Groups Seek Enforcement Of Protective Laws For PWDs

Amaclare Connect and Development Initiative, and the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, an umbrella organisation for Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Rivers State, have called for the enforcement of various laws that protect persons with disabilities.

They said this will guarantee public sector participation, implementation of target welfare policies on the part of the government, and public awareness on their responsibilities.

Leader of the PWDs in Rivers State, Kie Obomanu, made the call while speaking during a recent rally and public enlightenment/advocacy campaign on the basic needs and reasons it has become necessary for the public to know their obligation to Persons with Disabilities.

He said the purpose of the rally is to stop discrimination and stigmatisation against persons with disabilities, and at the same time calling for criminalization and redress of such practice

Obomanu also used the opportunity to commend the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), a non-governmental Organisation known for its inclusive peace-building and economic development interventions, for funding the programme.

He encouraged PIND not to relent in its efforts of providing the platform for escalating advocacies and public enlightenment programmes, and for PIND to remain relentless and steadfast in its pursuit for the establishment of an egalitarian society where inclusivity is the watchword and humanitarian purposes are achieved.

Obomanu called on individuals, groups, corporate organizations and government at all levels to enhance the opportunity for persons with disabilities, most especially, provision of jobs for them.

In the same vein, the representative of Amaclare Connect and Development Initiative, Mrs. Doris Onyinye Igweh, emphasised the need for continuous synergy between development partners and the community of PWDs to ensure rapid economic development policies for them.

She also asked for critical interventions in key areas, such as education, health, information/communication, employment, and community-based initiatives.

In the various speeches of the participants, some of them expressed the pain and experience they have gone through as a result of their conditions.

Those who spoke during the programme include Esther Wahu, John Obaye, Godswill Chibuzor, and Moses Gozi, who presented wonderful rendition of gospel songs.

The Tide’s source reports that a greater number of PWDs are educated in various fields, but without jobs.