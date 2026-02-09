Customs Hands Over Three 21 Ft Containers of Expired Drugs To NAFDAC

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island command, has handed over Three Containers of expired drugs drugs to NAFDAC.

Customs Area Controller at Tincan Island, Comptroller Frank Onyeka disclosed this during the formal handover in Lagos

According to him,”Today marks the formal handover of three 20ft containers of expired pharmaceutical products to NAFDAC for appropriate regulatory action,”

Onyeka explained that two containers, numbered PONU031958/6 and MSKU711656/0, were found to contain expired Tramadol tablets.

He said detailed examination revealed that one container held 86 cartons of Vingil Tramadol BP 50mg, while the second contained 250 cartons of the same expired product.

The third container, MSKU413519/1, contained 370 cartons of expired Diclofenac Sodium BP 50mg tablets without a valid NAFDAC registration number.

“This consignment is illegal and dangerous for public consumption,” Onyeka warned, stressing the public health risk posed by such drugs.

Beyond seizures, Onyeka said Tincan Island Customs had improved cargo examinations, intelligence gathering, and enforcement operations to intercept prohibited and falsely declared goods.

“The Command proactively intercepts controlled pharmaceuticals, arms, ammunition, narcotics, and items threatening public safety and economic stability,”

Onyeka reaffirmed the command’s commitment to public health and national security, pledging a tougher crackdown on illicit drugs across the nation.

On his achievements, he said the Command enforced the anti-smuggling drive, safeguarding public health and national security.

He explained that enforcement is strengthened while facilitating legitimate trade, contributing significantly to revenue generation, in line with Customs’ core mandate.

“These achievements result from discipline, integrity, and strong inter-agency collaboration,” he added, highlighting the strategies behind successful operations.

Onyeka commended NAFDAC for its cooperation, noting that their synergy helps prevent fake, substandard, and expired drugs from reaching the public.

He assured that collaboration with NAFDAC would continue to intercept dangerous pharmaceuticals before they enter the Nigerian market.

Onyeka lauded the officers for their dedication, describing their efforts as key to the command’s credibility and operational effectiveness.

He expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for leadership and reforms empowering customs operations nationwide.

“Our command will not relent in combating illicit trade and enforcing compliance with existing laws,” Onyeka said.

He promised continued collaboration with sister agencies to safeguard lives and property across Nigeria.

Receiving the drugs, NAFDAC Chief Regulatory Officer, Kareem Adekunle, said the expired products would be destroyed by burning.

Adekunle commended Customs for their exemplary collaboration and pledged continued partnership to protect Nigerians’ health.

By: CHINEDU WOSU