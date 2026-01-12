Sports
Netball ‘Project 2027’ Sets Higher Target
As part of their goal of bringing the game of netball to the attention of one million Nigerian school children, the organisers of ‘Project 2027’ have resolved to take their quest for the higher visibility of netball to the next level by setting a target of training and equipping 300 teachers and community youths in netball in Nigeria this year 2026.
Though, the recently held Africa Netball Cup in Malawi suggests that netball is gradually becoming an inclusive sport at the continental level, the main focus of ‘Project 2027’ would still be to take netball to the girl child because it is originally their sport.
Furthermore, playing netball in a safe environment is likely to keep them engaged in a sport that they enjoy beyond their teenage years.
In ‘Project 2027’ last training event in Udu Local Council of Delta State in October 2025, 58 teachers were trained, which takes the number of trained teachers and community youths to 511.
According to the organisers, “Project 2027” netball training has been held in nine states (Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ondo, Cross River, Enugu, Taraba and Rivers).
“These training events which are usually free for all attendees is organised by CSED (Community Sports and Educational Development) Initiative and some of their partners like the Francis and Fidelia Ibhawoh Foundation, Sports Commissions and Ministry of Education in the respective states.
The organisers stated that Bayelsa State Government was a trailblazer in singlehandedly sponsoring the netball training event that was held in Otuoke in September 2025.
“This is a clear indication that the state wants to be the number one netball playing state in Nigeria.
Furthermore, Tare Pet Montessori Group of Schools and CSED Initiative jointly piloted the “Sporting Coders” programme in 2024. The school is also one of the two schools in Nigeria that has a functioning male netball team.”
To Cornelius Ehimiaghe, a sport for change advocate, mobilising members of the Naija Netball Stakeholders (NNS) in promoting the growth of netball at the grassroots level in Nigeria is a call to national duty.
“We have no choice, we cannot wait. It is a tough task, which has been made tougher by some sports administrators at the national level. We will keep trying, we will keep pushing the boundary in our efforts to promote the rights of Nigerian children to play netball on their own terms, and not an imposed term. We will beg, we will borrow, but we will not steal in our bid to revive the game of netball in Nigeria. Lord’s Taverners our major kits and equipment supporter may have folded up, but they did not leave us as orphans. In their last week of operation, they donated 2,200kg of sports kits and equipment to us.”
“In the past two months, we have been discussing with sporting and educational authorities in the states we have identified as potential host of our netball training events.
“Just as we have also identified some relevant NGOs and corporate organisations we are going to partner with in order to deliver better training event experience for our attendees. While availability of fund remains our biggest challenge in rolling out more netball training events, we have adjusted our funding mechanism by getting onboard NGO partners and Sports Commissions who will be willing to co-sponsor our netball training events. Thus, ensuring that our training standard is maintained.”
According to an official, attendees would be expected to take responsibility for subsequently producing netball training bibs for their students.
“The only exception would be for training events that are going to be held for members of displaced communities and Ogoja. As we have an obligation to foot the training events bills of residents of vulnerable communities. We have trained four Cameroonian refugees as netball coaches. They are expected to play an invaluable role in the training of 30 teachers in the Ogoja and surrounding areas in March this year.”
“The NNS (Naija Netball Stakeholders) also hope to encourage the holding of more netball competitions at the state level and encouraging the formation of more netball associations at the state level. Also, some Netball Africa certified coaches would be supported to hold refresher training for some teachers, as well as for clusters of new schools in the community. NNS also hope to encourage the netball community in Nigeria to back the online bid to get netball included in the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.
Arsenal must win trophies to leave legacy – Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Premier League leaders must win trophies if they were to be remembered like the “Invincibles” side that last won the title for the Gunners in 2004.
Arsene Wenger’s side romped to the title 22 years ago without losing a single league game.
Arsenal headede into last night’s clash at home to reigning champions Liverpool with a five-point lead at the top of the table after Manchester City and Aston Villa dropped points against Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, respectively on Wednesday.
Arteta’s men, runners-up for the past three seasons, have two more points and four more goals than Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ managed after 20 games.
But the Spaniard said those stats matter little unless Arsenal go on to win the league.
“No, because ‘the Invincibles’ won a lot,” Arteta told his pre-match press conference on whether his side can be considered better than Arsenal’s last title winners.
“They won consistently, and they created a history and a legacy, and we have to do that.”
