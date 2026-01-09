Arrest Arise TV Crew Attackers Or Face Boycott, Journalists Tell Rivers Police

Officers of the Nigerian Air Force have met with senior officials of the United States Government and representatives of Messrs Bell Textron to fast-track the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters.

The meeting took place during a Programme Management Review meeting led by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, from 5 to 6 January 2026 in San Diego, California, United States.

A statement by the NAF spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, yesterday, said the meeting focused on assessing the status of the helicopter acquisition and measures to ensure the timely delivery of the 12 AH-1Z platforms.

According to the statement, Aneke said the review was aimed at strengthening programme oversight, accountability and adherence to agreed timelines and budget.

“In a strategic move to enhance the operational capacity of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, led a Programme Management Review meeting with senior United States Government officials and representatives of Messrs Bell Textron from 5 to 6 January 2026 in San Diego, California, USA.

“The engagement focused on fast-tracking the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, a critical capability enhancement aligned with the CAS’s Command Philosophy of building and sustaining a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower effects in synergy with surface forces for the attainment of national security objectives, ” the statement partly read.

Aneke expressed appreciation to the United States Government and Messrs Bell Textron for their continued cooperation, professionalism, and transparency in the execution of the helicopter acquisition programme.

He noted that the structured review reflects the NAF’s deliberate emphasis on programme discipline, accountability, and results.

“We deeply value the professionalism and openness demonstrated throughout this process, and we remain fully committed to working closely with our partners to ensure the timely and successful delivery of these platforms,” the CAS stated.

The CAS further emphasised that the acquisition of the AH-1Z helicopters represents more than a platform upgrade, describing it as a reflection of the enduring defence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

According to him, the programme underscores a shared responsibility for regional and global security, built on mutual trust, shared values, and a common vision for peace and stability.

“This partnership speaks to our collective resolve to confront evolving security challenges through collaboration and sustained capability development,” he added.

Reaffirming the NAF’s sense of urgency and commitment, Air Marshal Aneke assured the US team that his administration would take all necessary measures to ensure the helicopters are delivered in the shortest possible time.

He also charged the programme management team to work smartly and proactively to complete production on schedule and within budget.

“Timelines and standards must be met concurrently. We must remain focused, innovative, and solutions-driven,” the CAS stressed.

The CAS expressed profound gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Air Force.

He noted that the acquisition of the AH-1Z helicopters would significantly enhance the NAF’s combat capability, operational efficiency, and mission readiness, thereby strengthening the Service’s ability to deliver decisive airpower in support of national security and stability.

He added that the advanced capabilities of the helicopters would enable the Nigerian Air Force to conduct highly precise operations, minimise collateral damage, and provide timely and effective support to ground forces, ultimately saving lives and protecting property across affected communities.

The CAS reassured Nigerians of the NAF’s unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorist and criminal threats with professionalism, restraint, and accountability, while sustaining public trust and confidence in the Service’s operations.

Recall that Nigeria’s purchase of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters was first approved by the United States government in April 2022, when the U.S. State Department, through the Defence Security Cooperation Agency, cleared a possible Foreign Military Sale of the helicopters and related equipment to the Government of Nigeria.

According to Military Africa, the formal production and delivery contract for the 12 AH-1Z helicopters, valued at $455 million, was awarded to Bell Textron on 12 March 2024 by the U.S. Department of Defence.