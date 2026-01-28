Niger Delta
Stakeholders Task INC Aspirants On Dev … As ELECO Promises Transparent, Credible Polls
Stakeholders of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, have charged aspirants for elective positions at the forthcoming National Executive Council (NEC) of the INC to focus on the development of the body when elected into offices.
Fielding questions from newsmen recently, the duo of former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC Worldwide), Alaowei Oyeinfie Emmanuel Jon Jon, and ex-Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Elder Patrick Erasmus, advised contestants in the elections to be magnanimous in victory and focus more on working for the development of the Ijaw nation and shun parochialism.
The duo argued that though the outgoing National Executive Council of the body has done her best, there was more for the incoming one to achieve for the ethnic nationality, describing the forthcoming polls as sacrosanct.
Dr Jon Jon and Elder Erasmus who spoke at different instances in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, commended the Professor Benjamin Okaba-led NEC for sticking to the timelines in the INC constitution for the conduct of elections.
They, however, expressed their dismay over the alleged lack of enough Ijaw consciousness at the community levels of the INC.
Giving an x-ray of the cost of forms for the polls, the ex-Commissioner particularly called on the electoral umpire to reconsider the price tags of the nomination forms, saying N1m, N700,000 and N500,000 may not be affordable to some qualified and interested Ijaws who may want to vye for positions in the 2026 elections.
“I’ve tried to reach members of the electoral committee to plead with them on the possibility of reducing the price of the nomination forms, but we’ve not really talked.
“As it were, most qualified and Ijaw conscious individuals who are desirous of contesting the 2026 NEC elections may not be able to do so due to the cost of forms”, the ex-Commissioner said.
In his analyses of candidates who have picked forms for the office of President, the IYC ex-President who doubles as Technical Adviser to the State Governor on Ijaw National Affairs, described one of the aspirants, Elder Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm Ogoriba as most qualified of all.
“Though all of the four aspirants who have picked nominations forms for the office of President are eminently qualified, but Elder T. K. Ogoriba has paid the most prize and sacrifice for Ijaw nation, even before the formation of the INC and the IYC.
“For me as a person and one time President of the IYC, I like to say that though all of the four persons who have picked interest forms for the office of the President are qualified, I most honestly prefer Ogoriba to any other person.
“Elder TKO understands the Ijaw struggle more than others. Before the formation of the INC he has been there fighting for the Ijaw course”, he said.
Meanwhile, the INC electoral committee headed by a renowned Jurist and Royal father, HRM Justice Francis Tabai (rtd.), has reassured the Ijaw nation and all aspirants of a free, transparent and credible elections.
Speaking on behalf the electoral committee, its member, Chief Ebizimo Okolo, said the committee would replicate the same feat achieved by the electoral committee which conducted the elections that brought the Prof. Okaba-led National Executive Council into office, describing that election as freest and fairest conducted in recent times.
“We’ve assured Ijaw nation and all aspirants that we’ll conduct free and very transparent polls. All candidates should go and canvass for support, delegates will vote electronically.
“We tend to replicate the feat achieved by the ELECO that conducted the last NEC elections. Some of us were part of that process and so we’re serious and desirous of conducting an election that will stand the test of time.
“The INC constitution made provision for 14 elective offices. As we speak, aspirants bought forms to contest for all the 14 offices. However, the constitution says upon the election of the members of the NEC, the three zonal Chairmen are also automatic members of NEC.
“We’ll send delegates and all the details they need on how to vote through their emails. And no body could vote more than once. Infact, delegates may not even need to come to the venue of the election on the D-Day”, the electoral committee said.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Okpebholo Assures Corps Members Of Improved Welfare
Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has assured corps members deployed to the state of improved welfare and a supportive service year.
Okpebholo gave the assurance at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members last Friday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Okada.
The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, safety and entrepreneurship.
Represented by the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Mrs. Charity Amayaenvbo, the Governor urged corps members to embrace innovation, community service and self-reliance rather than wait for white-collar jobs.
“Edo is committed to supporting youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and incentives that turn ideas into enterprises.
“Do not wait for jobs, create value. Wherever you are posted, serve your host community with humility, dedication and compassion.
“Have a positive footprint and let your service contribute to unity, productivity and progress,” he said.
Okpebholo assured the corps members that the state government was attentive to their welfare and had started addressing key concerns raised by the NYSC leadership.
“On behalf of the state government, I assure you of our support in terms of safety, an enabling environment and a rewarding service year.
“I listened carefully to the requests highlighted by the state coordinator, and I am glad to inform you that some of them have already been captured in the 2026 budget, which has been approved and signed into law,” he said.
The Governor noted that provisions for accommodation, meal subsidies, logistics and the construction of a multipurpose hall at the camp were included in the budget.
Earlier in her address, the Edo State Coordinator of the NYSC, Dr. Frances Ben-Ushie, described the ceremony as a reflection of the state government’s commitment to youth development and national integration.
Ben-Ushie said as of midnight on Thursday, a total of 1,235 prospective corps members, comprising 531 males and over 700 females, had been duly registered.
She congratulated the corps members on their enlistment into what she described as a “noble scheme,” urging them to embrace discipline, learning and active participation throughout the orientation course.
“The NYSC platform provides a unique avenue to meet people from diverse backgrounds, build lifelong friendships and create networks that can open doors to greater opportunities,” she said.
Ben-Ushie also highlighted the contributions of the NYSC to the state’s development, noting that the scheme had consistently provided skilled manpower, promoted labour mobility and strengthened national unity.
She cited initiatives such as the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers and the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme as key interventions benefiting communities across the state.
The NYSC coordinator commended the state government for its support, including the provision of buses for corps members, and appealed for further intervention to address lingering operational challenges at the orientation camp.
She expressed confidence that resolving the issues would enhance the effectiveness of NYSC programmes in the state and thanked the Governor for prioritising the welfare, security and growth of corps members.
Niger Delta
PDP Declares Edo Airline’s Plan As Misplaced Priority
The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday condemned the state government’s reported plan to establish a state-owned airline.
The party, in a statement by its Edo State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dan Osa-Ogbegie, described the proposal as a misplaced priority and evidence of poor, disconnected governance.
The Tide’s source reports that the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, unveiled the airline plan during a meeting with Aviation Minister, Mr. Festus Keyamo, in Abuja.
Osa-Ogbegie said the proposal showed a government out of touch with the pressing challenges confronting Edo State residents.
“At a time of decaying infrastructure and stalled projects, establishing an airline is unrealistic and profoundly insensitive”, he said.
He argued that airlines were capital-intensive and technically demanding, noting that similar state-owned ventures in Nigeria had largely failed.
According to him, Benin has become a shadow of what a modern state capital should be.
He decried poor roads, collapsed urban planning, neglected drainage systems and weak municipal services across the state capital.
“This is a crying shame for a city of Benin’s history, heritage and enormous potential”, he said.
Osa-Ogbegie said several inherited projects had stalled or deteriorated, eroding investor confidence and undermining economic growth.
He accused the governor of pursuing “white elephant projects that offer optics without substance.”
He also cited ongoing flyover projects in parts of Benin as examples of poor prioritisation.
Against this background, he described the airline proposal as diversionary and lacking economic sense.
“When roads are barely motorable and services overstretched, proposing an airline betrays an absence of judgment,” he said.
He urged the government to abandon the plan and focus on people-centred priorities that would improve living conditions and spur growth.
“Edo does not need an airline to fly above its problems. It needs a government ready to confront them on the ground,” he said.
He warned that failure to refocus would deepen perceptions of an administration lacking direction, competence and a coherent development agenda.
Niger Delta
Students Protest Non-indigene Appointment As Rector in C’River
Students of Federal Polytechnic, Ugep, Cross River State, have protested to the Governor’s Office in Calabar over an alleged plan to appoint a non-indigene as Rector for the institution.
Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the students demanded respect for catchment area policy, local content, and the appointment of an indigene of the state as Rector of the institution.
Speaking on behalf of the students in Calabar, Stephen Etem said the protest sought to alert the Federal and Cross River State Governments to an alleged deviation from the established rectorial selection process.
Etem said a Governing Council, chaired by Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa, was constituted by the Federal Government to conduct the Rector selection exercise.
“The screening, which began last year, reportedly produced a Cross River State indigene as highest scorer and recommended candidate.
“Information available to us suggests that the alleged recommended candidate’s name might be substituted at the Federal Ministry of Education.
“We urge the Federal Government to uphold the council’s recommendation because altering the process could threaten peace in the institution,” he noted.
Responding at the Government House, Mr. Goddie Akpama, the Special Adviser on Intelligence to the State Governor, Bassey Otu, appealed for calm, saying the Governor was away but would be briefed.
Akpama advised the students to submit written petitions through appropriate channels, avoid inflammatory language, and engage authorities to ensure stability and uninterrupted academic activities.
