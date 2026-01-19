Diri Approves N200m Monthly Grant for Bayelsa Farmers, Targets Increased Local Rice Production

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved a monthly support scheme of ?200 million for farmers in the state as part of efforts to boost food security and expand agricultural production.

The governor announced the approval on Tuesday at the flag-off ceremony of the 2026 dry season farming programme held at the state-owned rice farm in Otuasega community, Ogbia Local Government Area.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the volume of rice harvested during the last farming season, Governor Diri directed the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources to ensure a significant increase in the production of homegrown rice in Bayelsa State by the end of 2026.

He stressed that despite the government’s provision of necessary support to the ministry and farmers, it was unacceptable that the state still had to procure rice from outside during the last Yuletide period.

The governor charged the Ministry of Agriculture to take food security seriously, noting that Bayelsa has a comparative advantage in several crop areas, with fertile soil that does not require fertiliser to produce organic crops.

While commending the Commissioner for Agriculture and other stakeholders for organising the event, Governor Diri urged the ministry to ensure that such initiatives go beyond yearly ceremonies and translate into tangible benefits for the people.

According to him, agriculture remains a key pillar of the state’s economic diversification drive, which his administration has prioritised through heavy investments. He also called on civil servants and residents to embrace agriculture as a way of life.

“Let it not be that we come here for a yearly ritual. This is something that affects us as a people and so we must all take it seriously. Food security will continue to be a top priority of my administration,” he said.

He added that agriculture strengthens the economy and highlighted the importance of transportation infrastructure in moving farm produce from rural communities to the state capital.

“We are investing in agriculture and connecting communities. The roads and bridges support agriculture. We have developed partnerships and collaborations and will continue to partner with other agencies to ensure Bayelsa attains the expected food security,” the governor stated.

Governor Diri further directed that by the end of 2026, the state should record a minimum production of 300,000 kilogrammes of rice, stressing that government would patronise local farmers rather than sourcing rice from outside the state.

On security concerns, he reiterated that the state’s anti-grazing law remains in force, warning herdsmen against destroying farmlands and urging farmers to report such incidents to security agencies instead of resorting to social media.

He also cautioned traditional rulers against allocating land in forest areas to herdsmen, warning that anyone found culpable would be sanctioned.

“For our farmers, we will always support you. Honourable Commissioner, identify the genuine farmers in the state. What we did for MSMEs will also be done for farmers. Henceforth, ?200 million will be set aside monthly to support farmers in Bayelsa State,” he added.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Beke Sese, described the event as a reaffirmation of the state government’s unwavering commitment to food security.

He commended Governor Diri for his substantial investment in the agricultural sector, noting that it has been the driving force behind the progress recorded so far.

Representatives of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Bayelsa State chapter, Nigerian Women in Agriculture Business, the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation and the Central Bank of Nigeria, among others, also lauded the governor’s sustained support for farmers, which they said has significantly improved the agricultural sector in the state.