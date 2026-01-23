Connect with us

Niger Delta

IYC Ex-Mobilization Director Picks Publicity Scribe’s Form … Pledges Diligence

Published

1 day ago

on

Former Director of Mobilization of the umbrella Ijaw youth group, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Media and Public Affairs, Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, has picked nomination form to contest for the position of Publicity Secretary in the March 6th, 2026 National Executive Pouncil polls of the apex Ijaw soci-ocultural organisation, the Ijaw National Congress (INC).
In a press statement by his media team, Ikuli said he was vying for the position to create a better and enduring legacy for the Ijaw nation, promising to serve with diligence and respect for the Ijaw nation when elected.
He noted that nobody from any other ethnic nationality in the world can tell the true Ijaw story more than the Ijaw people themselves, saying over the years actions and inactions of the Ijaw nation have been misconstrued and mistaken for something else.
The statement read in parts: “Over the years, we, Ijaws, with the richest history, have allowed others to tell our history. In doing so, they have mutilated and doctored our history.
“They present Ijaws as beggars even when, as the richest tribe in the Nigerian state, we have continued to feed the entire country of over 350 tribes and ethnic groups since 1956, when crude oil and gas were discovered in commercial quantities and quality in Ijaw land.
“In human history, Ijaw people have never been conquered by any of our neighbours, not even the European explorers and adventurers and later colonialists.
“The Europeans were trade partners of Ijaws when civilization was still far from many tribes, yet they portrayed Ijaws as victims and conquered people.
“Ijaws are the most hospitable people. It is only in Ijaw land that visitors feel very comfortable and safe without fear of food poisoning, betrayal, or death. Ijaws treat visitors as families and great assets. Ijaws do not joke or gamble with relationships with outsiders. Yet, they erroneously describe us as unfriendly people.”
Ikuli added that Ijaws are some of the most peaceful humans on earth, yet others portray them as violent and very hostile people, noting that at times people from other tribes deliberately distort and bastardize history and happenings in the Ijaw land so as to gag Ijaws.
“At times people of other ethnic groups want to stop us from telling the story of our contributions to the peace, unity, growth, and development of the country. Despite our immeasurable sacrifices, they make us feel very insignificant and unappreciated.
“Ijaw is the fourth largest tribe in a country of over 350 tribes and ethnic groups that were hitherto independent nations, empires, emirates and kingdoms before the amalgamation of Northern and Southern protectorates,  yet they portray us as minority.
“How can the fourth largest tribe in a country of over 350 tribes and ethnic groups be a minority?”, he queried.
The aspirant alleged that the endless balkanization of Ijaw territories were fruitless attempts to weaken the Ijaw nation and destroy her greatness and Ijawness, saying that the Ijaw nation has some of the best brains in the world,  yet citizens of the ethnic group are being portrayed as lazy, unproductive, and unsuccessful.
“Oftentimes people from other ethnic groups portray us as very lazy, just to deliberately seek to make us lose our self-esteem and self-confidence. Ijaws have some of the richest cultural heritage, yet they try to portray us as inferior beings.
“As far back as the 12th century, when many were still struggling with the issue of self-consciousness amidst identity crisis, Ijaws were already a very organized and highly formidable people.
“Ijaws can boast of one of the oldest democracies in the world. I call it ‘Ijaw Traditional Democracy’.
“As far back as the 12th century, when the first European explorers and adventurers, precisely Portuguese, arrived Ijaw land, they discovered that Ijaw societies, our great kingdoms, were living well organized lifestyles.
“We had Amanyanabo-in-Council,  Ebenanaowei-in-Council, Pere-in-Council, and others who worked in great synergy with community paramount rulers. While our kings served as today’s judiciary, our regular gatherings at town squares, now town hall meetings, served as legislature and executive, while able bodied men and warriors served as army and police.
“So, Ijaws had very organized and prosperous villages, towns, and kingdoms.
“It was the well organized systems in Ijaw land that made the British Crown and  their various trade merchants and agents to sign several trade partnership agreements and treaties with many Ijaw kingdoms.
“Before the advent of crude oil and gas, Ijaw communities boasted of sufficiencies in terms of food, timber, palm oil, and others. As a matter of fact, as far back as the 18th century, palm oil from Ijaw land dominated the European market.
“Ijaw Nation, which is one of the oldest and greatest tribes in the African continent, has the  richest history, yet they deliberately denigrate, demonize, and portray Ijaws in very bad light in order to destroy our Ijawness.
“Multitudes admire our rich cultural heritage in secret, but condemn and speak against it in public. They deliberately do this to make us hate and even reject our natural endowments and heritage. It is time to tell the Ijaw rich history to the world. It is time to speak naked and undiluted truth to power.
“Throughout my service to the Ijaw Nation as the National Director of Mobilization and Chairman, Action Committee of the most revered Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, and even as Acting President of the IYC Worldwide, there is no record anywhere that I collected a dime from any public office, company or individual in the name of Ijaw struggle. I only fought for employment opportunities, which I shared among the zones.
“At the age of 49, no individual can accuse me of betraying or stealing a dime belonging to another person.
“I have consciously lived a decent, honest, and sincere lifestyle that has never betrayed public trust. I promise and assure the Ijaw Nation that I shall serve diligently to the best of my knowledge and ability as the National Publicity Secretary of the most revered Ijaw National Congress (INC) and I will make the Ijaw Nation proud as its image maker”, he stated.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
News

