Diri Mourns Ex-Federal Lawmaker,  Brambaifa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed sadness over the demise of former federal lawmaker, Senator John Kojo Brambaifa.

The late Senator Brambaifa, who represented the State’s West Senatorial District in the 5th National Assembly between 2003 and 2007 died on Saturday in a hospital in Abuja at the age of 81.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the Bayelsa Governor described Senator Brambaifa, popularly known as JKB, as an illustrious son of the state.

Governor Diri stated that the late former lawmaker was an astute politician, who distinguished himself in public service.

“Bayelsa and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman, amiable gentleman, astute politician and a great community leader.

“Brambaifa left a legacy of unblemished and committed service to Nigeria, the old Rivers State, Bayelsa and indeed his community.

“On behalf of the Government of Bayelsa State, I extend sincere condolences to the Brambaifa family and the Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government Area, where he hailed from”, Diri said.

The Governor urged his family and community to be comforted by Brambaifa’s meritorious service and remarkable public and political career.

The Tide gathered that until his death, Senator Brambaifa was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the fledgling Federal University of Agriculture, Nembe-Bassambiri, in the Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

He was also a past chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council in the old Rivers State as well as a former chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue.