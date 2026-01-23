Connect with us

Rivers

Groups Seek Enforcement Of Protective Laws For PWDs

Published

1 day ago

on

Amaclare Connect and Development Initiative, and the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, an umbrella organisation for Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Rivers State, have called for the enforcement of various laws that protect persons with disabilities.
They said this will guarantee public sector participation, implementation of target welfare policies on the part of the government, and public awareness on their responsibilities.
Leader of the PWDs in Rivers State, Kie Obomanu, made the call while speaking during a recent rally and public enlightenment/advocacy campaign on the basic needs and reasons it has become necessary for the public to know their obligation to Persons with Disabilities.
He said the purpose of the rally is to stop discrimination and stigmatisation against persons with disabilities, and at the same time calling for criminalization and redress of such practice
Obomanu also used the opportunity to commend the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), a non-governmental Organisation known for its inclusive peace-building and economic development interventions, for funding the programme.
He encouraged PIND not to relent in its efforts of providing the platform for escalating advocacies and public enlightenment programmes, and for PIND to remain relentless and steadfast in its pursuit for the establishment of an egalitarian society where inclusivity is the watchword and humanitarian purposes are achieved.
Obomanu called on individuals, groups, corporate organizations and government at all levels to enhance the opportunity for persons with disabilities, most especially, provision of jobs for them.
In the same vein, the representative of Amaclare Connect and Development Initiative, Mrs. Doris Onyinye Igweh, emphasised the need for continuous synergy between development partners and the community of PWDs to ensure rapid economic development policies for them.
She also asked for critical interventions in key areas, such as education, health, information/communication, employment, and community-based initiatives.
In the various speeches of the participants, some of them expressed the pain and experience they have gone through as a result of their conditions.
Those who spoke during the programme include Esther Wahu, John Obaye, Godswill Chibuzor, and Moses Gozi, who presented wonderful rendition of gospel songs.
The Tide’s source reports that a greater number of PWDs are educated in various fields, but without jobs.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

City Crime

Health Commissioner Extols Fubara’s Commitment To Community Healthcare Delivery

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has praised the State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, for his commitment to community healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr. Oreh said this shortly after receiving an award of Excellence on behalf of the Governor from the Rivers State Hospital Management Board at a thanksgiving service, sendforth and award ceremony in Port Harcourt.

The Health Commissioner said the Governor is not only committed to transforming the health sector, but fiercely protecting the interest  of Rivers State people.

She said it was against this background that the Governor is working hard to ensure quality healthcare for all rural communities in the state.

According to the Commissioner, “it is this protectiveness that makes him to standup for the people of Rivers State.

“It is this protectiveness and acknowledgement that health is first wealth, that makes him to give necessary attention to the health sector.”

Dr. Oreh also praised past and present Chief Medical Directors of the Board for their efforts in keeping Secondary health care institutions in the state afloat despite various  challenges.

The Commissioner also commended the current Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Bright Ogbonda, for his competence and dedication to service, adding that she was particularly delighted that the current CMD has adopted an innovative approach to accomplish so much in the Board.

She promised to continuously stand as an advocate for the Board and push for improvement in the conditions of health care workers across the state.

Earlier the Chief Medical Director of the Board, Dr. Ogbonda, commended the State Governor for reforming the secondary health sector, stressing that within the last two years, the Governor has carried out massive reconstruction of General Hospitals across the state and constructed of the Neuro psychiatric hospital at Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt.

He also commended the Governor for employing over 2,000 health workers and ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances of newly employed health workers in the state.

Ogbonda said the gesture by the Governor has made the Board the envy of other boards and parastatals in the state.

He also attributed the success recorded so far by the Board to the effort of past CMDs, Directors and staff who laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of the Board.

The occasion featured the presentation of awards of Excellence to the Governor, the Commissioner for Health, and all former CMDs of the Board.

Other awards include, award for best performing hospitals in the state in which General Hospital, Ogu, emerged first, seconded by both civil servants clinic and Zonal Hospital, Bori, while third place went to General Hospital, Eleme.

For the best performing Medical Directors, the first position went to the Doctor incharge of Okrika General Hospital, while first and second runners up went to Dr. Mina Ikuru of Civil Servants Clinic and Dr. Okere of Eleme General Hospital.

The occasion also featured the unveiling of the third edition of Health Spring Magazine by the Board.

 

John Bibor

 

Continue Reading

Rivers

Eze Gbakagbaka Commends Gov on Radio Rivers’ Transformation, Peaceful Governance

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji, His Majesty, Prof. Leslie N. Eke, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for what he described as the Governor’s “purposeful governance” reflected in the recent transformation of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC), popularly known as Radio Rivers.
Eze Eke gave the commendation when he spoke in an interview with newsmen at his palace in Woji Community, Obio Akpor Local Government Area.
The revered monarch noted that the station’s acquisition of an operational Outside Broadcast (OB) van, a new studio complex and improved, steady power supply marked a significant milestone in public broadcasting in the state, describing the development as timely and impactful.
According to him, the improvements at Radio Rivers have enhanced the station’s capacity to serve as a credible platform for information dissemination, public enlightenment and civic engagement, particularly in a diverse and politically sensitive state like Rivers.
He said the feat underscored Governor Fubara’s commitment to strengthening public institutions and investing in infrastructure that promotes transparency, accountability and inclusive governance, adding that a functional state-owned broadcast outfit remains vital to democratic growth.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the incumbent Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, further lauded the governor’s attention to issues of good governance, stressing that effective leadership must prioritize institutional stability, service delivery and the welfare of the people, rather than personal or sectional interests.
Eze Eke, who is also the President, Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (AOCTRON), further commended the Governor for sustaining peace across the state, noting that the prevailing atmosphere of calm has enabled government policies and development programmes to take root, while fostering unity among the various ethnic nationalities.
He urged stakeholders, including traditional rulers, the media and civil society, to support the administration’s efforts by promoting dialogue, responsible reportage and community-based peacebuilding initiatives.
The monarch reaffirmed the support of his Kingdom for policies and programmes aimed at consolidating peace and accelerating development in Rivers State, while calling on the government to sustain the tempo of reforms for the overall benefit of the people.
King Onunwor
Continue Reading

Rivers

One Dead, 8 Injured In Omoku As Masquerade Display Turns Bloody

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

One person has been confirmed dead and eight injured in Omoku, the Headquarters of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.
This followed a shootout between masquerade dancers and personnel of the Nigererian Forest Guide Security Service (NFSS).
A statement by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Police had started full scale investigation into the shooting incident.
According to the statement, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, January 19, 2026, at  Sambo Street, Omoku, and resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.
The statement listed  one  Akpudi Ikechukwu, a lawyer, and some personnel of the Nigeria Forest Guards Security Service (NFSS) as the suspects.
“One of the victims, identified as Obulo, was confirmed dead in the Hospital in Omoku, while eight others are currently receiving medical treatment at the same facility”, the statement said.
It further revealed tha about three of the suspects, including Ikechukwu, have been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for detailed investigation.
Preliminary investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and the level of culpability of all parties involved, the statement hinted.
“In the meantime, the Area Commander personally addressed aggrieved youths in the community to calm tensions and prevent a breakdown of law and order. A joint security patrol comprising the Police and the Military has been deployed in the area to ensure the safety of lives and property”, it further stated.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has assured the public that all those found culpable will be brought to justice.
King Onunwor
Continue Reading

Trending