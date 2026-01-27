Fubara Restates Continued Support For NYSC In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the state.

He gave the assurance during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch A Stream I corps members on Friday at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Benibo Anabraba, the Governor emphasised that no nation could develop or attain greatness without harnessing the potential of its youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

He assured the corps members that the ongoing renovation and upgrade of facilities at the camp would soon be completed.

The State Governor also stated that new infrastructure would be constructed to accommodate the increasing number of corps members deployed to the state.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, thanked the Governor for constructing a 1,000-capacity hostel accommodation for both male and female corps members at the camp.

Oleghe announced that a total of 2,638 corps members, comprising 1,007 males and 1,631 females, had completed their registration, while more than 300 corps members were yet to register.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Chibuzor Amadi, who was represented by another judge, Justice Chika Mini.

By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso