement for real-time transmission.

The clarification follows criticisms from key stakeholders and opposition parties over reports that the Senate had rejected mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Act.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Saturday called on the Senate to include mandatory electronic transmission of election results in the Act.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the NBA described the Senate’s decision to retain the “current wording in the Electoral Act, which allows results to be transferred in a manner as prescribed by the Commission”, as weakening the legal foundation for transparent elections and leaving room for manipulation and ambiguity.

Responding to critics, Akpabio said the Senate had not concluded work on the bill and that public debate was premature.

“The Electoral Act amendment is incomplete. We have not completed it, but they are already on television. They don’t understand lawmaking.

“They don’t even know that what is in the Senate is not completed until we look at the Votes and Proceedings,” he said.

He criticised commentators for what he described as “abuse” of the legislature, accusing some civil society actors of attempting to impose their views on lawmakers.

“People have become mouth legislators. Go and contest election if you want to talk about lawmaking and go and join them and make the law. Retreats are not lawmaking; retreats are part of consultations. So, why do you think that the paper you agreed on in Lagos during a retreat must be what is agreed on the floor?” he asked.

“I must state clearly, without ambiguity, that the Senate has not removed any means of transmission. If you want to use a bicycle to carry your votes from one polling unit to the ward centre, do so. If you want to use your phone to transmit, do so. If you want to use your iPad, do so,” he added.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor said the concern was that mandating real-time transmission could lead to legal disputes if network failures occurred during elections.

“All we said was that we should remove the word ‘real time,’ because if you say real time and there is a grid failure and the network is not working, when you go to court, somebody will say it ought to have been real time,” he explained.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should determine the mode and timing of result transmission within the framework of the law.

The Senate President warned that insisting on real-time transmission could invalidate results in areas with poor connectivity or insecurity.

“Real time means that in over nine states where networks are not working because of insecurity, there will be no election results. Nationally, if the national grid collapses and no network is working, no election results will be valid,” he said.

Akpabio said electoral reforms must be grounded in legal and institutional capacity, warning against imposing technology beyond the country’s infrastructure.

He added that mistrust of institutions without understanding legislative processes could weaken democracy.

“When people do not understand their legislature, democracy is at risk. Democracy is measured not by passion alone, but by principles,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and former Senate President, David Mark, who was the chairman of the occasion, urged the National Assembly to pass the Bill and not to speak for INEC.

“What the ADC is saying is, pass the law. Let INEC decide whether they can do it (real-time electronic transmission) or not. Don’t speak for INEC,” he said.

Speakers at the event, including Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and the book reviewer, Professor Maxwell Gidado SAN, praised Senator Bob’s courage in writing the book to highlight the challenges Nigerian legislators face in performing their duties.

In his remarks, the author enumerated some of the challenges, noting that they included electoral battles, conflicts with governors and godfathers, judicial overturning of victories, addressing private issues of the electorate, and self-inflicted challenges, among others.