Tottenham Captain Criticises Club’s Hierarchy 

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero appeared to take aim at the club’s hierarchy, accusing them of telling lies in a since edited Instagram post.

Spurs have won just one of their past six Premier League games and sit 14th after losing 3-2 at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Following the defeat, Romero stated on Instagram “other people” should be coming out to speak and adding that they “only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies”.

Romero, 27, has since deleted that post and uploaded a new, almost identical statement , omitting the part about telling lies but still appearing to criticise senior figures at the club.

“Apologies to all fans who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be,” Romero posted. “We are responsible, there’s no doubt about that. But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club.

“At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t, as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well.

“We’ll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together, is part of football.”

Tottenham fans have expressed their frustration towards manager Thomas Frank and the players in recent weeks following a poor run of results.

They chanted “boring, boring Tottenham” during a goalless draw at Brentford and booed the team off following a 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Sunday.

Tensions began to spill over at the Vitality Stadium as Micky van de Ven and Palhinha exchanged words with Spurs fans, while Pedro Porro also had to be talked into stopping an argument with supporters by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

There was also an unfortunate moment for Frank prior to kick-off when he was photographed holding a coffee cup with Arsenal branding.

It is not the first time Romero, who has made 146 appearances for Tottenham, has spoken out on social media about the way the club is run.

The Argentina defender posted about “the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist” when paying tribute to sacked former manager Ange Postecoglou on his Instagram page in June.

And in December 2024, Romero criticised the board for a lack of investment.