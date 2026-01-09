Fast-Track Approval Of NDDC N1.75trn Budget, Group Begs N’Assembly

The Niger Delta advocacy group, the 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC), has called on the National Assembly to expedite consideration and approval of the 2025 budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to enable the Commission accelerate its development programmes across the region.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Coordinator, Izon Ebi, the group said swift passage of the budget would empower the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, to fully implement his renewed developmental strategy and extend projects to all target communities in the Niger Delta.

The group recalled that the NDDC, on December 30, 2025, presented a ?1.75 trillion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year to the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Explaining the proposal, Ogbuku had noted that the 2025 budget is about nine per cent lower than the ?1.985 trillion proposed and appropriated for the 2024 fiscal year.

He said the ?1.75 trillion estimate comprises ?776.5 billion as Federal Government contribution, ?752.8 billion from oil companies, ?109.4 billion as revenue brought forward from 2024, ?53.67 billion as recoveries from Federal Government agencies, and ?8.35 billion as internally generated revenue.

The group praised Ogbuku’s leadership, describing him as having transformed the NDDC into “a beacon of renewed hope” for the Niger Delta region.

The group said it was impressed by what it called Ogbuku’s charismatic leadership, grassroots engagement and developmental drive, which it noted align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the group, Ogbuku’s consultations with traditional rulers and stakeholders across the Niger Delta have helped identify priority needs of communities, strengthened collaboration in the fight against crude oil theft and contributed to a noticeable decline in criminal activities in the oil and gas sector.

The statement also highlighted the Commission’s partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) on health insurance and medical outreach programmes, improved monitoring and supervision of projects, and the deployment of solar-powered streetlights across communities, which it said has enhanced security and economic activities at night.

The group urged lawmakers to act swiftly on the budget, stressing that timely approval would further boost development, peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

It also announced that it had conferred on Ogbuku the award of “Extraordinary Leader of 2025 in the Niger Delta Region.”