Netball ‘Project 2027’ Sets Higher Target 

Though, the recently held Africa Netball Cup in Malawi suggests that netball is gradually becoming an inclusive sport at the continental level, the main focus of ‘Project 2027’ would still be to take netball to the girl child because it is originally their sport.

Furthermore, playing netball in a safe environment is likely to keep them engaged in a sport that they enjoy beyond their teenage years.

In ‘Project 2027’ last training event in Udu Local Council of Delta State in October 2025, 58 teachers were trained, which takes the number of trained teachers and community youths to 511.

According to the organisers, “Project 2027” netball training has been held in nine states (Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ondo, Cross River, Enugu, Taraba and Rivers).

“These training events which are usually free for all attendees is organised by CSED (Community Sports and Educational Development) Initiative and some of their partners like the Francis and Fidelia Ibhawoh Foundation, Sports Commissions and Ministry of Education in the respective states.

The organisers stated that Bayelsa State Government was a trailblazer in singlehandedly sponsoring the netball training event that was held in Otuoke in September 2025.

“This is a clear indication that the state wants to be the number one netball playing state in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Tare Pet Montessori Group of Schools and CSED Initiative jointly piloted the “Sporting Coders” programme in 2024. The school is also one of the two schools in Nigeria that has a functioning male netball team.”

To Cornelius Ehimiaghe, a sport for change advocate, mobilising members of the Naija Netball Stakeholders (NNS) in promoting the growth of netball at the grassroots level in Nigeria is a call to national duty.

“We have no choice, we cannot wait. It is a tough task, which has been made tougher by some sports administrators at the national level. We will keep trying, we will keep pushing the boundary in our efforts to promote the rights of Nigerian children to play netball on their own terms, and not an imposed term. We will beg, we will borrow, but we will not steal in our bid to revive the game of netball in Nigeria. Lord’s Taverners our major kits and equipment supporter may have folded up, but they did not leave us as orphans. In their last week of operation, they donated 2,200kg of sports kits and equipment to us.”

“In the past two months, we have been discussing with sporting and educational authorities in the states we have identified as potential host of our netball training events.

“Just as we have also identified some relevant NGOs and corporate organisations we are going to partner with in order to deliver better training event experience for our attendees. While availability of fund remains our biggest challenge in rolling out more netball training events, we have adjusted our funding mechanism by getting onboard NGO partners and Sports Commissions who will be willing to co-sponsor our netball training events. Thus, ensuring that our training standard is maintained.”

According to an official, attendees would be expected to take responsibility for subsequently producing netball training bibs for their students.

“The only exception would be for training events that are going to be held for members of displaced communities and Ogoja. As we have an obligation to foot the training events bills of residents of vulnerable communities. We have trained four Cameroonian refugees as netball coaches. They are expected to play an invaluable role in the training of 30 teachers in the Ogoja and surrounding areas in March this year.”

“The NNS (Naija Netball Stakeholders) also hope to encourage the holding of more netball competitions at the state level and encouraging the formation of more netball associations at the state level. Also, some Netball Africa certified coaches would be supported to hold refresher training for some teachers, as well as for clusters of new schools in the community. NNS also hope to encourage the netball community in Nigeria to back the online bid to get netball included in the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.