King Jaja Impacted Beyond Rivers -Deputy Gov

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, has poured accolades on late Amayanabo of Opobo, HRM Dandeson Douglas Jaja V, saying his footprints went beyond the State.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the wife of the late king, Prof. Odu said the late monarch contributed meaningfully beyond the shores of Rivers State.

“He contributed not only to Opobo, not only to Rivers State, but to Nigeria as a nation. We all know the various positions he held until his passing. For us as a Commission, we are really going to miss him greatly, especially at this time when his guidance was most needed,” she stressed.

She described the late king as a distinguished traditional ruler whose life and service contributed immensely to the development of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

The deputy governor, who also serves as Chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission, noted that until his demise, King Jaja was an Ex-Officio member of the Commission, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District.

According to her, the late monarch actively participated in several meetings of the Commission and played an important advisory role.

“He actually participated with us in a couple of meetings. It was with great shock that we received the news of his passing. We saw daddy as someone who was very strong, healthy and athletic,” Prof. Odu said.

Prof. Odu explained that the Commission relied heavily on the wisdom of traditional rulers like the late monarch to ensure that its responsibilities were carried out properly and conscientiously.

She assured the family of the Commission’s continued support, saying they will remain close to the family throughout the burial arrangements and beyond.

Addressing the widow, Queen Prudence Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Prof. Odu said the visit was to commiserate with her and encourage her during the period of mourning.

“Please accept our condolences. Please be strong and put your hope in God. The God who watches over widows will never abandon you,” the deputy governor prayed.

“We cannot question God. What has happened has happened. All we can do is to pull ourselves together. That is why we are here  to pray that the Holy Spirit will strengthen you, that God will turn your sadness into joy and clothe you with a garment of beauty,” she added.

Responding, Queen Jaja described her late husband as a gentle, humble man who was deeply committed to the progress of Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.

She expressed gratitude to the deputy governor and other members of the Boundary Commission for identifying with the family in their moment of grief.

“We are praying that his soul will rest in perfect peace. I thank you very much for coming to console me at this trying moment. Seeing you here has given me comfort. God bless each and every one of you,” she said.

She also offered prayers for the delegation, wishing them a long life and good health.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation Letter of Condolence from the Rivers State Boundary Commission to Queen Jaja.

 

Kevin Nengia

Niger Delta

Former Bursar Savours Leadership Merit Award

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

The former Bursar of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Dr Davis Ojima, has expressed delight over the Leadership Merit Award recently presented to him by Ohiauga Community in Igburu Clan in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, describing it as a befitting crowning moment in his life.

Dr Ojima, who made the remarks while speaking with newsmen shortly after receiving the award, said it was an endearing milestone to be considered by his community for that rare honour, and expressed gratitude to the community for recognising his modest contributions to the development of the area.

The former Bursar, who is still in active public service, noted that the honour done to him came at a time when he least expected it, and thanked God for the rare privilege, as well as providing him the opportunity, the enabling environment and zeal to contribute his quota to the development of the area.

Dr Ojima, therefore, assured the people that he would remain committed to promoting peace, unity and sustainable development initiatives in the community.

Niger Delta

Otu Reiterates Support For Military Veterans, Families

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of military veterans and their families.
Otu, who spoke at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Calabar, said his administration would not forget the contributions of fallen heroes.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Odey, the Governor described the armed forces remembrance day as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military veterans to keep Nigeria united and peaceful.
“The lesson is to remember our fallen heroes, people who sacrificed for the country, many of them paid with their lives to protect this nation”, he said.
Otu further said that widows of late military officers would continue to be part of his government’s programmes and interventions.
“All widows are being carried along, the Commissioner for Social Welfare ensures their inclusion in every programme”, he said.
Earlier, the Cross River State Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Daniel Ojugbo, said the ceremony was not only an honour for fallen heroes, but a time to reflect on the challenges being faced by military veterans and their families.
Ojugbo said families of fallen military officers faced delayed welfare benefits, limited medical care and unemployment for their widows and other dependants.
He commended Otu for his support, saying that his administration had shown genuine and remarkable concerns for the legion and its members.
Also speaking, the Coordinator, Military Widows in the state, Mrs. Miriam Orok, thanked the Governor for improved treatment and inclusion in welfare interventions.
“We are actually seeing better changes. He has been carrying us along, and we are very grateful. We also thank the governor’s wife for her sense of compassion”,  she said.
The Tide’s source reports that the event featured prayers, wreath-laying, and tributes to the fallen heroes.