The lone major piece of silverware won by Arsenal in six years under Arteta remains the 2020 FA Cup
“There are a lot of stats, but in the last two or three years we have managed more points and more goals than ever before. But at the end, we have to translate that to major trophies,” he added.
“Probably doing what we are doing now would have been enough (in 2004), but now it’s not, and we have to make the margins even bigger.”
Arsenal lost 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield back in August in what was billed as an early showdown between title rivals.
The defending champions headed to the Emirates 14 points off the top after a difficult second season for Arne Slot, but Arteta insisted the Reds remain a superb side.
The Gunners were without sidelined defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera but were“monitoring the load” on Kai Havertz as the Germany forward intensified his training while continuing to recover from a long-term leg injury.
AFCON: Osimhen, Lookman Threaten Algeria’s Record
Nigeria sharpshooters Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will provide a stern test to the flawless record of Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, a son of French football icon Zinedine Zidane, in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Morocco.
Zidane is the only first-choice goalkeeper amongst the eight quarter-finalists to have kept a clean sheet in all of his tournament matches so far, but the task facing him in Marrakesh tomorrow will not be easy.
Former African player of the year award-winners Osimhen and Lookman have tormented defences during the tournament, scoring three goals each.
Zidane, 27, kept clean sheets in group matches against Sudan and Burkina Faso before being rested against Equatorial Guinea.
He was recalled for a last-16 clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo and once again was unbeaten during a dramatic extra-time victory.
Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, his Spanish wife and another son have been among the crowds in each match Luca played for the Desert Foxes.
“It is special when your family come to watch,” said Luca Zidane, who began his career with Real Madrid B in 2016 and now plays for Spanish second-tier side Granada.
Born in France, Zidane represented his country of birth at five age-limit levels. Under FIFA rules he could also play for Spain or Algeria, where his grandparents were born.
Zidane chose Algeria, debuting in a 2026 World Cup qualifying victory over Uganda last November and, when an injury ruled first choice Alexis Guendoez out of the AFCON, he was promoted.
“I am proud to represent Algeria and play in the Africa Cup of Nations. It is a great experience,” he told reporters.
“I try to be myself, to build my career on my terms, step by step,” he said.
Algeria have been an AFCON bogey team for Nigeria, winning four and drawing two of nine meetings, including a 5-1 drubbing of the Super Eagles en route to winning the 1990 tournament at home. But the current Super Eagles appear to be in the mood to get this one over the Algerians.
The Desert Foxes have put successive group-stage exits behind them under Bosnian coach Vladimir Petkovic and substitute Adil Boulbina unleashed a thunderbolt to eliminate DR Congo.
Nigeria are the 12-goal leading scorers in Morocco with Osimhen, Lookman and Akor Adams forming a potent frontline.
But coach Eric Chelle will be concerned that the three-time champions have conceded four, the most among the eight title hopefuls.
Palace ready To Sell Guehi For Right Price
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has said that the club would sell captain Marc Guehi this month if his asking price is met.
The England defender is out of contract in the summer and Manchester City have emerged as contenders to sign him during the January transfer window.
Palace blocked a proposed £35m move to Liverpool last summer but risk losing the 25-year-old for nothing at the end of the season.
City’s interest in Guehi has progressed following injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias during Sunday’s draw against Chelsea.
“I’m not naive,” said Glasner, as reported by Tidesports source. “If a massive offer comes from City and Marc wants to do it, it will happen.”
Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the European clubs to have shown an interest in signing Guehi on a free transfer, and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from this month.
“If you’re just valuing sports, everyone in the club will say Marc has to stay,” Glasner added. “The chairman will tell you the same. But it’s not one-dimensional. If you see the financial situation, it’s very important.
“If somebody comes, there will be a moment when the club says ‘now the financial issue is more important than the sports issue’.
“There will be a threshold where the club has to say it will happen, as long as Marc says ‘I want to leave’, because the final decision is always with the player.”
Guehi helped Palace finish 12th last season and win the FA Cup to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history.
The Eagles then won the Community Shield in August, beating Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties, and are 14th in the table and through to the knockout phase play-offs in the Uefa Conference League.
“The chairman rejected many offers in the summer because we want to play a successful season and wanted to win the Community Shield,” Glasner added. “Therefore, Marc is important, and then he rejected the offer.
“The threshold at that time, the money we got offered was not above it. Maybe it was close, but it was not above.”
